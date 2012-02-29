The Best Dunk Contest During NBA All-Star Weekend

We hear this all the time, but is there any question Kenny Dobbs – who might just be the best dunker in the world – would’ve won the NBA contest on Saturday night? With his through-the-leg and windmill dunk variations – normally resulting in him catapulting himself over somebody – I doubt most NBA players would have a chance.
Was this the best dunk contest from the weekend?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
too much bounce
That kid got stupid bunnies.
the dunker in the D league contest who bounced the ball off the shot clock and dunked in a dress was better-
Cedric Ceballos was really milking that 20-year anniversary thing over the weekend, wasn’t he? I wonder how many blindfolds he packed for his Orlando trip.
what are bron brons credentials to be judging a dunk contest?
He won the national HS dunk contest, and he’s a Sprite endorser.
And he probably knows a good dunk when he sees one. It’s not like he’s becoming a president or something, he’s judging a dunk contest.