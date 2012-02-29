The Best Dunk Contest During NBA All-Star Weekend

We hear this all the time, but is there any question Kenny Dobbs – who might just be the best dunker in the world – would’ve won the NBA contest on Saturday night? With his through-the-leg and windmill dunk variations – normally resulting in him catapulting himself over somebody – I doubt most NBA players would have a chance.

Was this the best dunk contest from the weekend?

