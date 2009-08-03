The Best Fit For Bruce Bowen

Most 38-year-old lanky small forwards aren’t usually sought after by championship contending teams, but Bruce Bowen brings a lot more intangibles to the table than your average 38-year-old. Even at his age, he is still one of the league’s best perimeter defenders, shoots a high percentage from three and is a proven playoff veteran. Although he is known around the league as a “dirty” player, he is tough as nails and every team could always afford to get tougher as the playoffs roll around.

Surprisingly, his former team, the San Antonio Spurs don’t have any interest in signing the veteran but a few Eastern Conference contenders do. The three teams rumored to be the most interested in him are the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.

For each of those teams, Bowen would be asked to provide veteran leadership, heckling defense and a couple threes a game off the bench. On the court, he will be able to carry the burden of guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player for 12-20 minutes a game. Also, all three teams have low post presences (Dwight Howard, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Garnett) and players that can get into the lane and distribute (Jameer Nelson, LeBron James, Rajon Rondo) which will allow Bowen to stay behind the arc on offense and hit those open corner threes. He is a good teammate and locker room veteran that could definitely be that mixing small puzzle piece that pushes a contender up to that championship winning level.

I think Bowen would be a great fit on any one of these three teams but which do you guys think would be best?