The Best Fit For Bruce Bowen

Most 38-year-old lanky small forwards aren’t usually sought after by championship contending teams, but Bruce Bowen brings a lot more intangibles to the table than your average 38-year-old. Even at his age, he is still one of the league’s best perimeter defenders, shoots a high percentage from three and is a proven playoff veteran. Although he is known around the league as a “dirty” player, he is tough as nails and every team could always afford to get tougher as the playoffs roll around.
Surprisingly, his former team, the San Antonio Spurs don’t have any interest in signing the veteran but a few Eastern Conference contenders do. The three teams rumored to be the most interested in him are the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.
For each of those teams, Bowen would be asked to provide veteran leadership, heckling defense and a couple threes a game off the bench. On the court, he will be able to carry the burden of guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player for 12-20 minutes a game. Also, all three teams have low post presences (Dwight Howard, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Garnett) and players that can get into the lane and distribute (Jameer Nelson, LeBron James, Rajon Rondo) which will allow Bowen to stay behind the arc on offense and hit those open corner threes. He is a good teammate and locker room veteran that could definitely be that mixing small puzzle piece that pushes a contender up to that championship winning level.
I think Bowen would be a great fit on any one of these three teams but which do you guys think would be best?
Boston, no doubt.
can’t he just retire in SA?
bruce will be back in SA. that “no interest in signing” crap is all for show. league will obviously crack down if they knew he meant to come back. Also, by not showing interest, it will prevent other teams from picking him up from waivers. CIA POP
go to tha cavs lol
Kill to get him on the Celtics so we know we’re safe.
Come to the Raptors. Our team would be complete with Bruce.
hes coming back to san ant.
Pop and Bowen didn’t get along last season, although you’re talking about a consummate professional and a class organization so you wouldn’t hear much about it.
As an avid SA Fan I would not be upset with however this plays out. Seeing Bowen back in the Silver & Black would be fine for nostalgic reasons…plus he knows the SA system.
At the same time, if he goes elsewhere…it’ll mean more minutes for an up & comer. There is a reason Bowen didn’t play as much last season and it’s not personal “beef” between him and POPS. Simply put…his age is starting to show and he’s not as effective as he once was.
Dirty or not…Bowen did his thing and helped SA to multiple championships. Gotta love him.
Yo Dime. Boston just signed Shelden Williams
SA needs to get younger, not older. He’d be a better fit for the Celtics, as they’re getting a reputation for signing veterans and not playing strictly by the rules.
I find it funny some of the “I would never want that dirty sob on my team ” are already ” Bruce to the……
He sucks!!!! Pushing and tripping opposing players is not good defense! Go back to the spurs so I can hate the spurs even more than before. But even better I wouldn’t want to see him in the L’ again!!!
I’d like to see him retire a Spur.
Bring him to Chicago, maybe he teach Salmons, Rose, Tyrus and Deng to play defense. I wouldn’t mind him coming off the bench in a platoon role for Chicago like my man Nocioni did. Nocioni was pretty much the equivilent to Bowen, but he wasn’t in the national spot lite like Bowen.
Come to the rockets where players go at the end of their careers. If you have no lateral movement, we’ve got a spot for you.
He SHOULD go back to the Spurs, but if not, he’s gotta go to Boston.
I still can’t believe Shelden Williams was the 5th pick of the 2006 draft. Brandon Roy was picked next. :)
He should go back to San Antonio to retire..
You guys is trippin thinking he’ll get PT for a contender..
Bowen could referee the LBJ/Shaq Diesel drama that’s about to flare up in Cleveland
lakers for sure you know bruce wants a ring
SA needs to bring him back as a coach. If they’re going to be playing these young guys, Bowen can teach them about hard work and subtle fouling.
He should go fuck with Bron.
^22^ thank you for nailing it, i was ’bout to say it, then he can get his jersey retired like immediately and be a defensive coach
@zaboo #16 – HA!
at everyone else – I don’t think the Spurs will sign him again. they’ll roll with Malik Hairston or Marcus Williams instead and go younger…
Get him to fill the spot left by the departure of Sun Yue.
the best fit would be boston because they have no realy relaiable backup for the 3/2 cleveland and orlando have, becuase they signed guys on those positions in the last month.
who’s scoring of the bench for boston?
Bruce is one of those players everyone loves to HATE when he’s defending your best player, but would LOVE to have on your team.
If Bruce is thinking of retirement, then the class act would be for the Spurs to sign him and Bruce retire with the team he help get three rings.
Wow if he goes to the Celts that is going to be a HATED/INTENSE Team come playoff time with KG, Sheed, Bowen, and PP.
C’mon now, he’s too washed up. Putting him on the best perimeter scorer 12-20 minutes a night means said scorer will go off during those 12-20 minutes. At this point, Bowen is being carried by his reputation, not his actual play.
I can speak for one team and that is the magic, we dont need some 40 yr old running around the floor for us we just picked up barnes who can be a physical player and have more than just a shot. Mark my words the Magic are bulit for the long run they have the youth.Evn if the magic dont win this yr., they will nxt. i feel bad for boston and clevland fans when the tires break rite off the bus. enjoy a lil success while you can suckers!!
WE WANT BRUCE IN ORLANDO WE WAITING FOR YOU BIG SHOOTS
BRUCE COMMON AND PLAY WITH THE MAGIC
THIS IS YOUR HOME B.B.ORLANDO
O town baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I am a spotlight operator at the at@t center and i got to see bowen in action at every home game, since 2002. This guy can help any team be better , but i am hoping he returns to san antonio. Good man to have on your team ,on and off the court. I WISH HIM LUCK where ever he goes. AUG> 26,2009