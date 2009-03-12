The Best Lines Of The Year

#Charles Barkley
03.12.09 9 years ago 28 Comments

I don’t know what it’s like in your office, but at Dime, whenever there is an amazing quotable line we can’t help but say it over and over. After watching Patrick Chewing probably no less than ten times yesterday, these are my top five lines of the year…

1. Eddy Curry“Look at me, Dave, look” and “Come and touch it, Dave.”

2. Patrick Ewing“What’s up Ryan?… AAAAAAAAAHHhhh!!”

3. Kenny Powers“You’re F***ing Out, I’m F***ing In”

4. The Lonely Island“Like Kevin Garnett, anything is posssible!”

5. Charles Barkley“I was gonna drive around the corner and get a [BJ McKie].”

What’s being said around your office? Your school? What are your favorite lines of the year?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charles Barkley
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYDimeMagEDDY CURRYkenny powersPATRICK EWINGReal Stories

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP