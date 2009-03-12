The Best Lines Of The Year

I don’t know what it’s like in your office, but at Dime, whenever there is an amazing quotable line we can’t help but say it over and over. After watching Patrick Chewing probably no less than ten times yesterday, these are my top five lines of the year…

1. Eddy Curry – “Look at me, Dave, look” and “Come and touch it, Dave.”

2. Patrick Ewing – “What’s up Ryan?… AAAAAAAAAHHhhh!!”

3. Kenny Powers – “You’re F***ing Out, I’m F***ing In”

4. The Lonely Island – “Like Kevin Garnett, anything is posssible!”

5. Charles Barkley – “I was gonna drive around the corner and get a [BJ McKie].”

What’s being said around your office? Your school? What are your favorite lines of the year?