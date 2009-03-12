The Best Lines Of The Year

I don’t know what it’s like in your office, but at Dime, whenever there is an amazing quotable line we can’t help but say it over and over. After watching Patrick Chewing probably no less than ten times yesterday, these are my top five lines of the year…
1. Eddy Curry – “Look at me, Dave, look” and “Come and touch it, Dave.”
2. Patrick Ewing – “What’s up Ryan?… AAAAAAAAAHHhhh!!”
3. Kenny Powers – “You’re F***ing Out, I’m F***ing In”
4. The Lonely Island – “Like Kevin Garnett, anything is posssible!”
5. Charles Barkley – “I was gonna drive around the corner and get a [BJ McKie].”
What’s being said around your office? Your school? What are your favorite lines of the year?
Love the Kenny Powers. That’s the funniest fucking show on TV. Nothing else comes close.
Have to agree with calvin brodus
Eastbound and Down is the funniest TV show on right now!!!!!
Eric Cartman – How would u like to suck my b@lls???
“The Boddy” (Myself) – Ultimate Disrespect
SHAQTASTIC – 29 POINTS
HOWD YOU GET SO MANY QS. DONT WORRY ABOUT IT.
GREAT COMMERCIAL
EASTBOUND & DOWN IS EASILY THE BEST SHOW ON TV
“Somebody has a case of the Mondays”
WTF is eastbound and down? What channel is it on?
and that eddy curry is classic.
My contribution:
“that’s a whoooole lotta person right there”.
The mom from Stepbrothers had a few:
“Today I witnessed my son use a bicycle as a weapon”
“What the fuckity fuck”
“Dale, you screamed rape”
Hey girl u thirsty?
“Idiot!” and “Gaaaaawd!” from Napoleon Dynamite.
“Gimme a fuckin’ break” from Superbad.
a few are floating around the office right now. lol here’s a couple:
said to this guy: “there’s this girl on america’s next top model that reminded me of you.”
“you dont wear cocaine white nikes to the blacktop man…”
“his jumper winds up like those old catapults”
“he looks like kurt rambis”
“that girl looks like the garbage man from seasame street”
“its only funny if you DONT have aids”
man, we wild out over here…hahaha
@ David
Where do you work? Sounds like a great spot!
man, i’m at city hall!! kevin johnson’s in the house! but i just talk crazy so it brings out the fun you know… =D
There’s this bald dude at work who is so dark you can’t even tell his facial features. All you can see is the whites of his eyes. A co-worker told him he looks like daffy duck with his bill shot off. A little racist but funny as hell.
that dude from the picture plays red in pineapple express
the movie has the best four of the year for me
1.Red: You just got killed by a Daewoo Lanos, motherfucker!
2.Saul: This is like if that Blue Oyster shit met that African Kush I had – and they had a baby. And then, meanwhile, that crazy Northern Light stuff I had and the Super Red Espresso Snowflake met and had a baby. And by some miracle, those two babies met and fucked – this would the shit that they birthed.
Dale Denton: [smells the marijuana] Wow. This is the product of baby fucking
3.Saul: Just sit back and get ready to enjoy some of the rarest weed known to mankind.
[he lights a joint and inhales]
Dale Denton: It’s really that rare?
Saul: [exhales] It’s, like, the rarest.
[he examines the joint]
Saul: It’s almost a shame to smoke it. It’s like killing a unicorn… with, like, a bomb
and the best fuckin lines ever Dale Denton: Except if you’re a dick your whole life, your next shell will be made of shit, okay? If you’re an asshole, you’re gonna come back as a cockroach or a worm or a fuckin’ anal bead, okay? If you’re a man and you act heroic, you’ll come back as an eagle. You’ll come back as a dragon. You’ll come back as Jude Law, okay? Which would you rather be?
Red: Maybe the anal bead, depending on who it belongs to.
Dale Denton: Belongs to me.
Red: Then the dragon
how random can that conversation get
4.
Eastbound and Down is a show on HBO that is produced by Will Ferrel. Kenny Powers, “Honey, I love you, but you have clothes like a dickhead.” and “Why do you have silver shit on your face? Did you just blow RoboCop?”
whats yo name delicate
that whole frickin scene from Pineapple Express is hillarious.. dont forget when Dale is talking about his job too lol
i didnt bite off u ian.. i second that lol
how about anything Robert Downey Jr. said in Tropic Thunder..
“you trying to step on a real land mine?? you trying to shot by a real mothafu$%a?? keep it in yo head mayne”
Jack Black was a foo too with that withdrawal shit..
“nope seriously guys, my skin hurts..”
i think i just love that movie lol
smell it! smmeeelll it. its like gods vagina. do you wanna be it?
what? man, fuck jeff goldblum
“I gotta check these warlocks out” Superbad
When somebody says something stupid: “Now that would be something”(from Coming to America)
“Now..pound my fist” (from YES MAN)
My current favorite at work is: “What kind of ‘dickertrey’ is this”!?!?
ITS THE FUCKING CATALINA WINE MIXER!
“Strong words from the RuPaul of the NBA”
ETHER
one I use alot on my friends after they say something stupid….courtesy of step brothers:
“You’re embarrassing yourself you geriatric FUCK!!!”
Step brothers …
“I Remember when i had my first beer”
Pineapple Express
“Dude, you just threw up on my printer”
“…Chancho, sometimes when you are a man you wear stretchy pants in your room, is for fun.”
“Get that corn outta my face!”