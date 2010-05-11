The Best NBA Job Nobody Wants

For the 25 NBA teams out of the race for this year’s championship, all thoughts are geared toward next season — the draft, free agency, buyouts and extensions, and finding a marketing strategy to draw in new and old season-ticket holders. (“New York Knicks Basketball: Let’s See What Happens!”)

For at least five organizations, and probably more (Atlanta?), finding a head coach is on top of the To-Do list. In a DimeMag.com poll last week, Chicago was the overwhelming choice over New Jersey, Philly, New Orleans and the Clippers to the question, “Which job is most appealing to an NBA coaching candidate?”

That was easy, though: The Bulls are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, they have one young superstar in Derrick Rose, tons of cap space and big-city appeal to attract another superstar free agent this summer, and quality role players with playoff experience like Joakim Noah, Luol Deng, Taj Gibson and Kirk Hinrich. The only downside to the Chicago job is the unstable front-office situation, but with Vinny Del Negro having gotten into a physical fight with the team’s Vice President not too long ago, the bar has been set pretty low for the next guy.

We’ve been over why the Sixers and Clippers are no-win situations, while the Nets job offers a deep-pocketed owner, 2010 cap space, a chance to work in New York City (someday), and young building blocks led by Brook Lopez and Devin Harris.

Which leaves the one head coaching job opening nobody seems to be talking about, the one for which the top candidates aren’t reported to be fighting over: New Orleans.

Why wouldn’t you want to coach the Hornets? The next coach walks onto a team that has perhaps the best point guard in the League and a Top-15 player in Chris Paul, a certified All-Star big man in David West, and a solid rebounder/shot-blocker in Emeka Okafor; and all three of them under contract through 2012 at least. You’ve got Darren Collison and Marcus Thornton, an explosive young backcourt tandem coming off stellar rookie seasons. You’ve got respected veterans in Mo Pete and James Posey to help keep any knuckleheads in check, and you’ve even got a malleable pet project in Julian Wright. Peja Stojakovic‘s albatross contract comes off the books in 2011, along with Mo Pete and Darius Songaila, giving N.O. some cap space next summer.

The Hornets were a playoff team as recently as ’09, and probably would have been this year were it not for Chris Paul’s injuries. They’re in a warm weather city and one of the few NBA franchises with a distinct home court advantage via the Bourbon Street hangover factor.

And yet, while the Hornets have already interviewed several candidates — Avery Johnson, Mike Fratello, Mark Jackson, Tom Thibodeau, Monty Williams and Lawrence Frank — with plans to bring in Doug Collins and Tyrone Corbin as well, New Orleans doesn’t appear to be one of the “hot jobs” on the coaching carousel.

(If you ask me, Avery is the natural fit. He’s a New Orleans native who played his college ball at Southern. He’s a former NBA point guard with a fairly recent championship ring and strong character, so getting immediate respect from CP3 and Collison won’t be a problem. And his system is rooted in defense, something the Hornets need.)

Only two things could be standing in the way of the Hornets being able to hand-pick whatever coach they want: Money and job security. The penny-pinching and financial problems surrounding the franchise have been widely reported over the last couple years, so who knows what they’re offering the coaches they’re interviewing.

As far as job security, the Hornets don’t have the best track record. Last November they fired Byron Scott nine games into the season, despite an ’08 Coach of the Year on his resume and two straight playoff appearances, with one trip to the conference semifinals where they stretched the Spurs to seven games. If Scott could get the hook that soon after a slow start, why would any other coach believe he’s got a decent leash to work with?

The Hornets are in the process of being sold to billionaire Gary Chouest, which could take care of the two aforementioned problems. New owners generally want to make a splash, meaning they’ll pay a good coach what he’s worth, and if that coach is lucky, the new owner realizes this is a starting-over process and will have some patience.

Who do you think should be the Hornets’ next coach?