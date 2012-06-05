The Best NBA Photos Of The Day

06.05.12 6 years ago

As Seth Rosenthal of the great Knicks blog Poasting and Toasting says: “Twitter has single-handedly made the NBA offseason much, much more tolerable. We used to just sit and wait for news while the Knicks were off doing whatever it is they do during the summer. Now, the players report on their own activities and we get a pretty regular window into their offseason activities.”

This was proved true last week, when we brought you DeShawn Stevenson‘s kitchen ATM which may be topped this week by either Jordan Crawford, JaVale Mcgee or Ian Mahinimi.

Jordan Crawford keeps his shoes in the fridge next to the orange juice and milk:

JaVale McGee and the Lorax are bros:

Ian Mahinimi plans the best family vacations.

Just like DeShawn’s ATM, all three of these pictures bring up the fundamental question of “Why?”

What’s the best photo?

