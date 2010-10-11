Best NBA (Preseason) Team Ever

Stan Van Gundy needed to kick the Miami Vice look. Last night, he went conventional with a coat and tie. And his Orlando squad went atypical, even for their own lofty standards, and destroyed New Orleans 135-81. You had to know the Magic were going to come out inspired — the unveiling of their new arena even had the owner crying pregame — but still that’s no excuse for the Hornets to lose by 54. Rashard Lewis led the way with 23 points, hitting all five of his triples, J.J. Redick and Ryan Anderson also had 23 points apiece. This was like a lot of Orlando’s preseason games last year; super-balanced scoring and huge blowouts. Van Gundy might not have a ring, but he’s the greatest preseason coach ever … Don’t look now, but somebody is coming from Tim Duncan‘s crown. Kind of. Dwight Howard, who had been rumored to be working on his jump shot but had everybody in “We’ll believe it when we see it” mode, hit one mid-range J off the glass last night and is shooting with more confidence at least. He’s not gonna pop up on anybody’s Better Basketball DVDs like Redick yet, but it’s a start … Chris Paul (7 pts, 10 asts) says he’s very happy in New Orleans and doesn’t want to go anywhere. Is he still happy now, having seen Joe Alexander and Marco Belinelli starting beside him … So Pete Mickeal is now talking junk on his HoopsHype blog after he got into it with Kobe and Ron Artest? Mickeal did go to work when his Barcelona squad upset the Lakers the other day, but c’mon son. When was the last time anyone heard from you? 1998? Sit down, MC Hammer … Word on the street is a Denver Nuggets scout has been in New Jersey for the last couple of games. Scouting Derrick Favors, perhaps? Don’t go and buy that new #15 Nuggets jersey just yet … Speaking of the Nets, has Jordan Farmar been practicing his answers for the 15,000 times he’s going to be asked what it’s like being on a rebuilding (to put it nicely) squad when the Lakers are stampeding toward another championship run? It’s gonna be like when Tiki Barber left the Giants the year before they won the Super Bowl and he had to pretend like he wasn’t hating … Other stat lines from Sunday: J.J. Hickson put up 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Cleveland past Houston (Yao Ming was given the night off); Jarrett Jack led all scorers with 18 points, but his Raptors were edged by Boston; and Monta Ellis had 18 points and 6 assists, and David Lee posted 13 points and 13 boards as the Warriors beat the Kings, while DeMarcus Cousins had 17 points and 11 boards … Marcus Camby said he might retire once his current contract is out in 2012, depending on how his body feels. “If I’m in the rotation, then I’m fine with that,” Camby told NBA Fanhouse. “I think I’ve got too much pride to be the 11th or 12th man.” Given his history of injuries and the way things are going in Portland these days, Camby had better get out before he loses a limb … We’re out like the Frail Blazers …