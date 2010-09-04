The Best Of The Rest: NBA Training Camp Invites

In perhaps the biggest summer of free agent signings ever, there are still a bunch of guys on the outside looking in. If you’ve been following along with Dime’s 2010 NBA Free Agent Tracker, then you realize just who these guys are. But with September upon us, it’s either one more shot at the League or overseas for many of these guys. With that said, here’s an update on some guys who just got invited to training camp.

J.R. Giddens (Kings): After starting his career in Boston after they won the title in 2008, Giddens never really got his shot on the veteran team. So after getting traded to the Knicks last season in the deal for Nate Robinson, it was finally his time. Well, after finishing up the season in New York, and going through arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in February, Giddens says his knee is a lot stronger and has been invited to Kings training camp. Finally playing for a young team, Giddens should have a legit chance to stick around in Sacramento.

Luther Head (Kings): Speaking of the Kings, Sacramento has signed Head to a non-guaranteed deal to attend training camp. With a lot of bigs, it’s no surprise that the Kings are looking for shooters. After playing 47 games (10 starts) for the Pacers last season, and almost getting signed to the Hornets this summer, it’s kind of strange to still see Head on the open market. Here’s his chance.

Dee Brown (Mavericks): No, not that Dee Brown. While his namesake is coaching the Springfield Armor in the D-League, Illinois’ Dee Brown (former teammate of Head) is heading to Dallas. And according to his Twitter feed, apparently he’s ready to go. After playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv last season, it would be great to see Brown back in the League.

What do you think? Who would you like your squad to bring in for training camp?

