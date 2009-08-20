Over on HighSchoolHoop today, there’s a good story about the stars of tomorrow night’s Elite 24 game at Rucker Park and their quest to earn quality playground nicknames at the Mecca of streetball.
It got us talking here in the office about our favorite playground nicknames that we’ve heard over the years. Everything came up, from “Bone Collector” and Kobe‘s “Lord of the Rings” Rucker moniker to ones that have made us laugh out loud, like Kenny Brunner calling himself “Bad Santa” and Daniel Artest being referred to as “The Sibling” up at 155th for years.
What are the best playground nicknames you’ve heard over the years? We’ll give special shout outs to the best ones in Smack tomorrow.
stephon marbury.
The Air up There is a very creative nickname. Fits him perfectly
Not exactly a playground nickname, but I’ve always been a fan of Maggette’s “bad porn”.
A.C. Green – The 40-year-old virgin.
“the bus driver”
apparently cuz he’ll take you to school.
“lord of the rings” is hilarious!
Doo Be Doo
Hot Sauce
Skip To My Lou
those are sum of my favs
Ed “Booger” Smith, if it’s strictly playground nicks.
Kemba “EZ Pass” Wallker
Lance Stephenson “Yo yo” (for his handle)
Corey Williams “homicide”, “Silver Surfer”
my nickname was given to me in HS – “Philipine Airlines”
CHUBBY COX, 8th round pick by the Bulls in 1978. Played seven games for the Washington Bullets in the ’82-’83 season. And he’s also Kobe’s uncle.
The Future
Main Event
back in the days, on venice beach was called
“butterman”
“africa”
I played with a dude who called himself Deuteronomy
Brenty Bucketz, the great one, mr anticipated, outlaw
@ That’s Whats UP
LOLLLLLLLL NOW that is hilarious. I am just trying to picture hearing that. “I’m Deuteronomy pimpin, get ya game up!”
I just like when 1 player has several nicknames and he is on camera like:
Yea what up it’s ya boi “One-eyed Sleuth” aka “Steel Scrotum” aka ” Mr. Scoring in 3 seconds or less” aka “Hittin the game-winner while lookin at ya girl”. Holla at cha boi YEA!
Deuteronomy …that is just classic. Why was he calling himself that?
Bob Garcia calling Michael Beasley Mike “Be Easy” Beasley and Be Easy Mike Beasley at the first Elite 24 and calling Kyle Singler “Shampoo” b/c of his hair- “Shampoo for 2” and last but not least- Brandon Jennings- “Doo be doo”
Best nickname – 2 Hard 2 Guard
Earl the Pearl aka Black Jesus- Rhymes with his name, describes his game.
World B. Free
we used to call a dude “chicken run” because he always ran like a chicken. not run-away, but the way he looked wen he ran. classic.
“dead president” coz boy was money
When former Portland Trailblazer Billy Ray Bates played in the Philippine Basketball Association, they called him “THE BLACK SUPERMAN”.
The man was awesome and put up insane stats. His dominance there was like MJ and Dr. J put together. In four seasons, he averaged 46.2 points a game, 11+ boards, about 8 assists and shot an astonishing 64.5 percent from the field. He was so good, he was “held” to a career low of 28 points.
My boys used to call me “Layups” when we were younger. My outside shot was inconsistent, I didn’t have the hops to dunk (still don’t), but I had the size and strength to get to the hole at will. Layups all day.
Used to play with some guy they called Nixau, because he looked like the dude from The Gods Must Be Crazy movies. The man was so damn dark and the fool always smiled and didn’t have a clue most of the time. And he was Asian of Chinese & Filipino decent and had kinky hair, so we had no idea why the fuck he looked like that.
My buddy Larry “The Rubber Band Man” Young
One guy I knew was called “DSL” for “Dick Sucking Lips” because he got dunked on so much that he ended up sucking more dick than an hooker.
deaf jam
(guy that hooped with us that wore a hearing aid)
my boys nicknamed me ” the sickness ” for two reasons:
1, my range is so off the chart, when i would stick a 35(thirty five) footer off the dribble in a game, johnny b would say” thats sick” over and over and:
2, i hurt myself so many times, it was obviously a sickness that i kept on playing.
I used to play with a dude called nighttrain…by now u should now why….
every time he scored he yelled chuuu chuuu
lmao @ “Yea what up it’s ya boi “One-eyed Sleuth” aka “Steel Scrotum” aka ” Mr. Scoring in 3 seconds or less” aka “Hittin the game-winner while lookin at ya girl”. Holla at cha boi YEA!”
classic…
Hair Force One, because he had a Kenny Powers hair-do always wore the same Nikes.
My boy Morgan has earned the nick name “big M, little Organ” that’s the best nickname ever!
Allen “Bubba Chuck” Iverson and Club Punch Carmelo
33 wins….ahaha
Earv Opong (I’ll be right back)
Maalik Wyans (Lik Lik so unique) -last year’s Elite MVP
LaQuinton Ross (Bag o Ice)
Side bar: YouTube (Lamar Mundane) -playground legend
Stacy Augmon “Plastic Man” and I don’t know if that’s playground ish, but I’d bet that most guys get their nicknames from their boys, or at least from guys at the playground – so maybe?
and…
King and Duck, just has a nice ring to it that one, maybe it’s because WMCJ is one of the best flicks of all time and those cats are real (aren’t they?).
My all-time favorite, Father Time. A 65-year-old white guy with a 2 foot long grey beard. He could ball tho.
named my dude liquid, ’cause he always got 2 da hole, single coverage, double teams, zone…didn’t matter.
HAHAHAHAHA lol at father time!
dead president nick is nasty haha
Greg “Postertag”
best kept secret
best kept (no longer a) secret
“Bodysnatcher” and “The Abuser”.
Baron “2 Easy” Davis
Sad Eye,Cuts,Go get em,and raw dog with no lube.
southern play ground legend
dwayne “o-so-sweet” darling
east coast baller
earvin ” I’ll be rght back” opong
