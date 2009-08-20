The Best Playground Nicknames

#Kobe Bryant
08.20.09 9 years ago 47 Comments

Over on HighSchoolHoop today, there’s a good story about the stars of tomorrow night’s Elite 24 game at Rucker Park and their quest to earn quality playground nicknames at the Mecca of streetball.

It got us talking here in the office about our favorite playground nicknames that we’ve heard over the years. Everything came up, from “Bone Collector” and Kobe‘s “Lord of the Rings” Rucker moniker to ones that have made us laugh out loud, like Kenny Brunner calling himself “Bad Santa” and Daniel Artest being referred to as “The Sibling” up at 155th for years.

What are the best playground nicknames you’ve heard over the years? We’ll give special shout outs to the best ones in Smack tomorrow.

