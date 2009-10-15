The “Best Shooter In The World” Heads To Italy

Damon Jones is the definition of a journeyman. In fact, other than playing with the Cavs from 2005-2008, he has never played for the same team for more than one season (10 in total with the Bucks twice). But rather than try and add another NBA jersey to his collection, Jones has signed a one-year deal with NSB Napoli in Italy’s top division.

While I can’t say I know any of the other players on the roster, Damon won’t be the only American on the squad. He’ll be sharing a backcourt with Kevin Kruger, son of UNLV head coach Lon Kruger, who played three years at Arizona State before transferring his senior year to lead the Runnin’ Rebels to a Mountain West Conference Tournament championship and Sweet 16 berth in 2007.

While I don’t really know what Jones has left in the tank and will offer his new squad this year, the guy really hasn’t been relevant in the League since he averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 assists per game for the Heat in 2004-05. I think the problem from that point on was that his future teammate LeBron ripped out his heart and fed it to him in the dunk below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.