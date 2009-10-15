The “Best Shooter In The World” Heads To Italy

Damon Jones is the definition of a journeyman. In fact, other than playing with the Cavs from 2005-2008, he has never played for the same team for more than one season (10 in total with the Bucks twice). But rather than try and add another NBA jersey to his collection, Jones has signed a one-year deal with NSB Napoli in Italy’s top division.
While I can’t say I know any of the other players on the roster, Damon won’t be the only American on the squad. He’ll be sharing a backcourt with Kevin Kruger, son of UNLV head coach Lon Kruger, who played three years at Arizona State before transferring his senior year to lead the Runnin’ Rebels to a Mountain West Conference Tournament championship and Sweet 16 berth in 2007.
While I don’t really know what Jones has left in the tank and will offer his new squad this year, the guy really hasn’t been relevant in the League since he averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 assists per game for the Heat in 2004-05. I think the problem from that point on was that his future teammate LeBron ripped out his heart and fed it to him in the dunk below.
Sick dunk! I hadn’t seen that in a long time. Ernie and the guys just make it better!
Is he taking his suits with him or can I have them?
what a fucking dunk
Best Shooter in the World? that’s a sick Title… you guys from dime don’t learn… tsk…
I love how after he had that good game 1 vs the NETS back in ’05 when he proclaimed he “became a star”. Wearing the sunglasses etc., then Barkley annoited him the Butler.
@Mellmeister
That’s his words, not mine! Haha.
He will never live that dunk down. Lebron basically ended Damon’s career before it even began
“The best shooter in the world” just became the Kevin Olie of the Italian League.
Mr. Jones proclaimed himself the “best shooter in the world”. After this one year stint in Italy he should take look into going on a Stand Up Comedy tour, with jokes like that he’ll be the “funniest comedian in the world” in not time.
Shout out to Damon for using the gifts and talents God gave him and making a career out of something he loves! Hmmmm…being dunked on by LeBron for the veteran’s minimum 1.2M a year or working a 9-5 for $36K. Relevant or not, he maximized his gifts and will probaly be able to live comfortably (if he managed his money right) when he officially retires.
Nuff respect.
Damon who?
Good riddens. Damon made my head hurt as a Cavs fan every time he came into the game. He never crossed the 3 point line. He offered nothing to the game other than averaging 1 long range shot per game. He played No D, couldn’t dribble, pass, run an offense, make a layup….ZERO contribution, aside from some locker room comedy relief. Remember when he used to kick his leg way up when he had the ball? what was that about???
But as life P says, he made the most of his opportunity, so more power to him. Just glad I don’t have to watch it anymore.
He coming to my part of town huh?I got something for Damon ass this season.
@mellmeister. “Best Shooter in the World” is what Damon called himself.
It’s a sarcastic title.
doesn’t damon have a ring?
and ya, lets hype lebron dunkin on 6’1 guys lol