The Big Baby Apology

You already know my thoughts on this. Even though it’s ridiculous, you knew the inevitable mandated Glen Davis apology was coming.
Here’s what went down today:
“You know what, I’m a big guy,” Davis said at the Celtics’ morning shoot-around Tuesday. “And sometimes I can’t even feel when I’m sitting on the remote. So imagine if my emotions are going wild and I’m running by somebody and I don’t feel it. So if I’ve hurt anybody or if I’ve done any harm to anybody, please forgive me. Because my intentions were harmless.
“No, I didn’t see the kid. Like I say, I’m a big guy and I’m emotional and I didn’t see him. If I’d have seen I’d knocked him down, I’d have picked him up and rubbed his head and tried to make him feel better. Because I’m a big guy and I’m sorry if I hurt anyone at all.”
Thankfully the kid’s whiny pants dad has officially backed down a bit after being contacted directly by Davis and Danny Ainge.
This thug should be suspended for his actions! How is an apology going to cure all the emotional stress this family has gone through?
whos the real big baby…glen davis or that moron of a father?
I’m so mad at this….he didn’t even knock the kid down, he got NUDGED. Not pushed, not hit…NUDGED. Big Baby’s REMOTE is more damaged than this kid. I hope the stupid rich floor-seats kid spoiling dad is happy now. Real basketball fans across the world would LOVE to be able to sit with his kid that close to the game and get bumped by one of the players. AND it was replayed on SportsCenter for 2 days? C’mon, man…
the kid is going to get his ass beat at school because of his dad. what an idiot.
man, you gotta love big baby
When will Cuban apologize for his behavior & those Mavs fans
That was the proper thing to do/say by Davis. Now everybody knows that ‘father’ is dumb. That’s it, that’s all.
How long until the law suit for emotional disturbance.
If the kid flunks at school, look out Davis :)
in that case someone will have to sue the father for exposing his kid to such danger. or whatever… :-)
LOL – I don’t even know when I sit on the remote. LOLOLOL
he shouldn’t have to apologize since the kid was on the court, but I suppose he was the better man for it.
somebody punch the kid’s dad for embarrassing him and using his son to get noticed.
To Simon…Emotional stress? You’re at a sporting event, dumb a$$! You paid thousands of dollars for court side seats dumb a$$! The sporting event is one of the most hi-profile, hi-energy events of the year dumb a$$! I agree with nic that the kid will get his a$$ beat because of the dad. And the dad ought to get his a$$ beat by Davis for even suggesting his kid was harmed.
to lonman
calm down… it’s freaking obvious simon was being sarcastic…
H1N1 (Swine) Flu???
Nomination for 2009 turkey of the year — The father!
animal? wtf doesnt anyone else see the implications
Here’s your free legal advice of the day:
#8 and #9 –
Actually, the proper cause of action is called intentional infliction of emotional distress, or this case, more likely negligent infliction of emotional distress.
To prove emotional distress, the defendant’s conduct must be outrageous and the emotional distress must be extreme. I don’t think nudging someone in a basketball game after celebrating a victory would qualify as outrageous. Unless this kid develops some kind of eating disorder AS A RESULT of the supposed outrageous behavior, he’s got no shot.
The standard to prove emotional distress is tremendously high and plaintiffs pleading this cause of action will often times lose on summary judgment.
Dang i wonder if Big Baby needs a lawyer. I got one more year to graduate.
@1 Your my hero!
Soooo, does the father need to apologize for calling Big Baby a raging animal, or will that just be swept under the carpet? I mean, since we’re apologizing for every effing thing now…
@16 So your telling me theres no emotional damage if the kid cant ever enjoy a Happy Meal again?!?!?!?
@18 He definitley pulled the race card huh?
In this day and age, If I was Baby I would have left the rubbing the head part out of the apology, but thats just me.
@16 I think having a panic attack everytime you see a bull grazing in a field for the rest of your life could be counted as outrageous…LOL
Alright alright that’s the last time I try to get legal on ya’ll. I learned my lesson.
I think that part of the experience of having courtside seats is having things like this happen to you.
Don’t wanna get knocked over by a player saving the ball? Sit in the cheap seats. Don’t wanna be close enough to the action to get nudged? Sit in the cheap seats. Don’t wanna get conversations like Spike and Reggie had? Sit in the cheap seats. Don’t wanna get your beer or nachos spilled on ya? SIT IN THE CHEAP SEATS!
That the kid got nudged was the price of admission itself. He’ll be able to tell his grandkids a half-lie that he was face-to-face with a 6-9 NBA monster and emotions were high!
I mean, if Big Baby wanted to really level the kid…
well, draw your own conclusions.
DAMN. That father is immature. Retract the apology, Glen. This family doesn’t deserve it.
He pushed the hell outta that kid made his hat fall off and everything…It’s was funny as hell cause the kid didn’t even see it coming lol
i think Glen Davis his throne of “Big Baby” to that kid’s dad
relinquish his throne*
props to big baby for being the bigger (pun intended) baby….errr man.
I’ve gained new respect for big baby for stepping up EVEN THOUGH NO APPOLOGY WAS NECESSARY.
That’s a true champion (or at least member of a championship team) for squashing this silly incident.
It’s too bad however, we won’t see the Celtics in the Finals!
Big Baby is my hero.
Class act my Davis..we were talkin about this stupid story and how Davis did not have to appologize at all but the way i look at it, if Davis somehow become a borderline hall of famer in the future, i think this gesture puts him in because of the class he showed. The voters will see how he is a good example for todays’ athletes. Doing something that he had no reason to do.
Loved Wilbon tearing into this kids dad on PTI, rightfully so I might add. It was classy of Big Baby to offer an apology, even though many believe there was no need for one.
Would love to be a fly on the wall of this kids school.. oh your locker is stuck, maybe you dad can demand an apology from the janitor. Don’t say anything bad to this kid, his dad will write a letter to your parents demanding an apology. What a friggin joke of a father.
Side note, anyone catch Sportscenter on Mike & Mike? Michale Kim (sp?) did a quick recap of Boston vs Orlando, and they showed Dwight Howard knocking down Rajon Rondo and he said “no word yet if Rajon’s dad will demand an apology from Howard” LOL!!!
lmao @ post 1
at #9…child endangerment?? HILARIOUS! :-D but I guess no more ridiculous than the father’s threatened law suit.
tha kids hat fell off! i think he deserves another hat. lol
That’s all I expected/wanted to hear. Ups to Big Baby for doing the NICE thing even if he didn’t feel that way.
LAME, this is such a non-issue I swear.
Like Officer Barbrady from South Park says, “Ok people, move along. There’s nothing to see here!”
Anyone post the Father responded and said that he overreacted and embarassed himself…?