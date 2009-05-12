The Big Baby Apology



You already know my thoughts on this. Even though it’s ridiculous, you knew the inevitable mandated Glen Davis apology was coming.

Here’s what went down today:



“You know what, I’m a big guy,” Davis said at the Celtics’ morning shoot-around Tuesday. “And sometimes I can’t even feel when I’m sitting on the remote. So imagine if my emotions are going wild and I’m running by somebody and I don’t feel it. So if I’ve hurt anybody or if I’ve done any harm to anybody, please forgive me. Because my intentions were harmless. “No, I didn’t see the kid. Like I say, I’m a big guy and I’m emotional and I didn’t see him. If I’d have seen I’d knocked him down, I’d have picked him up and rubbed his head and tried to make him feel better. Because I’m a big guy and I’m sorry if I hurt anyone at all.”

Thankfully the kid’s whiny pants dad has officially backed down a bit after being contacted directly by Davis and Danny Ainge.

Source: Orlando Sentinel