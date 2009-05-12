The Big Baby Apology

#NBA Playoffs #Boston Celtics
05.12.09 9 years ago 38 Comments

Glen Davis
You already know my thoughts on this. Even though it’s ridiculous, you knew the inevitable mandated Glen Davis apology was coming.

Here’s what went down today:

“You know what, I’m a big guy,” Davis said at the Celtics’ morning shoot-around Tuesday. “And sometimes I can’t even feel when I’m sitting on the remote. So imagine if my emotions are going wild and I’m running by somebody and I don’t feel it. So if I’ve hurt anybody or if I’ve done any harm to anybody, please forgive me. Because my intentions were harmless.

“No, I didn’t see the kid. Like I say, I’m a big guy and I’m emotional and I didn’t see him. If I’d have seen I’d knocked him down, I’d have picked him up and rubbed his head and tried to make him feel better. Because I’m a big guy and I’m sorry if I hurt anyone at all.”

Thankfully the kid’s whiny pants dad has officially backed down a bit after being contacted directly by Davis and Danny Ainge.

Source: Orlando Sentinel

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagGLEN DAVISNBA Playoffs

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP