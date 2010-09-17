The Big “Fess” Is A Big Mess

Let’s be frank. Utah’s Kyrylo Fesenko (pronounced Kuh-rill Feh-sink-o) hasn’t done much in his first three years in the NBA. In fact, “Fess” has only played a total of 634 minutes and appeared in 79 games with career averages of 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. But at only 23 years old – standing 7-1 with a 7-4 wingspan and 9-4 standing reach – you can understand why he’s a valuable commodity.
With training camp about to start, the restricted free agent has yet to sign a $1.1 million qualifying offer and is looking to ink at least a two-year deal. But all that could change very soon.
According to the Salt Lake Tribune‘s Brian T. Smith, the Rockets and two other Western Conference teams have shown recent interest in Fesenko. Houston would use him as insurance, backing up Yao Ming and Brad Miller.
Should Houston choose to pursue Fesenko, working in the team’s favor is the fact that the Rockets hold a bi-annual exception worth $4 million for two years. This falls in line with what Fesenko is seeking, and Houston can use all or some of the exception.
Personally, I doubt the Rockets would invest that type of money in such a project, but if they don’t want the Jazz to match the offer, they might have to spend a little extra dough.
FYI. This is basically the only Fesenko highlight on YouTube…
What do you think? Where will Fesenko end up this season?
He is not worth anything over a million. He can’t even catch deron Williams passes…
I think the pass to the ref was cooler than that dunk in the video.
I love the dude. Hilarious in person.
he has size and talent, just not much skill yet
base on the picture, that dude likes like he can be a BEAST…
…in MMA.
>.> he looks like the hulked up version of Jim Breuer in the clip.
@Orange – +1, good call!
Fes is easily one of my favorite dudes on the Jazz. (Not best, but favorite). I’d be really bummed if the Rockets got him – just because he’s so stinking funny. Equal doses of funny on purpose and funny on accident. My favorite 12th man bench warmer ever.
there a lot of discussion over at slcdunk.com, but i’m not going to spam any articles. his per game averages suck because he’ll play good one game, then jerry sloan will play him less than 5 mins in his next 8 games. the argument is that not a lot of teams right now play a traditional back to the basket center. i don’t buy that excuse though.
when he plays over 11 mpg (you know, back-up mins) his stats improve. when he plays the rockets he seems to show up quite a bit.
a few seasons back he gave yao ming a double double. the VERY NEXT GAME (2 days later), Sloan played him less than 2 mins. I can’t even make that up.
He has the same size as oden, but never been injured. very young. and finishes plays (last two seasons 55 fg%).
Size always disproportionally is rewarded in the nba. A 7’1 guy with a 9’5 standing reach and 300 pounds is bound to get a shot with SOME team somewhere.
Maybe I missed something, Aron – but why is he a big mess?
He’s better than dampier.
yeah i would sign him to decent money, $1.5/Yr for 2 yrs. i saw sumthin in this guy in his increased role later on with the Jazz. He hustles and has a soft touch. Skill wise not as talented as u want em but he has intangible tenacity. I doubt Sloan would want him gone. Fess’ types are Sloan-type players.