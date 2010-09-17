The Big “Fess” Is A Big Mess

Let’s be frank. Utah’s Kyrylo Fesenko (pronounced Kuh-rill Feh-sink-o) hasn’t done much in his first three years in the NBA. In fact, “Fess” has only played a total of 634 minutes and appeared in 79 games with career averages of 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. But at only 23 years old – standing 7-1 with a 7-4 wingspan and 9-4 standing reach – you can understand why he’s a valuable commodity.

With training camp about to start, the restricted free agent has yet to sign a $1.1 million qualifying offer and is looking to ink at least a two-year deal. But all that could change very soon.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune‘s Brian T. Smith, the Rockets and two other Western Conference teams have shown recent interest in Fesenko. Houston would use him as insurance, backing up Yao Ming and Brad Miller.

Should Houston choose to pursue Fesenko, working in the team’s favor is the fact that the Rockets hold a bi-annual exception worth $4 million for two years. This falls in line with what Fesenko is seeking, and Houston can use all or some of the exception.

Personally, I doubt the Rockets would invest that type of money in such a project, but if they don’t want the Jazz to match the offer, they might have to spend a little extra dough.

FYI. This is basically the only Fesenko highlight on YouTube…

What do you think? Where will Fesenko end up this season?

