The Biggest All-Star Weekend Storylines

With All-Star weekend less than 24 hours from being officially underway, here are some things that we’ll be keeping our eyes on on the ground in Phoenix.
* Amare‘s reception among the fans in PHX*
Right now there’s no question that Amare is the biggest name in the League who has the best chance of being moved before the Feb. 19 deadline. So how are the fans going to react? Are they going to stick by him until he’s dealt, or will they rip into him for his sour attitude as of late?
* Shaq and Kobe are teammates for the first time since playing together in L.A.*
The Diesel has been surprisingly pro-Kobe in recent months, saying that their feud was all-hype, and then saying that he’s the best player in the League right now. How will it play out when they’ve got to share the ball?
* The East’s lack of a point guard*
Unless Devin Harris sees a lot of tick, the East will play without a true point guard for a serious portion of the game. Last year the ASG ran smoothly because CP ran the show for the West while J-Kidd did his thing for the East. With Allen Iverson playing the one, will the East’s offense end up as people taking their turn going one-on-one? That’s a recipe for a snoozefest.
* Will the rookies break the sophomore streak?*
Honestly, this is the first time that I’m going to watch the rookie-sophomore game. I’ve got both feet on the Kevin Durant bandwagon, and I’m a big fan of the ’08 rooks. Even though they’re not quite on the level of the LeBron/Carmelo class, they could give the sophomores a tough time and maybe win for the first time in seven years.
Rookies
PG – Derrick Rose
SG – O.J. Mayo
SF – Rudy Fernandez
PF – Mike Beasley/Brook Lopez
C – Greg Oden
Sophomores
PG – Rodney Stuckey
SG – Kevin Durant
SF – Thad Young/Jeff Green
PF – Luis Scola
C – Al Horford
That’s a great five-on-five.
* What does Dwight Howard have up his sleeve?*
The Victoria’s Secret bird costume would be a disappointment…
What are some other storylines that have you excited about All-Star weekend?
The H-O-R-S-E contest! Can i get an amen for Pete Maravich vs. George Gervin?
amen!!
it’s gonna be a great weekend
I was watching the 05 allstar game again today on NBA hardwood classics n that game didnt really have a true point for the east either. Guards like ai, grant hill, vince, and dwade played but the game was pretty good. AI sorta ran the point with 9 assists or maybe more idk around there, he was the MVP
this trade needs to go down this weekend
[games.espn.go.com]
But yeah the dunk contest should be good. I would like to see Josh Smith and Iggy go at it, that would be sick. oh and I hope Lil Nate rob, gets Von Wafered. He aint that hard.
I actually think that the rookies can steal this one this year. Oden and Lopez playing together, wow, that’s a huge front court.
lol @ that trade, Drink
I wish the Bucks would give us Charlie for those two scrubs. They do need a center so you never know, but with CV gone, their leadin scorers would be Sessions and “Milkbox” Jefferson. Great recipe for the first overall in June
I think the only reason Amare hasn’t been traded yet, is because of the All-Star game in Phoenix. It’ll probably happen right after the break.
hoopshype.com reports that the Amare to Blazers deal is dead
I hope it’s like the 1990 All star game, check it out, they’re playing at mad speed
[www.youtube.com]
Oh yeah, Kob to break the all star scoring record !!
rookies have a good line-up.
late amen! pistol pete for skills challenge too.
i bet someone’s going to shoot from behind the backboard in H-O-R-S-E. bankshot from behind the backboard?
kobe does a no-look freethrow.
tha shooz! dime please put up a kicks post. include the old shoes too (artest’s wheelie sneakers)
not looking forward to the much too hyper commentary by the Jet. YOU WIN! YOU WIN!
kobe and shaq will be fine..going to be a love fest!!! i will not be surprised if the west tries to get shaq mvp..one of his last all star games….we shall see how the flow of the game goes!!! i am guessing kobe might go for mvp!!! we shall see since he could not really play last year!!!
No it’s the G.E.I.C.O contest, remember. What a fucking joke. The ASG isn’t much better either. I’ll take Al Jefferson hobbling around on one leg over David West any day, and the perpetual bitching that got Mo Williams into the game was as unprofessional as it gets. AI starting makes me want to vomit, the list just goes on and on.
Dallas gets Amare and Blake,blazers get a veteran PG,suns get Lafrentz and Frye add somepicks and make it work(Okay,it will never happen)
I forgot to mention that Kidd goes to portland