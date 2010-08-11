The Biggest Winners & Losers From Today’s Four-Team Trade

As reported earlier, the Pacers, Hornets, Rockets and Nets were involved in a five-player deal. The Pacers acquired Darren Collison and James Posey, Trevor Ariza will move on to his third team in three years as he becomes a Hornet, Troy Murphy goes back home to New Jersey with the Nets, and Courtney Lee brings his stellar defense to the Rockets. The trade seems to be beneficial for all teams, but from a player’s perspective, there are definitely some clear winners and losers.
Winners
Darren Collison: After stepping up big last season, filling in for arguably the best point guard on the planet, Collison gets his chance to step out of Chris Paul‘s shadow. Indy coach Jim O’Brien was not completely satisfied with the play of T.J. Ford last year, so Collison steps into major minutes right away.
Trevor Ariza: After finding out he isn’t quite a go-to player, Ariza goes back to being a role player with the Hornets. The bullseye is off his back, and he can complement a team without the added pressure.
Chris Paul: The rumors of Paul’s desire to be traded put fire under the Hornets’ front office to improve the team. By bringing in Ariza, Paul has a new athletic partner to run with on the break.
Losers
Derrick Favors: Troy Murphy will bring some veteran experience to the Nets. As a proven double-double player, Murphy’s arrival means less minutes for Favors in his rookie campaign.
Courtney Lee: Last year, Lee started 66 of his 71 games for the Nets. Now he has to take on less responsibility and serve as backup for the sharpshooting Kevin Martin.
T.J. Ford: It is no secret that the Pacers are eager to part was with Ford. Now with Collison on their roster, Ford becomes even more expendable and should expect to be out of Indy real soon.
What do you think? How are the biggest winners and losers from this four-team trade?
This only makes N.O. look better on paper. CP3 will still be unhappy in the long run.
New Jersey came out on top as they only gave up Lee and got Murphy. Even if he doesn’t work out there he is a good future trade piece
The Nets weren’t planning on starting Favors, he’s incredibly raw and still needs to learn the game. Murphy can come in, start at PF for a year, and at the end Favors will be ready to step in as a full-time starter
I dont see this as a good move at all for the Nets or Hornets.
I can kinda see why the Hornets would do it to try to make Paul happier in the short term, but its seems like Posey/Colison should be worth more than just Ariza.
The Nets already suck, why not just take their lumps and let their young rookie Favors develop instead of taking his minutes away for a guy thats really not going to help you win that many more games.
I just hope this isn’t followed by Billy King signing Troy Murphy to a 5 year, $60M deal next summer….
but aside from that, great deal for the Nets. courtney lee was def the odd man out. he had his chance last season and didn’t do all that much with it.
This is good trade for everybody involved cept for the rockets who are the biggest loser from this trade unless there goal was trying to save money.
The biggest winner is the Nets in that they gave up a back-up to get a double double starting pf that not only complements brook lopez but also allows favors to come off the bench with less pressure.
The pacers are 2nd in that they finally got the point guard they been dying for and allows to be a fast break team with granger dunleavy and rookie paul george.
The hornets finally get a sf thats not old & creeky and can play some defense along with run with cp3 which will make him atleast 5% less disgruntled.
The real trade of the day was Marco Belininininini for Julian “Potential” Wright. Where’s the column on that eh??? lol just kidding.
Pacers rock out in this, Nets seem as confused as Chris Paul was when the Hornets asked if Ariza would make him want to stay.
I still think Ariza/Martin would’ve made a heck of a duo in Houston.
Houston: C-Lee is a solid defensive 2 who has range and athleticism. He may not have blown up as expected in NJ, but hey the team was in shambles. He is gonna be a great backup for K-Mart in Houston. Ariza was nice but he goes back to being what he is good at, a role player. Besides now they can start Lee and Battier and have 2 amazing defenders at the wing.
New Jersey: Biggest winners IMO, they were already jammed at the wings and now they get a PF who gives Favors time to develop before being thrust in there. Plus he spaces the flour and gives Lopez room to operate down low without double teams. Plus this actually gives T-Will minutes maybe he might even start.
New Orleans: Undecided. While Ariza is a MAJOR upgrade over Posey/Stoja at this point, still think they could have gotten more out of Indiana at this point. Why not trade for Paul George and Stephenson? At least this guarantee’s CP’s happiness for a year while playing with a passing PG instead of a jacker might increase Ariza’s value ALOT.
Indiana: Biggest winner for me, get a PG with tremendous upside who showed he can run an offense. While Troy was nice their 1,2,3 all can hit the 3 consistently so spacing won’t be an issue. If Hansbrough can prove he isn’t just a bust ad if Hibbert can prove working with Bill Walton isn’t a waste of time Pacers might sneak up on people.
this trade involved 3 of the leagues most IRRELEVANT teams
The Real Deal
Winners:
New Jersey – getting Troy Murphy for a sub is a win.
Darren Collison – he’ll get a lot of PT and is out of chris paul’s shadow.
Indiana – getting a young point guard to run your offense, and will have a trade chip in TJ Ford.
Houston – acquisition of Courtney Lee deepens their backcourt, they can give k-martin more rest since the dude is injury-prone.
Troy Murphy – he’s back home. and will be partying with a russian billionaire…
Losers:
New Orleans – yup, they got Ariza, but they could’ve gotten more… Collison is a promising point guard, besides they should’ve just kept him since CP3 leaving for NY is inevitable. not unless they bring in a superstar to play with him in NO.
Derrick Favors – less playing time. should’ve started for the nets.
N.O. ultimatley loses in this trade. They traded away thier only bright spot that the Hornets had in Collion. CP still wont be happy because they still wont win with Ariza, they dont have a good big man to run the screen and roll with and lets face it, the man wants to play in MSG with Amare and possibly Melo. Now the Hornets have no one to replace CP at PG in the middle of the season when he demands to be traded. All for a Trevor Ariza who is nothing more than a 3rd option on most NBA rosters. Hornets really shot themselves in the foot with this move.
CPuss3 probably forced them to ship out Collison, aka, the more efficient reliable point guard for the hornets
Obviously, this deal’s about them getting Collison, and they’re clearly a winner here, but am I the only one that gets a kick outta the fact that the Pacers now have 3 1-dimension defensive guys in Posey, Brandon Rush, and Dahntay Jones?
I like the move for Houston too. As good as Ariza is defensively, Lee’s not a bad defender and has some range too. I’m telling you guys, Houston’s gonna be sneaky-good next year. Don’t be surprised it they’re a top 3 or 4 Western Conference team if Yao can stay upright all year.
Posey lost in this trade…he went from possible champion and possible contender to playing minimal minutes behind Granger and possibly Dunleavy in Indiana
so basically the Hornets gave up a promising PG for a role player? Sorry to burst peoples bubbles, but Ariza is nothing more than that. How could you even say the Hornets look better on paper? cause they definitely dont. I don’t understand the praise for Ariza.
@ Celts Fan
I agree. I think Houston can be very good particularly if Yao can stay healthy but he’s definitely key…they’ll probably be competitive without him though.
Ariza is not even a 3rd option, and if he IS the 3rd scoring option on your team, you’ve got problems.
I don’t see TJ Ford as a trade piece, as I can’t see anyone wanting him. I like this for the Pacers, as per my previous post when this was just a rumor.
Also, I guess this means the Pacers won’t be signing Magnum Rolle this year since they are at max. The kid showed some good potential! Maybe they’ll trade Ford’s contract for a bag of skittles and pick him up.
No real losers on this one. It’s one of those, this won’t change anything about our team trades. Perhaps for NJ it will but that is it.
@BeEqual – I agree completely, BUT he’s a daaaamn good role player. It was a joke when Houston was talking about dude like he’s a go-to-guy, but he is an elite role player if that makes sense. Every good team needs a guy like him, though you can usually save a few mil a year and snag one in the draft or cheap through free agency…
Courtney Lee should get some significant time. Kevin’s the 3rd best SG in the West. Kobe and Brandon Roy are ahead of him but he’s had bad luck with injuries that keep him out for extended periods. T.J. is definitely out of Indiana by the trade deadline.
not sure what to think of the trade..ariza should make cp3 happy short term but where do they go? kevin martin going to the nets should add some scoring punch in the backcourt with dev harris..interesting…i guess for indy collison is an upgrade. as a laker fan i kinda missed ariza but in the finals artest really made up for the whole year in 1 game to be honest!!! i aint going to lie!
houston is the biggest loser. and indy should just release posey he can still be a nice piece on a team that you know can acutaly play basketball
@ Jay, I’m a Lakers fan too, so I missed Ariza as well, but I always wanted Artest on the team. The way I see it, if Ariza would have stayed on the team with a new contract, He could have helped the Lakers in a couple more championship runs, but when the time came for the Lakers aka Kobe to fall out of the Championship mix, he probably would have done well enough to get signed to another long term deal(Luke Walton, Sasha Vujacic) sentimental type deal which would have ended up hurting LA when they’re trying to rebuild. On the other hand Artest contract will expire and he will either get a 1 or 2 year renewal or he just won’t get renewed which leaves LA more time to get back to Championship level focused around AB
P.S.
You do know that K-Mart II is staying in Houston, aand that Troy murphy is the one going to the nets right?
This just makes Chase Budinger a “winner” here as well.
I think I’d rather read YouTube comments. Some of these are beyond moronic.
Budinger and Martin for Firepower, Lee and Battier for Defense, Adelman sure has some Options on the Wings now. And they also cleared the logjam on the 3 with Ariza/Battier/Budinger by trading away the worst one in terms of cost value. of course Ariza is better than Bud and Lee, now. But with Brooks, Budinger, Martin,Scola and Lee they would still be good for Years to come, even if Yao has to Retire. I like it.
Pacers FINALLY get something substantial done. Posey is a great pickup because he adds toughness and playoff experience. If O’Brien can get a clue on how to play his youngsters, Pacers can at least contend for a playoff spot.
hey atticus887 – did you read the youtube comment under the video of your girl suckin me balls deep?
It said: That’s Nut’s Up, all in your skeezer
now stay off these blogs as your comment was more moronic than most
The Hornets really fucked this up.
Giving Collison for poor Trevor ???
Seriously ?
No team really lose in this trade except them…
The Pacers are finally emerging of their point guard nightmare and for what ? A really good one earning close to nothing.
I think when it’s all said and done we’ll see Paul is not really much better than Collison.
I see this like that :
Paul :
+ one on the best point guards when healthy
– becoming a drama queen
– recently injured
– huge salary
– not really young
– not much years left on his deal
– not much more potential
Collison
+ A good point guard after only one season
+ Lot of potential
+ Cheap contract
– Not yet one of the best point guards
You can call me crazy but I think the best deal would’ve been to trade paul for another superstar player or either a package like Lee + assets and starting Collison.