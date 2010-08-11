The Biggest Winners & Losers From Today’s Four-Team Trade

As reported earlier, the Pacers, Hornets, Rockets and Nets were involved in a five-player deal. The Pacers acquired Darren Collison and James Posey, Trevor Ariza will move on to his third team in three years as he becomes a Hornet, Troy Murphy goes back home to New Jersey with the Nets, and Courtney Lee brings his stellar defense to the Rockets. The trade seems to be beneficial for all teams, but from a player’s perspective, there are definitely some clear winners and losers.

Winners

Darren Collison: After stepping up big last season, filling in for arguably the best point guard on the planet, Collison gets his chance to step out of Chris Paul‘s shadow. Indy coach Jim O’Brien was not completely satisfied with the play of T.J. Ford last year, so Collison steps into major minutes right away.

Trevor Ariza: After finding out he isn’t quite a go-to player, Ariza goes back to being a role player with the Hornets. The bullseye is off his back, and he can complement a team without the added pressure.

Chris Paul: The rumors of Paul’s desire to be traded put fire under the Hornets’ front office to improve the team. By bringing in Ariza, Paul has a new athletic partner to run with on the break.

Losers

Derrick Favors: Troy Murphy will bring some veteran experience to the Nets. As a proven double-double player, Murphy’s arrival means less minutes for Favors in his rookie campaign.

Courtney Lee: Last year, Lee started 66 of his 71 games for the Nets. Now he has to take on less responsibility and serve as backup for the sharpshooting Kevin Martin.

T.J. Ford: It is no secret that the Pacers are eager to part was with Ford. Now with Collison on their roster, Ford becomes even more expendable and should expect to be out of Indy real soon.

What do you think? How are the biggest winners and losers from this four-team trade?

