The biggest X-factor in the NBA Finals, plus the LeBron fallout

It probably shouldn't have come as a surprise that even after LeBron's team was eliminated from the championship race, Sunday's headline NBA story still revolved around King James. In this case, it was LeBron's actions immediately following Cleveland's season-ending Game 6 loss the other night. As you've no doubt seen by now, as soon as the final buzzer sounded on Orlando's blowout win, LeBron made a beeline for the locker room without acknowledging Dwight Howard or anyone else on the Magic. Then, after briefly talking to his teammates, LeBron skipped the mandatory post-game press conference. As you'd expect, the LeBron haters came out in full force crying "classless," while the LBJ defenders wrote it off as their guy just being a competitor who was pissed off at the loss. Certified champs like Isiah Thomas and Bill Belichick have done the no-handshake (or the customized eff-you-handshake) before; what do you think of LeBron's post-game show? … LeBron did talk on Sunday, saying he e-mailed Dwight his congrats, then added, "It's hard for me to congratulate somebody after you just lose to them. I'm a winner. It's not being a poor sport or anything like that. If somebody beats you up, you're not going to congratulate them. That doesn't make sense to me. I'm a competitor. That's what I do. It doesn't make sense for me to go over and shake somebody's hand." … Now, as far as the two teams that are still playing, the big news in Orlando is the possible/rumored return of Jameer Nelson for the Finals. Any team that gets its All-Star PG back for the biggest series of the season is in good shape, but what makes this so much bigger is that Jameer was the main guy responsible for torching L.A. in Orlando's regular-season sweep. In the two Magic/Lakers games, Jameer averaged 27.5 points and 6.5 dimes. Obviously he'd be rusty and not in prime basketball shape, though, and then there's the issue of playing time. Both Skip and Jameer will say all the right things to the press if in fact Jameer can play, but you know it'll be an issue behind closed doors. The Magic have indicated they'd only need Jameer for 15 minutes a night, but what happens in crunch time of a close game: Will Stan Van Gundy lean towards his trusted incumbent, or in Rafer Alston, the guy who has QB'd his team to this point so far? … The Lakers' biggest personnel issue begins and ends with Andrew Bynum. For a whole year all we've been hearing out of L.A. is how much more dangerous the Lakers are with Bynum on the court. And while that was true in the regular season, the kid has fallen off the map in the playoffs. His 7.8-point, 3.3-rebound, 1.3-block averages against Denver represented his best series this postseason. Clearly, Bynum's defense — or at least his six fouls — will be useful against Dwight Howard, but with the way he's been playing, he could end up basically being a tackling dummy. How much will Phil Jackson aim to play Bynum? And how long can he stay on the court and avoid foul trouble? … Mild drama from Lakers camp, as Shannon Brown is being sued over an alleged "sex-related incident" that (allegedly) took place in Denver earlier this season when Brown played for the Bobcats. Make your own Kobe jokes … Whether or not you believe anything Peter Vecsey writes in the New York Post is your own business, but it bears mentioning that Vecsey is reporting that Carlos Boozer thinks he'll end up with the Pistons or Nets after he opts out of his deal this summer. Booz has had some rough patches in Utah, but anyone who can come back making $12.6 million with Deron Williams making them look better than they actually are might want to seriously think about staying put. How many times will Boozer watch Devin Harris or Rodney Stuckey go 1-on-5 before he starts rolling his eyes and thinking about the good ol' days? … And apparently Nick Calathes just wants to get the hell out of Florida. The 6-6 sophomore point guard already declared early for the NBA Draft despite not being a first-round lock by any stretch, and now it looks like he's going to play pro ball in Greece. Calathes' family is Greek and he has dual citizenship. If you were in his position, which looks more attractive: About $1.1 million in Greece with a great possibility for lots of playing time, or about $800,000 to $900,000 as a late-first round pick in the NBA with (most likely) minimal PT at best?
Lebron is a warrior but he should be more gracious in defeat. Nobody wins them all, especially at that level of competition.
no wonder Brown and Kobe get along so well
Orlando would be crazy to bring Jameer back into the fold at this point in the season. Force him to sit, players can’t just come into NBA finals intesity from sitting out the past 4 months. Jameer needs to come back next year, but not now when the team has clearly defined roles for there 8 man rotation and situational players
even boxers after they got physically beaten shake their opponents hands…
Jameer must swallow the pill, he should take that 15 mins and play it. He dont wanna end up scapegoat if he destroys the locker room right now and cost the chip. thats if he is coming back.
LBJ = No Class!
I think LBJ is an awesome player but come on just shake your opponent’s hand and show some class. There’s no need to act like a spoiled bitch about it!
It’s has nothing to do with being a competitior and it’s more about having respect. The Cavs were beaten by a better team. I’m not saying that LBJ should go to every Orlando player, shake their hand and praise them but just show some class and if there’s an Orlando player near by offer a quick hand shake.
Now LBJ comes across as an immature, spoiled cry baby!
i reasoned that lbj just got so emotional that he walked off the court.maybe,i figured he didnt wanna cry in public.im a grown man so knoww about making mistakes and also about making mistakes when you emotional.ive done it before so given his track record i was willing to hear what came out of his mouuth before i fully gave a complete judgement.so after seeing him walk off,seeing mo williams stumble thru some stupid explanation ,knowing he had time to soak everything in and reading that he emailed howard i was shocked.that singlehandedly means he has no regardfor anything the other magic players brought to the table.gotta tell you kid,that was very,very sloppy.lakers in six.welcome to the torture chamber!
damn, even mma fighters, who literally nearly kills each other in the octagon, shakes hands after a bout, even on an obvious win or loss… boxers do that… wrestlers do that… ok, forget the last sample…
anyway, mr. lebron, undoubtedly, you are the epitome of a superstar, a genetic freak, a phenom in every sense, you can be the greatest hoop player of all time when it’s all said and done… but have you ever heard of the term “sportsmanship”? it’s a sport you’re playing, by the way… it’s not too late to change, you’re still young…
just effin’ ranting…
we're out like #23
i was trying to give LBJ a break after he stormed out but after his statements now…it does lack some grace and sportsmanship.
Hope he could have just congratulated Dwight then look forward to bounce back next year. Whoever’s doing his PR is messing up.
a lebron james team doesn’t panic. doesn’t shake hands in defeat…
LeBron will get the KG pass for this one. He’ll be labelled as “competitive” or “hungry”. KG gets the same pass when he’s looking and acting like an ass. Like the Big Baby incident, for example. He goes on Big Baby for screwing up and turned the ball over himself a few times straight and the Celtics barely won. MJ used to be a bad winner too. He’d look at opponents like they were shit when they tried to shake his hand, as was Isiah. Don’t get me started on Bill Belichick’s spying/cheating ass. Jameer should come off the bench. He’s going to need time to get back in sync and he’s sort of shoot-first too. The Magic can’t afford to pull a Dwight freeze-out in the Finals.
How about the opponents in the first and second round?
They were swept and they shook your hand!
Gracious in defeat, play the game with class on and off the court. MJ said that!
not even about class, its about being a paid professional.
this is going to be one hell of a fun series. there are mismatches all over the place.
that being said, lakers in 6.
Lol i dont even think the Lebron thing was that serious..
I expected all the fame,hype,luv to get to him.. he showed his diva side.. when he SHOULDNT have.. but its not that big.. just goes to show..
No ones above it..
Haaahaaa LeBron’s first “character or roll-model issue” in the L. The Wolves are on attack mode. I mean dude should have congratulated the other team, but it honestly and really ain’t a biggie that he didn’t.
I can’t get down with his reasoning though. You needed 2 more games to win it all and were struggling greatly with the ones you won. So surely losing shouldn’t have been this great shock or pain he makes it out to be. He has shaken hands after losing before so it shouldn’t be all this lame logic into not doing it this time.
Still I like that for him. He needs a lil razzle dazzle. He still a good guy and all but for real he should be complaining about Cleveland’s GM and the squad he has. If anything he should have congratulated the other team and then explained to his boys if they ever hope to do better, they have go to raise their level.
To me it’s just a new stage of taking this championship ish serious for LeBron. You can win the regular season with most games, have the best home record and be MVP, make funny commercials, have cool routines pre-game and be all buddy buddy with ya boys and make trick shots and do wonderous things, but it don’t mean stank if ya squad ain’t right and ready come PLAYOFF time. Yes be mad LeBron, but be mad at Usher Raymond and all the Cleveland Cavs higher ups who haven’t given you what you need to make it through the playoffs to win it all.
So happy for Rafer. I didn’t want to see him leave Houston really as I thought he would make a great back-up to a better guard. I am glad he went to a contender and now wow, leading his squad in the finals. Amazing. I really hope he is soaking it up cause you never know when he will see it all again. Hope it encourages other playground greats to keep grinding.
The thing about Lebron, is that they lost by 13 ptos. So, he had about 5 minutes game time and 25 minutes regular time to accept the defeat. They didnt lost at buzzer in game 7 at home … Thats just not right, with the bunch of guys working for him, they should came out with a better excuse.
@ poppi, i’m with you that Lebron needs this kind of adversity. I mean he needs a nasty-mean streak of some sorts. He’s gotta earn it and he needs all the help from this team.
MJ had the pistons whip his ass. Kobe had his airballs versus Utah + being a back-up early on for Eddie Jones (imagine that). All were humbling experiences. Bron should just take it all in.
Meh, in 2 weeks whos gonna really care about the LeBron thing? I’m already over it, at the heat of the moment he probably stormed off the court, then realised what he did, he aint gonna come running back out.. He’ll look like a dick
howard is going to have trouble with gasol
why the heck is he wearing an NY cap in this interview? last time I heard he was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers…I know he’s a big fan but come on…
It’s not just the fact that Lebron stormed off the court that angers me. I could get that Lebron was pissed after seeing his season end. But what pisses me off is that he didnt apologize for it, offering some lame-ass excuse saying it’s OK for him to be classless because he’s “a competitor” and all that. The right thing to do would have been to tell everyone “I want to apologize for being caught in the heat of the moment, but I would like to congratulate the Orlando Magic for being the bette team”
And what kind of move is it to let Mo Williams and the rest of the Cavs to take all the heat from the media? You dont think the rest of the team was as pissed and crushed as Lebron? What kind of message does it send to his teammates? A true leader would have been with them, to show his mates that he will be with them through good times and bad.
That being said, Lebron seems like a good dude. Maybe this expeience will just be a learning experience for im to become the champion he will likely be in the future.
Gotta give credit to Orlando tho. Definitely did not see that one coming. I wrote them off after they struggled to put a pretty inexperienced and inconsistent Sixers team away. But now that I think about it, they’re a pretty complete team. Dwight, as we all know is just an animal. Hedo and Rashard are matchup nightmares because they’re both 6’10 and can really shoot it. Too quick and skilled for most guys they’re size, and too big for most other wings to guard, so it’s really pick your poison for those guys. They’ve got a deep bench. Pietrus has evolved from an athlete into a real basketball player. He’ll defend his ass off, can open 3s and slash his way to the hoop for athletic buckets (the matchup between him and Ariza will be real interesting, though they probably wont guard each other). Even Anthony Johnson has a 40 point playoff game under his belt, plus a Sportscenter worthy cram on Theo Ratliff (can anyone think of anyone less likely to pop off for a 40 piece- in a playoff game no less?. Plus their confidence is peaking after overcoming adversity in the Philly and Boston series, and beating a heavily favored Cavs team.
As for Jameer Nelson, Nelson should definitely sit this one out, no question. Look at how awful Stephon Marbury looked after trying to come back after a long layoff in the pressure cooker that is the playoffs. Nelson will probably hurt his team more than help it by trying to get his rythmn back while everyone else is locked in from having played playoff basketball. Besides, Skip has proved to be a capable QB, and the Magic have capable backups to spell Skip. Like I said before, Anthony Johnson has a 40 point playoff game under his belt, so it’s not like he cant ball.
READ THIS AND TELL ME IF YOU WANT YOUR KIDS TO BE LIKE THIS ! DO YOU WANT THE KIDS ACROSS AMERICA TO WEAR THE PRODUCTS OF THIS SELF-CENTERED JERK ? TEACH THE KIDS OF TODAY THAT SPORTSMANSHIP IS DEAD ?……..James said he sent an e-mail to Howard following Saturday’s game. “It’s hard for me to congratulate somebody after you just lose to them,” he said. “I’m a winner. It’s not being a poor sport or anything like that. If somebody beats you up, you’re not going to congratulate them. That doesn’t make sense to me. I’m a competitor. That’s what I do. It doesn’t make sense for me to go over and shake somebody’s hand.”…………………WHAT A FREAKIN LOSER ! I DO NOT WANT MY KIDS TO ACT LIKE HIM AT ALL !!!!
Ladies and Gentlemen, your MVP and Coach of the Year of the Cleveland Cavaliers! [crickets chirping in the background]
Jameericle def should wait till next yr. As hard as that seems.question maybe for QQ would the magic be inthe finals had jameer not gone down?I know he was ballin his assoff but maybe it steeled them and they have to rely on their advatages more ie hedo rawAnd d12
Nobody hates Lebron we just hate the NBA’s bias for him and the Ref’s love for him.
Also I for one do not want Carlos “Broken Knee’s” Boozer on the Pistons. I say we run with what we got and go hard after Bosh or LBJ next go round.
Lebron lost because he decided to play Kobe basketball. 40pts a game is a great achievement, but it gets you home early. Has Kobe even cracked 40pts this playoffs ??
I don’t understand the change, they’d been winning all year playing great team ball. Walking off was a dick move, I’d kinda come round to maybe liking him then he pulls this.
I dont see how everyone is throwing LBJ’s teams under the bus for not performing or even blamming the GM during the regular season when they won 66games?
Cavs choked and didnt adjust to what the Magic was doing by having Varjao playing out on Rashard.. Now we know why the Magic gave Lewis the max contract..lol
Lakers in 6.. kobe finals MVP and Shaq cant say nth bout Kobe needs him for a chip!
LBJ’s teammates*
Maybe what Lebron did was classless, maybe it wasn’t. But prior to that incident nobody had ever really used the word “classless” to desribe Lebron. In fact he’s always seemed to have the utmost respect for the game as well as the players that have paved the way. I just don’t think one mistake in the heat of the moment should define a person.
I don’t completely agree with the way Lebron handled the situation but one act of weakness by no means makes him a classless individual. Get over it people. Let’s give put focus on the Lakers and Magic where it should be.
ofc lebron isn’t classless in general. but its not the first time he did something like this.
he walked off last year against the celtics and left the court when there was still time on the clock against the hawks a few years ago.
i dont think this all makes him a bad person. but its not like he never did anything wrong before.
IMO the labron case is the EXACT reason the nba put an age limit/college requirement. if you look at all the high school to nba players out there, the vast majority are rather immature or have a streak like this. even howard and his techs. labron has been rather mature over the past few yrs but he has never had to learn how to lose like this so it is new. this is also part of the problem of guys like him, when nike offers you 90 million before you even play a game (and are what 18 yrs old).
Get off Lebron already. He is dissapointed they lost. Fuck all this ‘we are one big happy family’. No one knows what it feels like to have this kind of pressure of their shoulders and then fail. It would be fake as fuck for him to go around being happy for the other team, shaking hand etc.
I mean we dont know how we’d react under those circumstances. Sure i would’ve like if he’d shown D12 some love, but he didnt and i dont blame him at all. His teammates didnt show up and Lebron played one of the greastest series the NBA have ever seen and his bench cant produce 20ppg.
He was tired, emotinal and dissapointed. Would you want the eyes of the world on you in such a situation? I think not.
“Global icon”. “Chosen one”. “The King”. Get over yourself. “I’m a winner.” Of what? A true global icon is a sportsman who can handle defeat without giving petty excuses. The chosen one should be exemplary to the millions of kids wearing his jerseys. The king should man up and quit being a baby. Making excuses for somebody who claims all of these things is ridiculous. He put those words out there. Now live up to them. And enjoy your vacation.
i have to admit this whole “im a winner” BS is old. what has labron won exactly? some games? a gold medal where he was not “the man”? he hasnt won shit! hes a hell of a player sure, maybe the best but you are not a winner until you WIN!
the only thing Jameer will torch at this point is his team’s chance of winning
sit your ass down and wait until next season
Lebron is just young – he don’t get it yet. He will.
LOL @ Lebron and the Media hype/brainwashing… Anyway, maybe LeBron could’ve gotten away with the whole “walk off the court without acknowledging the other team” thing, and maybe the whole “im a winner” excuse would’ve worked back in 2005. Dude is an MVP now, so he doesn’t have any excuses. I know he was mad, but he has an entirely new accountability level now. Didn’t everyone think LeBron pretty much had it won? (Not us Orlando fans. We were kickin’ his ass all year)
As much as I love the King…..grow up dude. Other players had the class to shake your hand after you beat them.
lebron doesn’t have to be fake and pretend he is happy for the other team. he can still be mad and congratulate the othr team. whats the problem?
he is the leader of his team and left them to explain the loss while he just didn’t want answer the questions.
dwight also said he was very surprised by lebrons actions.
Look. As for Lebron. All I wonder is if he would have had that attitude when the Olympics were around. What if USA would have gotten beat? Would he still display that shit attitude in defeat? I sure as hell would be be pissed if that happened.
I don’t wanna sound all “afternoon special”, but. This dude is supposed to be the best in the game. What type of example do you set for the kids out there looking up to you? All this hype surrounding him, the new coverage and the replays of his just walking away isn’t healthy…and doesn’t rep the league the way it should. Fuck competitive spirit….set a fucking example.
And secondly, it’s what? Day 2 now of what will Lebron do now…when we should be talking about the finals. We should be talking about the Magic Win. Not the lebron loss. But yet here we are.
Shame.
Lebron is a winner. What he is not is a champion. (At least not yet.)
its a competition not a fight. he should be a proffesional and be sport enough to at least congratulate the opposing team before he goes to sulk.
hes a winner so that means he doesnt have to do any of that? bullshit.
so that means anyone who thinks theyre a winner should just be unsportsman-like everytime they lose. GTFOH
If he would have been pissed like this after the game 1 loss…instead of throwing the chalk around and dancing with his bench….maybe he’d have a better outcome.
I had mad shows this weekend so I wasn’t able to post.
And if I was able to post, it would’ve been simply:
:(
question to QQ…
would it hurt the magic more if Jameer returns??? i mean i give props to the cat for a wonderful season but would his return mess the teams current chemistry???
Any basebalI fans out there? I’m over this handshaking thing but I just wanted to add one more thing that Mike & Mike just pointed out. Basball is the only major sport in which players do not customarily shakehands or congratulate each other after a series. I guess judging by most of the comments here it’s a Great American Pastime to be classless and unsportsman like.