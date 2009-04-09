The Blazers of the East

Headed into this season, there was a general vision for what the Blazers would become: they’d be a solid team in the West who would make waves in the playoffs. Part of the motivation behind that prediction is that Portland has explosive pieces who could be dangerous if they all get hot at the same time. But it’s also partly because they’re a likable group of guys who people across the country want to see succeed for the first time.
The second part of that description is unique to the Blazers and the Blazers only this year. There really isn’t a team in the East who fits that bill. In some ways, the Heat are comparable because everyone roots for Dwyane Wade (he is the most likable superstar in the League today), but they’ve won a ring within the last five years. So is there an equivalent to the Blazers in the East?
Even if the Bulls don’t have the personalities that Portland does (that’s a nice way of putting it), their brand of basketball makes them the most dangerous low-seed in the East. Like Portland, they’ve got an explosive, occasionally unguardable point guard (Brandon Roy, Derrick Rose). They have a scorer who can rattle off runs single-handedly no matter what the defense is doing (Travis Outlaw, John Salmons). They’ve got a big man who can consistently knock down mid-range jumpers (LaMarcus Aldridge, Brad Miller). And they have an X-factor who can take them to another level when he’s on (Greg Oden, Tyrus Thomas).
So if you’re the two-seeded Celtics, is there any part of you that wants to get out of that spot so that you don’t have to face the Bulls in the first round? In their last meeting, the KG-less Celts fell 127-121
in Chicago. John Salmons out-dueled Paul Pierce, 38-37, Derrick Rose had 8 assists and 1 TO, Brad Miller came off the bench to shoot 7-12 for 21 points, and Tyrus Thomas went for 18 points and 5 boards. It was the confluence of all the aforementioned factors in a single game. Granted, Boston didn’t have their defensive centerpiece. But if Chicago can play up to their potential, can they be the Blazers of the East?
terrible comparison.
BROY vs D. ROSE???
LA vs Brad Miller??
Oden vs Tyrus?
I was at the game this year when the Blazers were up 50 on the Bulls. Furthermore the Blazers play in the WESTERN CONFERENCE which is entirely better than the Eastern. The Blazers are tied for 3rd in the Western Conference and ABOVE .500. The Bulls would be a lottery team if they were in the Western Conference…as far as this article goes, terrible dimemag. The only reason they’d be the Blazers of the east is because they have the same colors.
Saying this article is a stretch is not hyperbole. Saying that Andy likes to have dudes stretch his mouth is truth.
This should be posted at the Onion.com, it is so laughable. The Bulls WISH they were the Blazers of the East. True, the Bulls have been surging late in the season, but I really don’t think that Paul Peirce is losing sleep over the fact they might have to play the Bulls in the first round. Yes, a couple years ago, people were looking to the Bulls to emerge in the Eastern Conference as contenders, but that hasn’t happen. I think a better comparison would be that the Magic are the Blazers of the East (young, athletic, an all-star or two and downright ballers, hanging with the best of the best). Get real Dimemag
I’ve been Bulls fan for over two decades now but this is ridiculous. I was with you until you started comparing players. I wish they were true but they’re not even close. I think at this point I would take any of the Blazers mentioned above over any Bull right now. I have high hopes for Rose but I would rather have B Roy. That’s a no brainer.
The Nuggets have to be worried about the Jazz or Mavericks more than the Celtics need to be worried about the Bulls. And even though the Pistons are hurting I think the Celtics fear them more than the Bulls.
Blazers are bigger, better, and deeper.
Come to think about it, the Blazers are more like a YOUNGER Pistons Squad.
“Granted, Boston didn’t have their defensive centerpiece.” –}} That’s a BIG CONCESSION.
“But if Chicago can play up to their potential, can they be the Blazers of the East?” –)) That’s a BIG “IF.”
They can make some noise in the playoffs…agreed.
They can give Boston trouble…agreed.
But I wouldn’t call them the Blazers of the East. Nah.
I’ve NEVER seen the Blazers give up in a game this year.
The Bulls, well, that’s a different story.
…parity in the league is crazy amongst the top tier teams…no matter what the record is…i wouldn’t be surprised if Cavs find a way to lose a series in the post season…against the Bulls.
I don’t think the player comparisons were supposed to be spot-on, but I see where AK is coming from.
* B-Roy is obviously better than Rose, but is Rose not an explosive, sometimes-unstoppable lead guard?
* Anyone who’s watched Salmons play knows he can get hot and drop buckets with anybody; he’s done it to Kobe, Pierce and Wade this year just off the top of my head. (Check the game logs, it’s true.) I’d even say Salmons is better than Outlaw, who only really stands out in the fourth quarter. And don’t forget Ben Gordon, who can also run off points.
* LaMarcus is obviously better than Miller, but Miller does have a reliable J and stretches the defense with his passing as well.
* Oden and Tyrus play different positions, but they are similar in that they can be the difference between their teams being just good and being able to hang with anyone in the NBA.
Would the Bulls be a Lottery team in the West? Yeah. But AK is saying they’re the Blazers OF THE EAST, so that doesn’t matter. Besides, the fact that Chicago has knocked off Miami, Boston, New Orleans, Denver, Orlando and Houston lately shows they are dangerous.
no mention of bg??? what’s the point of his picture being there? are you just trying to show off his tat? #7 will have more of an impact in the playoffs than any of the other bulls player mentioned including drose bc last time i checked he still can’t shoot straight. he’s playing for his paycheck and for anyone with real talent that means NUMBERS. luol deng aint got shit on this son!
I say the magic is the blazers of the east. There are no one-to-one comparisons, but everyone wants to see the magic do well. And while no one really thinks they can beat both the celtics and the cavs to get to the finals, if those 3s drop for them they’re a hard team to play against. And they’re actually a good team, unlike the bulls.
lotta hate in this room, damn
Kill the dude!
Angry mob!
too FORCED.
Nothing really matches up. If you wanted to talk a scorer who can rattle of scoring runs, everyone knows that’s Ben Gordon.
lmfao at number 2! that is the funniest shit i read in awhile!
I’ll wait until the blazers win a playoff series before i start using them as a benchmark for anything.
However, I agree that the since the trade the bulls have been a dangerous team and I’m hoping they do some damage in the playoffs.
I can see the comparison. The Bulls have somehow gone exactly to where they were a couple years ago: lots of nice pieces, but still one big star away from becoming contenders. Same reason why I don’t see the Blazers doing anything this year (no offense to Brandon Roy).
He’s not trying to say that The Bulls are better than the Blazers so bringing up the fact they got waxed by them is irrelevant. Nor is he saying the one player is better than the ones he comapred to each other. The point of the article is that they have similarities and when they all play to their full potential together they can be a threat. With that said as a bulls fan of the top 3 teams in the east I’d rather see Orlando Cleveland and Boston in that order.
I know the Bulls are playing great right now, but comparing them to the Blazers? DAAAAAMN.