The Blazers Want John Salmons

Somewhere in Portland, there’s a Blazers fan who just screamed “NOOOOO!!!” But there’s also a chance that someone in Portland is pumping their fist at this idea.
That’s just the kind of player John Salmons is.
With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are starting to fly about who is going where … and the Blazers are definitely in the mix. According to a report via 1080 The Fan and the Sacramento Bee, the Blazers have offered a draft pick and Raef LaFrentz‘s expiring contract for John Salmons.
Right now, Portland has a pretty balanced attack. It feels like their entire roster gets in and gets a couple of looks at the basket. With Salmons on board, Nate McMillan would have a double-edged sword. He’s an explosive scorer who can go off, but he’d undoubtedly change the shot attempt equilibrium.
Do you think that Salmons is a good fit in Portland?
Source: SI.com
na he plays hella selfish, dude is a ball hog
i think he’s just an average player with good stats on a bad team. the blazers will have enough problems bringing back martel webster. he’s way more talented then salmons.
He’s not selfish, but he needs a coach that can put a foot in his ass. He is a big time sulker…If things aren’t going his way he sulks about it. I think Nate would be the kind of coach to smash that. He has talent and plays tough, but he sort of forgot his roots…He isn’t has gritty as he used to be on D.
John fall back on your Philly upbringing and stop whining about your role. You aren’t a Super Star, but you can be a valuable piece on a great team…
Unless Portland throws in Sergio Rodriquez not a draft pick I don’t do this deal. A legit 20 point scorer who shoots around 50% is worth more than cap releif. Salmons is actually a very good defender as well.
How would he fit in in Portland?? You just don’t know. I think he would try hard to fit in because Portland is winning. I believe he thinks he has to score a lot for Sac to have a chance to win. In Portland he wouldn’t have to. Plus he’s cheap. Around 5 mill a year so if it doesn’t work out he would be easy to trade.
Martell is more athletic and a better pure shooter, but he isn’t the defender or play maker that Salmons is. Salmons can play three positions and guard three positions…That can be valuable if you check his attitude.
Salmons is nice…crazy i was just thinking about my kings and a blazer trade but instead it would have been brad miller for raef lafrentz and jared bayless…
only if he’s willing to learn that there are other plays than just the “iso”
i dont know about this trade. salmons jacks waaaay too many shots to fit in with a blazers team that has players that needs to score. with LA, B.Roy, Bayless, Fernandez, Webster, Outlaw, and Rodriguez, there are plenty of scorers
It doesn’t sound like a good idea to me but right now I wouldn’t second guess Blazer GM Kevin Pritchard. Maybe he sees something we don’t.
What Kevin Pritchard needs is PATIENCE not John Salmons. He has a solid nucleus and a superstar. 2 Big Cs, an All Star-Caliber PF, great wing players and 2 solid pgs. Go develop J Bay into a 6th man scoring machine and GO into a dominant defending C and Portland will be the favorites next year.
Not in Portland but “Nooooooooooooooooo!”
I don’t believe this trade rumor for a second, Salmons isn’t the type of player Portland wants…too selfish
For what?They got wings better than his soft ass.
I like this trade for portland, there not losing anything big, and we dont have to take on a huge contract. salmons is the perfect to step up and score if roy goes cold, which has been a problem for portland. I also think salmons will find a way to fit in because he can play three positions. i dont worry about the attitude problem with Nate as the coach
Portland needs to save the money. How many games until D Miles puts a hurting on Mr. Allens wallet?
In fairness (and I don’t rate him as anything more than a good 3rd option) Salmons might ‘jack’ a lot of shots but the guy shoots nearly 50% from the floor. The league is FULL of morons who throw up useless shots (jackson, crawford, artest etc etc etc) and get less hate than Salmons.
Portland is not a good defensive team, so having someone like Salmons for perimeter D would be an instant and significant upgrade. There are legitimate questions about Salmons’ consistency and drive, but the talent is definitely there.
And FWIW, Salmons has matched up very well with Kobe just about everytime they’ve played against each other.
They should trade for Shane Battier!! He would be an excellent fit. What do you guys think?
uh, Salmons?….. why?
I didn’t scream NOOO, but Whyyy?
this was all BS, the “source” on 1080 the fan spent all afternoon laughing about this. They were reading a rumor page on the web and the next thing you know it’s being reported that the Blazers GM has actually made an offer….so much for accurate reporting
dont ruin the chemistry.. if ur tryna get rid of lafrentz’ contract, do it for somebody who wont need a lot of mins to be effective.
blazers are deep with young talent. and to develop talent you gotta give them some time on court. a veteran will only slow their progress down.
this isn’t even a losing team.. this is a legitimate team that just happens to be young. dont change a thing. you’ve got real talent at every position and potential real talent behind them. personally, i dont think the blazers have to make anymore fancy trades for a couple years. id personally like to see them grow together.
Salmons is a very good player. Very underrated. His D is very solid too. If you keep up with him, you’ll see that he does a very good job on D against many top players like JJ, kobe, etc. BUT…. he can’t play coming off the bench. He either starts, get the ball on offense or he won’t try very hard. Thats the way he’s been.