The Blazers Want John Salmons

Somewhere in Portland, there’s a Blazers fan who just screamed “NOOOOO!!!” But there’s also a chance that someone in Portland is pumping their fist at this idea.

That’s just the kind of player John Salmons is.



With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are starting to fly about who is going where … and the Blazers are definitely in the mix. According to a report via 1080 The Fan and the Sacramento Bee, the Blazers have offered a draft pick and Raef LaFrentz‘s expiring contract for John Salmons.

Right now, Portland has a pretty balanced attack. It feels like their entire roster gets in and gets a couple of looks at the basket. With Salmons on board, Nate McMillan would have a double-edged sword. He’s an explosive scorer who can go off, but he’d undoubtedly change the shot attempt equilibrium.

Do you think that Salmons is a good fit in Portland?

Source: SI.com