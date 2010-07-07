The Blueprint To Recreating A Championship Squad In Miami

As of right now, the jury is still out on where LeBron James will land. But with that being said, let’s take a look at how Miami won a championship in 2006. We know Chris Bosh will be joining Dwyane Wade in Wade County, but besides Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers, who else should the Heat bring in to help them win another championship. We break it down here:
Keys to the 2006 Championship Team
Great coach: Pat Riley
Pat Riley is hands down one of the greatest coaches of all time. Coach Slick (or Riles as some people refer to him as) is a master motivator and he was able to use that skill and help fuel the heat to come back from an 0-2 deficit in the 2006 NBA Championship.
Big men: Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning, Udonis Haslem, Michael Doleac
Obviously the Heat bigs were led by Shaq, but don’t get it twisted, he wasn’t alone. Miami was built for the physical grind, as they had a plethora of big men that could play stable minutes in key moments. Mourning was a straight beast on the defensive end, averaging 2.66 blocks per game, despite only playing 20 minutes per contest. Haslem and Doleac were also bigs who could stretch the floor and open up the paint, which allowed Wade to do what he does best: attack the rim.
Veteran perimeter players: Gary Payton, James Posey, Derek Anderson, Jason Kapono, Shandon Anderson, Antoine Walker
Just like Shaq wasn’t the only big man, Wade wasn’t the only perimeter player doin’ work. An experienced and hungry group of guys helped lead the Heat to an NBA Championship. Take Payton who’s knowledge and experience really helped down the stretch of games, while Posey played a huge role as the Heat’s sixth man. Throughout their title run, he also had defended players like: Vince Carter, Richard Jefferson, Richard Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince, and even sometimes guarding Chauncey Billups or Rasheed Wallace.
Stars: Dwyane Wade & Shaquille O’Neal
Every championship team has its cast, but you always have at least one or two stars that carry you. Ironically, the two stars for the 2006 Heat were their two captains Wade and O’Neal. Wade had one of the greatest NBA Finals performances of all-time as he ended the series averaging 34.7 points per game (the third highest scoring average by a player in his first NBA Finals). While Shaq, who was just joining the team after being dealt from the Lakers didn’t have a Shaq-like regular season, his damage came in the playoffs to help lead the Heat to the NBA Finals.
Looking at that formula let me put on my GM hat and tell you who the Heat should sign to re-create that championship team. (Basically, replace the above mentioned keys guys with these guys.)
Great coach: Pat Riley
This is pretty simple, Riley needs to replace current heat coach Erik Spoelstra just like he did in 2005 when he replaced then Heat coach (now current Orlando Magic head coach) Stan Van Gundy.
Big men: Chris Bosh, Michael Beasley, Theo Ratliff, Brad Miller
Bosh may not be a true center like Shaq, but that may be better. As we saw last year in Cleveland, the Cavs were a vastly different team when Shaq was hurt. Why is that? Simple. Shaq was still effective when he cloggeg up the lane. Bosh brings the skills of a perimeter player while also having good enough size to bang down low. That means Wade can still attack the basket at will. Now replace ‘Zo with a defensive big man like Ratliff, use Beasley the same way they used Haslem, and sign Miller who’s an upgrade from Doleac and you have a similar group of bigs.
Veteran perimeter players: Derek Fisher, Tony Allen, Travis Outlaw, Kyle Korver, Shannon Brown, Al Harrington
Need a veteran guard that isn’t afraid of taking the big shot in the big game? Look no further than free agent Derek Fisher. Once you steal Fisher away from the Lakers, turn your attention to finding a Posey-like player. I think there’s a couple, but after seeing how Tony Allen played throughout this past postseason, I would sign him. Who do you get to replace Walker? How about Harrington, who to me is ‘Toine reincarnated. Finally replace the Andersons and Kapono with Outlaw, Korver, Brown and you’re looking at a pretty good roster.
Stars: Dwyane Wade & Chris Bosh
I leave you with this: Shaq was able to help bring a championship to Miami in his first year, but can Bosh do the same?
What do you think? What should the supporting cast look like in Miami?
Follow Rey on Twitter at @reyrey33.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
correction, that was shaq’s 2nd year that they won the title
As With the Knicks and LeBron James, East Harlem Nonprofit Tangles with Ohio for the Prize
Read more: [dnainfo.com]
Hows about this for a team which could be quite easily assembled based on current events,
PG – Jordan Farmar
SG – Dwyane Wade
SF – Matt Barnes
PF – Chris Bosh
C – Brendan Hayward
6 – Micheal Beasley
7 – Udonis Haslem
8 – Raja Bell
9 – Mario Chalmers
10 – Dorell Wright
Chuck in two or all three of the Heat’s second rounders, and hey presto a good tough defensive minded team with capable offensive talent (just the way coach Riley likes it) that can be built under the cap, good ammount of depth and toughness and a nice mix of youth and veterans. What do you think, is this a contender?
There’s no way the Heat can get Brad Miller, Tony Allen, Al Harrington, Kyle Korver, Travis Outlaw, Shannon Brown, and D Fish with their remaining cap space of 12 million. Maybe two of them but all 7, no way. Why would Miller pass on 5 or 6 mil somewhere else for a million, same with Harrington and Korver and the rest of the list. This is a pipe dream.
if they get lebron… i’ll fucking hate the heat so much
Also if you “use Beasley the same way they used Haslem” as you suggest the Heat would get absolutely no where in a real hurry, Haslem was the player Miami used to primarly guard the oppositions best big in 2006 (i.e Nowitzki in the finals) he was and still is a fantastic team defender with limited offense other than a mid rance jumper, Beasley on the other hand is an horific defender period and would get toasted on a player like Nowitzki, therefore I this is a shocking proposal.
1) Fish ain’t going nowhere….even if he did get snagged by the Heat, his age will be magnified by the fact that the Triangle is an old man’s offense and that’s why he was successful in it.
2) Kobe + Gasol > Dwade + Bosh… at least until Kobe completely breaks down because of injury and age
3) Only way Miami will have a chance to win the chip is if they get Princess Lebron
I always wonder why Lebron and Wade want to play with each other. Wade is just a shorter, lighter version of Lebron isnt he? Both dont have consistent jumpers, can attack the rim like few else, and need the ball in their hands to score. And its not like either can (would)adjust to the other. Would Wade turn into a pure point (pass first) or pure shooting guard (spot up shooting, come off screens hitting 18 footers)? Or would Lebron turn into a defensive-minded spot up shooter? Or maybe develop a legit post game that didnt involve nothing but fadeaways? And now with Bosh in Miami, three stars, in their respective primes, all wanting theirs. Who’s backing down? I can see Bosh, but Wade has been in Miami his entire career, while Lebron is the two-time MVP. Plus, its not like Miami has a plethora of legitimate role players waiting for the stars to sign. The ’08 Celtics were special because all of their free agents were veterans that accepted their roles for the greater good of the team. All of them (Pierce, Ray, and KG) have been on record saying that the team never would have worked if they were brought together earlier in their careers.
(And with Chicago signing Boozer, I think Chicago is the best place for Lebron to go).
Posey even guarded Dirk some in the finals…
You can’t for a second actually think that Fisher would sign in Miami. His sick little girl receives all her treatment from LA doctors, his family is settled there, and he never has to buy another drink in LA after helping bring them back to back chips. He’ll accept a backup role, play limited regular season minutes, and try to make it a three-peat.
Who’s shooting 3’s??? that’s the big question for all these contenders…
And how are they supposed to sign Brad Miller, Kyle Korver, Travis Outlaw, Shannon Brown, Tony Allen, Al Harrington, Shannon Brown and Derek Fisher when they only have 12 million in cap space? Miller, Korver, Harrington, and Outlaw all can net anywhere between 4 million to 8 million per year. I know guys want to win championships, but how are all these vets going to feel when they see Al and Brad Miller get all that cap space and they have to settle for the vet minimum? I see them getting guys like Mike Miller or Al Harrington and then the rest will be lowly vets like Juwan Howard and Raja Bell. Miami will be good, but not championship good…at least not this year.
Question is: how are they gonna be able to pay for all these role players? Esp. if Lebron signs with the team, which I doubt he is.
Assuming they keep Chalmers and Beasley, I think there’s 4 key needs to make this team a serious contender:
1. a shooter at the 3 spot. Maybe Korver or snatch Morrow away from the Warriors.
2. a defensive specialist to possibly start at Center. I know they drafted a couple talented big men, but they are far from ready to get serious minutes. I’d say make a bid for Tyson Chandler. Ratliff might be a good pickup but he doesn’t have much left in the tank, if anything.
3. another point guard alongside Chalmers who can handle the ball and drop outside shots. Felton? Maybe Ridnour?
4. another hard-nosed defender who can play the 2/3 to spell Wade or start at the 3. Perfect guy: Ronnie Brewer.
So think of their projected lineup:
PG: Chalmers/Ridnour
SG: Wade/Brewer
SF: Beasley/Butler(draft pick)
PF: Bosh/Varnado(draft pick)
C: Chandler/Pittman(draft pick)
Add a Brad Miller and a Tony Allen and you got yourself a squad. Let’s see what kinda magic Riley can pull off.
^oops…forgot to add Korver or Morrow to the SF spot. But you get the picture!
@10
Fisher’s daughter has made a full recovery.
Rey you must be high off your shit if you think the Heat are gettin all those guys to fill out there bench. Most of those guys you named in the last paragraph are people capable of starting elsewhere and making much more money than the Heat would be able to give them. Get real
Unless the heat get lebron th lakers will still be way better
First of all, I doubt the team will look much like this. Second of all, any team of Lebron’s will be better. But still the Lakers will be the best and most talented team in the league. It wouldn’t even be a contest between this Heat team and the current Lakers squad.
u forgot jason williams in that 2006 heat
I agree with most of what you said except:
Brendan Haywood > instead of Ratliff (he’s on his last legs, we might as well sign Shaq again, cmon dawg.)
Mike Miller, Josh Howard, Quentin Richardson, Travis Outlaw > instead of Tony Allen (you put him on my roster because of ONE good post season?!), Kyle Korver & Shannon Brown.
You obviously wrote this in a hurry but we all human right? So I wont hold it against you. Plus whose gettin paid to write for a magazine any way? lol
Bring some of the free agents to Heat. No need to add LBJ.
Luke Ridnour/Chalmers – PG
Dwyane Wade / Tony Allen/Kyle korver – SG
M. Beasley/Mike Miller – SF
Chris Bosh/U. Haslem – PF
B. Haywood/D. Pittman – C
two things. first, there is cap limit, you know. like some guys mentioned above, heat doesn’t have money for all those players. second, bosh said he doesn’t want to play center. so….
I’m sure Pat Riley knows the blueprint: Teach Bosh and Beasley on how to play defense 101. If they learn, they might have a chance in the playoffs against the celtics, bulls, etc.
Miami really doesn’t need Lebron to be considered a contender and realistically it is not a good fit Basketball wise…Miami could bring in a few quality guys who could help solidify a real contender….Here is my opinion of the entire roster:
J.Farmar- Explosive PG with finals experience
D.Wade- Enough said
R.Brewer- Athletic defender who can handle the ball played PG in college…Wade doesn’t have to guard the best player
Bosh- allows D.Wade to have a bad night and still get the win
Haywood- true center who is tough defensive and starting to rebound better
Harrington- Hungry Vet who’s played on bad teams..ready for a good one..could be 6th man of the year
House- 3 point specialist with a RING.. keep D honest
Chamlers- capable starter…but better bench player..defend the 1 and 2
Beasley- LESS RESPONSIBILITY= MORE PRODUCTION
Haslem- Fan favorite hometown guy
Nate Robinson– explosive energy guy off the bench who can score
Theo Ratliff- defensive guy…insurance if Haywood gets hurt..Bosh still can play the 4
Pittman- big from Texas…good size
Varnado- Miss. St- shot block record holder
Butler- coming off injury… will not have to rush..scorer off the bench
If farmar is too expensive..what about A.I. as a true point on a legit contender…He SAID he is ready to be a role player..Idk!!!