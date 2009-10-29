The Bobcats Could Be The Worst Team In The League

It would have been assumed that the young Bobcats were not headed in the right direction after drafting both Adam Morrison and Alexis Ajinca in the first round of the draft. But when Sheldon Williams drops a near double-double on you, things really aren’t looking too good.
Blame it on the pre-game masseuse or something. Then at least you’d have a justification for the Bobcats’ “play” against the Celtics on Wednesday night. The champions once-removed made Charlotte look more like the Durham High JV squad then a pro team fresh out of training camp. Boston, led by Ray Allen‘s 18 points, blasted the Bobcats last night to the tune of 92-59.
This summer, Charlotte traded their franchise big man and former No. 2 overall pick Emeka Okafor to New Orleans for the inconsistent and perpetually hurt Tyson Chandler. Okafor, who was the Bobcats’ first player ever drafted in team history, is excelling in teal, while Chandler produced a goose egg in his starting debut. I bet someone is missing CP3…
Don’t paint me a ‘Cat-hater just yet, I think that Gerald Wallace and Raymond Felton will both play solidly and rookie Derrick Brown will be a real nice surprise. There is an interesting collection of talent on Charlotte’s roster right now, but what jumps out at me more than anything is the lack of flow and consistency. Many of these players: Wallace, Felton, Chandler, D.J. Augustin and Boris Diaw are all capable of dropping over 20 on any given night. However, you never really know what Charlotte Bobcats team you’re going to get on said night.
If the ‘Cats are clicking on all cylinders, they have a dynamic double point guard backcourt and two of the more explosive small forwards in the League. When they play like they played in opening night against the Celtics, you get a Bobcats team that shoots 31 percent and only logs ten team assists. When J.R. Giddens snags more rebounds than your starting power forward, there is a reason for concern. Then again, it’s just the first game.
Follow Jack on Twitter at @jensenjack.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
They are horrible…when Gerald Wallace is your BEST player, then you have a problem.
-Ed.
The Knicks are worse…
Not that the Bobcats are any better.
yes at least its not the rockets
Yeah it seems to me like they don’t really have an identity. You can’t tell if they’re a run and gun team or half court. No real go to guy except for G-Wall but if that’s your go-to-guy your in trouble. Not to mention this is the team many people are calling favorites for the chip so I wouldn’t gage them based off this game.
That was the worst performance I have heard about in a long time. One guy in double digits and he only scored 10 points. Right now the Bobcats are definitely the worst team in the league, followed by Sacramento.
guys see KG sit on felton’s head?
can anyone tell me WHY they didn’t go after iverson again?
What a sorry franchise. Trading Okafur; drafting May and Morrison. Just some real bad decision making.
did you guys just call Boris Diaw explosive?!
I sure hope so, since he’s on my fantasy squad lol
I have to agree with what control said, the Knickerbockers are a worse team than the Bobcats. What is even worse is that the Jazz have the Knickerbockers #1 pick this year.
Gerald Henderson and Gerald Wallace = the 2 explosive players
im from north carolina and im just glad the bobcats arnt the hornets… top 3 worst franchise ever
I was at the game. The Cats problem is very simple. They don’t have any shooters. Gerald Wallace is their best player (ideally, he’s a #2 or #3 on a good team.) They have a ton of good defensive type guys but no offensive guys. Between Gerald Wallace, Derrick Brown (homeless man’s Wallace, but a nice piece for cheap,) and Gerald Henderson (poor man’s Wallace,) they should be able to cover guys, but they were denting the f*** outta the rim on the other end. Throw in Chandler (he needs a good PG. He’s too good at catching oops, which they ran all of, wait for it, NONE for him) and Nazr Mohammed and you have the worst shooting team in the league. Hell, their best shooter is Vlad Radmanovic. Read that again. See ya in the lottery…
I don’t know about the Knicks being worse. Knicks can pretty much sore with anyone in this league. It just becomes a problem when 2nd half starts, they are always flat…
Bobcats should go international just like the raptor route, keep diaw, lose everyone else, sign spaniards, turks, couple other euros and save your franchise from moving to seattle or vancouver.
@7
And team that has 10 total assist and can’t shoot…
I’m not sure (Ballhog and career 40% career FG shooter) Allen Iverson would help either category.
I noticed there were several teams with shockingly low assist totals last night.. Glad I got to see Nuggets-Jazz on tv, two of the best passing teams in the league. I think the ‘Cats are worse than the Knicks. Crash would be the fourth or fifth option on a contender if he started at all and the rest of the roster is comprised of bench players.
Yeah why didn’t the Bobcats go after Iverson this summer? Dumb mistake; however, DJ Augustin = the truth.
It’s Shel-DEN. Or to make it easier to remember for y’all–Mr.Candace Parker.
Guess we will get to see who is the worst team. The Knicks are headed to Charlotte tommorow. This could be Shelden Williams grill ugly.
They only played one game people. this is the same team that was close to making the playoffs last year. Boston had played Cleveland the night before and this was Charlottes first game of the season. They are definatly not the worse team when the kings, the knicks, the Thunder and Minnesota are out there. They have new players that need to get in some kind of rythem and flip murry and raja bell was not even playing. give them a little time
This article is an EPIC FAIL