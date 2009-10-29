The Bobcats Could Be The Worst Team In The League

It would have been assumed that the young Bobcats were not headed in the right direction after drafting both Adam Morrison and Alexis Ajinca in the first round of the draft. But when Sheldon Williams drops a near double-double on you, things really aren’t looking too good.

Blame it on the pre-game masseuse or something. Then at least you’d have a justification for the Bobcats’ “play” against the Celtics on Wednesday night. The champions once-removed made Charlotte look more like the Durham High JV squad then a pro team fresh out of training camp. Boston, led by Ray Allen‘s 18 points, blasted the Bobcats last night to the tune of 92-59.

This summer, Charlotte traded their franchise big man and former No. 2 overall pick Emeka Okafor to New Orleans for the inconsistent and perpetually hurt Tyson Chandler. Okafor, who was the Bobcats’ first player ever drafted in team history, is excelling in teal, while Chandler produced a goose egg in his starting debut. I bet someone is missing CP3…

Don’t paint me a ‘Cat-hater just yet, I think that Gerald Wallace and Raymond Felton will both play solidly and rookie Derrick Brown will be a real nice surprise. There is an interesting collection of talent on Charlotte’s roster right now, but what jumps out at me more than anything is the lack of flow and consistency. Many of these players: Wallace, Felton, Chandler, D.J. Augustin and Boris Diaw are all capable of dropping over 20 on any given night. However, you never really know what Charlotte Bobcats team you’re going to get on said night.

If the ‘Cats are clicking on all cylinders, they have a dynamic double point guard backcourt and two of the more explosive small forwards in the League. When they play like they played in opening night against the Celtics, you get a Bobcats team that shoots 31 percent and only logs ten team assists. When J.R. Giddens snags more rebounds than your starting power forward, there is a reason for concern. Then again, it’s just the first game.

Follow Jack on Twitter at @jensenjack.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.