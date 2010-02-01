The bright side of Vince Carter’s slump

If you didn’t watch the standings or check the box scores, you’d think the Orlando Magic were actually struggling.

Halfway through the season, you can pick a negative story line surrounding the defending Eastern Conference champs and somebody, somewhere has already run with it: Dwight not getting the ball enough; Rashard‘s game falling off like he really needs PED’s; missing Hedo and/or Rafer more than they thought; Jameer dealing with more injuries; overpaying Gortat; under-playing Brandon Bass; team meetings regarding Stan Van Gundy‘s infectious negativity … You could even throw celebrity Magic fan Tiger Woods and his status collapse onto a pile that should be screaming “NBA Finals hangover.”

Little would you know, the Magic are still sitting in first place in the Southeast Division, and second place in the East. At 32-16, they’re five and a half games behind the Cavs and boast one of the League’s best home records at 18-4. Last week, the Magic knocked off the Celtics, then destroyed the Hawks for the third time this year.

There’s one more issue that could have you believing the Magic are in trouble. Vince Carter has been, to put it eloquently, playing like ass.

Maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering VC is 33 years old and dealing with nagging injuries to his shoulder and ankle. But if his current scoring average of 15.6 ppg holds up, it would be a career-low for the future Hall of Famer. In the month of January, Vince scored 8.7 ppg — last night’s two-point effort (1-8 FG) against Detroit being the 10th time in the last 13 games he’s failed to crack double digits.

Neither Van Gundy nor Carter seem too worried, most likely because the team has gone 6-2 over the last two weeks. But if this slump extends to the All-Star break — and then the vacation doesn’t provide an easy remedy — it will become an area of concern as the playoffs approach. For now, though, they’re approaching it like a minor bump in the road. From the Orlando Sentinel:

“I feel OK,” Carter said. “I can’t complain. I wish I could get to Toys ‘R’ Us or something and get me a new shoulder, but whatever. No, I’m good. I feel good.” Carter has done anything but mope the last few weeks. In fact, he continues to encourage his younger teammates, including power forward Ryan Anderson and center Dwight Howard. “Vince, he’s been in the league a long time,” Howard said. “With him, he just wants me to be aggressive. He wants me to be dominant. My goal for our team and my goal for myself is to be a leader … and Vince, he just pushes me to do that.” Van Gundy has said that Carter is most effective when Carter is aggressive and drives to the hoop. Carter did that on occasion against the Hawks (on Saturday), but just didn’t have much success. On the game’s opening possession, he drove along the baseline and missed a reverse layup. Carter said he is just trying to take what opportunities defenses provide. “I’m trying to get to the basket and suck some guys in,” Carter said. “Our guys were shooting well, so I’ll find them if they’re open.”

If you missed that, it sounds like Vince Carter — a.k.a. “Vince Cancer” to some of his harshest critics — has become the positive veteran presence people thought he never could be. It sounds like he’s become a leader and a good locker-room guy, even when his game has been off. It sounds like he’s playing through injuries after all those years of being labeled soft. And I know it’s more than “sounds like,” because Vince was doing the same things in New Jersey, he just didn’t get any credit.

Will this end up being the biggest reward of the Carter trade for Orlando? So much was made about the explosive scoring potential and crunch-time credentials, we forgot Vince would join the Magic as one of its most experienced vets. Once upon a time he might have thrown a fit or two by now, and his sulking could threaten to envelop the entire team. (Seriously, he’s getting benched for J.J. Redick in the fourth quarter.) But Vince knows what’s at stake here: For the first time in his career he has a legit shot at a championship, and his years are running out.

Honestly, while they’re beating good teams now, I don’t think Orlando can get past the second round of the playoffs if Vince isn’t playing like at least a borderline All-Star in the postseason. And if you ask me, I think he’ll come out of this funk soon enough. But even if it never happens, at least you can’t blame Vince’s attitude for whatever goes wrong.