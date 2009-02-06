Looks like that whole “we have three point guards” thing isn’t the case for the Bucks any longer. First Michael Redd, then Andrew Bogut, now it appears Luke Ridnour will be sidelined for up to four weeks with an apparent broken thumb suffered in practice. Throw in the fact that the team might be leaving Miluwakee, and it’s safe to say the Bucks are falling apart.
Just one day after GM John Hammond traded Tyronn Lue to Orlando for Keith Bogans, it turns they could have used him. “It takes a lot of air out of you,” said guard Charlie Bell, and he was talking only about the injuries to Redd and Bogut before Ridnour was hurt.”
Without Ridnour, the Bucks have only 11 players on their roster, so look for them to bring in someone from the D-Leauge on a 10-day contract.
Who should the Bucks sign to salvage the season?
I’m available.
Looks like Austin may be getting a team back in his town after all. Sounds like a looming fire sale this off season to me.
Tell hammond to call me and docs agent lol….how long before jefferson shuts it down wit some fluke injury like turf toe and they just gun for blake griffin?
the bucks suck. does milwaukee need a basketball team? would anyone even care if this franchise was relocated?
they might as well be in delaware. or south dakota.
I dont think anyone would care if they relocated. its always been about the Packers and brewers anyway.
Mateen Cleaves? Jamal Tinsley? Starbury?
Everyone says they suck, but the Bucks have some really solid young talent on their squad. With a core of Bogut, Sessions, Redd, RJ, Charlie V, Ridnour, Joey Alexander, and consumate pro’s like Charlie Bell I’m surprised that a) they are so underrated as a team in general, and that b) they’re still in Milwaukee. That team tries damn near everything to get fans excited (how times can you switch up your jersey??), it seems like its a dead town to have a pro team in unless you’re the Packers. Seattle needs a new Arena, but if they get it, it’d be great to see the NBA back there.
Bring em to vancouver, doesnt matter how shitty they are
@scott, a bunch of overpaid guys and d-leagues don’t make solid young talen…joe alexander? has he done ANYTHING?
I don’t consider Bogut or Charlie V old or overpaid, same with Sessions. I call Redd and RJ talented. And Alexander seems like a solid prospect, but no he hasn’t done anything. I was in attendance for their game against the Raps, and they were surprisingly good, and they seemed like the more talented team. They just don’t play that way all the time, and injuries kill them. But if they were healthy and someone could get them to be consistent, a lineup of Bogut, Charlie V, RJ, Redd, Sessions (I probably believe in the kid too much) that lineup could do damage if they ever played at a consistently high level.
They won’t do that of course, but in theory, lol.
Didnt Charlie Bell play some PG for them before? They kinda had 4 point guards really
Yeah Bron Im ready.
Mateen Cleaves is hurt, so you can count him out. Best options would be Walker Russell Jr, Will Conroy, or Maurice Baker.
the bucks were actually a decent team before redd and bogut went out. losing redd was a blow but bogut’s the team mvp and without him, we don’t stand a chance anyways. ridnour’s injury is actually ok cause like scott, i believe in sessions. he’s got the most upside on this squad. hopefully he can take full advantage of his opprtunity and get a fat raise next season along with the starting pg job. only thing is he’s got no one to pass to except for maybe charliev. rj’s soft and has been a huge disappointment. hope the team doesn’t move but i wouldn’t be too surprised if they’re gone in the next few years.
I mean Ray Allen and Gary Payton played for both teams, they’re basically the Sonics-lite (minus Kareem and Oscar Robertson)
Sean livingston might be a steal right now cheep pick up great up side wants to play don’t know who they play after all star but you could bring him in work him out (pause) best case he plays out of his mind worst case you have to cut him