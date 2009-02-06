Looks like that whole “we have three point guards” thing isn’t the case for the Bucks any longer. First Michael Redd, then Andrew Bogut, now it appears Luke Ridnour will be sidelined for up to four weeks with an apparent broken thumb suffered in practice. Throw in the fact that the team might be leaving Miluwakee, and it’s safe to say the Bucks are falling apart.

Just one day after GM John Hammond traded Tyronn Lue to Orlando for Keith Bogans, it turns they could have used him. “It takes a lot of air out of you,” said guard Charlie Bell, and he was talking only about the injuries to Redd and Bogut before Ridnour was hurt.”



Without Ridnour, the Bucks have only 11 players on their roster, so look for them to bring in someone from the D-Leauge on a 10-day contract.

Who should the Bucks sign to salvage the season?