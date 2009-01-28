The Bucks Could Leave Milwaukee

As if the Bucks didn’t already have enough problems after Michael Redd went down with a season-ending injury, it looks like the franchise’s days at the Bradley Center in the city of Milwaukee are numbered.

Since signing Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson to a $68.1 million contract back in 1994, Sen. Kohl has spent more than a half-billion dollars – that’s right, more than $500,000,000 – on player contracts in an attempt to keep the team viable in this small market.



It has been widely reported that he has been losing millions each season and the senator was in strong conversations (some would term it negotiations) to sell the team to a Michael Jordan-led group a few years back before he abruptly pulled the plug on that sale with the caveat that when he did sell the club, it would be to a group committed to keeping the franchise in Milwaukee.

Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but if you have shelled out more than a HALF-BILLION DOLLARS with no results, perhaps it’s time for a change of scenery.

Think about it, if you were a multimillionaire with clear fiduciary responsibilities, would you want to lose money on a multimillion-dollar deal? If you purchased the Bucks from Sen. Kohl, you would begin to lose money as soon as the ink was dry on the contract because the Bradley Center would continue to be an albatross around any new owner’s neck. And the prospect of constructing a new basketball arena in this city is almost an impossibility given the public’s benevolence in the case of Miller Park, making a new owner that much more inclined to move the team elsewhere.

How long do the Bucks remain in Milwaukee?

Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel