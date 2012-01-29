The Bucks Hunt Down The Lakers; Andre Iguodala Has The Best Dunk Of The Season

Nothing hurts more than losing your spot at the gym because you lost to a bunch of random dudes. That’s what happened to the Lakers last night in Milwaukee. With Stephen Jackson corporate thuggin’ it off-court (suspended for verbal abuse of an official), Andrew Bogut out with his yearly injury and Brandon Jennings playing more passively than at any point over the past month, the Lakers took body blows from Drew Gooden, Mike Dunleavy and Ersan Ilyasova before finally falling 100-89. The Lakers chased from behind all night, and every second half run they made, Milwaukee always seemed to counter with a shot. Sometimes it was a hook from Gooden – who was doing that thing again where he was pretending to be a good player (23 points, eight rebounds). Other times, the Bucks would get a three from a wing player. They needed it because their point guard had one of his worse games of the season, at least in the box score (12 points, seven assists). Why wasn’t Jennings going at the Lakers collective point guard garbage? We figured he would’ve taken one look at the lot of them and started drooling … Scott Skiles = The NBA coaching version of Jason Statham, right down to the never dissipating scowl … In the second half, Kobe Bryant – who passed Jerry West for most free throws in franchise history with a fourth quarter technical foul shot – had the whole repertoire going: jumpers, treys, running one-footers in the lane. With the right camera angles, we were almost convinced he was subbing out his KobeSystem play-by-play, alternating between the different settings. Bryant (27 points, eight rebounds, nine assists) looked strong for most of the night, but Tim Grover still had to make the trip with the team to keep the Liam Neeson of the NBA on his feet … So what are the odds on them rolling the dice on Agent Zero this week? … In the third quarter of Houston’s 97-84 win over the Knicks, the Rockets’ color guys were giving the Knicks that s— that makes your soul burn slow. First, they flat-out said, “This is not a very good team.” Then they dropped the ether: “We saw the Wizards last night. The Knicks are not far from them.” You’d think the Knicks would’ve learned from shooting 43 triples in Miami. They took nine more of them in the first quarter, and finished 5-for-26. It’s like they’re trying to set some type of three-point record. The next thing you’ll hear out of New York will be they’re interested in J.R. Smith. Oh wait … Mike Conley, what were you thinking? After going for 15 and 10 and nearly leading the Grizzlies to a come-from-behind road win, Conley reached in and fouled Jared Dudley (20 points) 20 feet from the hoop in the final seconds. Dude was dribbling sideways, had no shot, was about to create a shot clock violation, and instead he hit two free throws that proved to be the difference in the Suns’ win. The final possession – a missed bomb from Conley – was still bittersweet for Phoenix. Steve Nash (21 points) ended up limping off after banging legs with Marc Gasol … … Keep reading to hear about Iggy’s incredible dunk …
Break up the Lakers, Magic and Knicks. Reshuffle those rosters and improve all three teams. There are enough pieces to go around. While they’re at it fire D’antoni.
Donnie Walsh did a lot to bring Stat and Melo together, but I don’t think he envisioned them letting go of their point guard for Chandler. He would’ve stuck with Felton if Denver didn’t need to include Chauncey in the Melo trade and I don’t think he was responsible for waiving Chauncey to get Chandler. They have no one to initiate their offense (if D’antoni even has one).
I know Anthony Davis and Camby both block a lot of shots, but no flucking way are they alike offensively. You guys do know that Anthony Davis can handle the rock like a guard and has a pretty decent jumper all the way out to the college 3pt line right? He doesn’t do it much at Kentucky because they need him on the block, but just look back at his AAU/HS highlights.
That John Wall dunk on Tyrus Thomas was flucking sick! but he got shytted on by Kemba Walker who triple dipped on him. At least Wall got the win though.
“Marcus Camby texted me after the game, and I asked if he watched the game. He said ‘I watch every one of your games.’ I asked if Anthony (Davis) looked like a young Camby and he laughed and said ‘yeah.'”
from what was written in the media, I understand that Walsh didn`t want to do the Melo trade…
I like “Swat Like City” about 5 times more than “Lob City.” At least it kinda makes sense. The Clippers unofficial corny nickname shoulda been “Lob Angeles.”
Milwaukee? Yuck…
Well, Pau, you wanted shots, you got 18….Have fun!!!
Is there any talks about trading Bynum or Gasol to Chicago? All we need is one of them dudes lol. Just ONE! They’ll get all the shots they want too.
Antoni needs to go. Yeah, I spelled that right. This is NOT a bad team, just a bad coach and coaching staff, and the players have no motivation now. Van Gundy would turn this joint around in 1 season and have them go long in the playoffs
“(Anthony) Davis does all of this without plays being actually called for him. Most of his points come off of offensive rebound put backs and fast break alley-oops. Coach John Calipari compared his ability to finish broken plays to his former player Marcus Camby.
“I’ve coached Marcus Camby, and Bruiser Flint called me the other day and said this kid does what Marcus Camby did for us. He clears up all your errors, and he’s back there.”
Calipari continued, “This kid does the same. He also does it in the press attack. Now all of a sudden you make any kind of mistake, and we’re throwing it to him and he’s dunking the ball. That’s a tough one to deal with.””
wish knicks would fire mike d and bring in sloan so i could watch that bitch carmelo cry :)
Walsh brought Melo to NY but I don’t think that it was his ultimate goal, at that point he was just doing what he Dolan wanted him to. His real contribution was creating the cap space after a decade of mismanagement, only to give Dolan the opportunity to mismanage it some more.
walsh’s goal was to bring superstar talent.
he did that.
the new gm’s goal is to build around that talent.
that has not been done yet.
don’t judge this knicks team as if they have all the pieces they want.
i thought dime readers were knowledgeable.
“I said it last week and repeated over and over again that the lakers should bring Gil off the bench and now it’s being reported their interested! See I’m a basketball genius, I’ll even provide the link to when I said it.”
Str8 from Anthony Davis’s Player Bio
“Anthony is a tremendous shot blocker with great size and length. He can make 3-pointers, dribble the ball and he can get up and down the court faster than some of our guards because of his long, looping strides. He’s a different player than Marcus Camby, but he’s physically ahead of where Marcus was to start his freshman season.”
— Head coach John Calipari
And if that’s not enough. Here’s an excerpt from his Draftexpress.com profile.
“The next thing you notice is the role he plays on his (admittedly mediocre) high school teamâ€”often operating as their primary ball-handler and distributor. Davis is clearly a very unique player, as he really does have the skill-set of a guard, with his excellent ball-handling skills and very nice shooting touch, both from the perimeter and inside the paint. He can create his own shot with ease, changing directions with the ball and making some impressive shots off the dribble, and looks like a very good passer, especially in drive and dish situations…”
heat bulls .LEGGGOOOOOOOOOOOO
THE LAKERS SHOULD JUST DEVELOP GOUDELOCK. dude is younger and can produce. gil would just be insurance.
damn rose fuckkin up…carlton banks in the game too early now.
who was it that said deng wasn’t soft and that he’d play the miami heat today?
“Calipari noted how both Davis and former UMass star Marcus Camby both went from 6-3 guards in high school to 6-10 college centers.”
i don’t know if it’s because he can’t spell, or it’s because his grandmother still left the parental controls on his dora the explora desktop computer….but what’s a DYCK-head?
all of chicago should be embarrassed by that lebron dunk. :D
derrick rose !! this game is fire
Beiber I’ll eat my words on saying deng would play but I still don’t think he’s soft. I’m amazed how close this game is without deng and Watson rose is carrying this game. Let’s see if lebron chokes on these free throws or if his clutch comes through and he hits both. This has definitely been a hell of a game
Carrying this team *
HETT24
you are so right..this was a great game. rose had some highlights, as usual. his floater was looking tony-parker-esque. but i think he may have killed me this week in fantasy basketball cuz of the low shooting percentage.
but to make it clear…i never said deng was soft. i was more so speaking on kobe’s toughness and how through the years he playing through so much makes it so that when i hear guys sit out with sprained ankles or hurt toes it makes it look bad because kobe doesn’t let anything hold him out. and it was worse bcuz deng has the same injury as kobe! and kobe is playing thru it at a high level. i looked at deng’s injury from kobe’s spectrum, not from deng’s angle of him being soft. but some out there may see him as soft though. can’t fault them for that.
this spurs game is even crazier than the bulls game was !!!!!!!!! bench mob!!!!!!!!
and i hope smack isn’t bias. there better be some disrespectful title in smack about the bulls loss. whenever the knicks lose it’s bad. so i hope the smack title has something along the lines of “rose chokes on his free throws, gives chicago collective headache”