Chicago Has a Bulls-Eye on the East Contenders

With all the focus surrounding the “Big Three” of the Miami Heat, the Chicago Bulls and their revamped roster seem to have slipped in under the radar.

After a 41-41 finish in the regular season, the Bulls made the playoffs for the fifth time in six years. As the 8th seed in the East, they were eventually sent packing by LeBron James and the No. 1-seeded Cavaliers.

A disappointing season, maybe, but things were soon to look up. The Bulls wasted no time in the offseason, trading Kirk Hinrich to the Wizards on Draft day in an attempt to clear cap space and increase their chances at landing one of the prized possessions of the 2010 free agent class.

With a young and talented nucleus comprised of Derrick Rose, Luol Deng and Joakim Noah, the Bulls set their sights on superstars. They wanted to land the player who would push them over the top, make them championship contenders, and bring glory back to the Windy City. Who they came away with was Carlos Boozer, a 28-year-old veteran, a leader on and off the court who possesses the intangibles to make everyone around him better. Boozer doesn’t have the freakish athleticism of LeBron or the raw talent of Dwyane Wade. He isn’t going to blow the roof off the United Center with a thunderous dunk, or go for 47 one night and take over “SportsCenter.”

But Boozer is going to work. Averaging 19.5 points and 11.5 rebound last season, Boozer provides the Bulls with interior scoring, something that they have lacked for quite a while. To be successful in this league, more specifically the playoffs, you need to be able to get easy buckets. You need score in the paint and get to the foul line and Boozer does just that.

When LeBron and Chris Bosh decided to sign with Miami and join Wade in South Beach, the world’s attention moved to the Heat. People forgot about everyone else, and assumed the East had already been won. Few realized that the Bulls, quietly and under the radar, were assembling one of the best squads in the east. With Rose, Deng, Noah, Boozer, First Team All-Rookie Taj Gibson and newly acquired sharp shooter Kyle Korver, the Bulls have put together a dangerous team.

When you look at great teams, you look for certain pieces: Do they have a great point guard? Can they score on the perimeter? Can they shoot the three? Do they have interior scoring? Can they defend? In my opinion, the Bulls have all these things. Derrick Rose, their 21-year-old point guard, averaged 20 points and 6 assists last year and is considered by many to be one of the top point guards in the NBA. Luol Deng can score on the wing as proven by his 17 points per game, Kyle Korver shot a career high 53 percent from behind the arc, Joakim Noah is regarded as one of the top post defenders in the NBA, and Carlos Boozer is a two-time All-Star who averaged 19 a game. We’re not talking about the “Baby Bulls” anymore — the Chicago Bulls are a legitimate Top-5 team in the NBA, a team that can beat you in many different ways, and a team ready to show the league that they’re all grown up.

