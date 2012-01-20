The Buzzer-Beating Dunk You Almost Certainly Missed

01.20.12

The Springfield Armor, the Nets’ D-League affiliate, used a 15-1 run in the fourth quarter to climb back into Thursday night’s game against the Maine Red Claws. This set the stage for one of the best finishes of the season.

With the score tied at 91 and only two seconds remaining in regulation, Armor forward Damian Johnson inbounded the ball to Lance Hurdle, who turned and launched a fadeaway three from the corner. The shot was short, but L.D. Williams – coming off a back screen set by Jerry Smith – read it perfectly, caught the ball and slammed it home as time expired.

Armor head coach Bob MacKinnon said after the game that during last-second plays he always runs a back screen to the rim for his best athlete.

“I told Lance it was a heck of a pass,” joked MacKinnon.

Is this the best ending to a game you’ve seen this season?

