The Campaign is On – Derrick Rose for Rookie of the Year

The Bulls launched the Derrick Rose Rookie of the Year campaign yesterday at http://www.droseroy.com. Rose is one of only three rookies to start every game this season (can you name the other two?). Who would you give the ROY to?
my boy Super Mario Chalmers is one…don’t know the other one.
it’s gotta be either rose or mayo…though, IMHO, neither one is mindblowing.
I’d guess Rose, Chalmers and Brook Lopez.
sorry AB but lopez almost started every game. It’s Rose, Chalmers, and Mayo. ALL three have been amazing, but I would say even though Chicago has more weapons, their success relies on how well Rose plays. He’s the ROY.
I think Mayo should win ROY, Rose is playing in a big market town so he gets more exposure. If Mayo was playing for the bulls there would be so much hype about him.
Don’t get me wrong i like Rose, he is so explosive when he plays. But i think so far Mayo has been the better player, with the better season (compare to Rose)
rose hands down, not even close
westbrook mayn!
MARC GASOL Is one!!!
it all depends on who makes the playoffs. If Chicago gets kicked out then Rose will lose it to Chalmers. NCAA tournament champ and ROY, it’s good to be Chalmers, light one up! Errrrrrr, maybe that will be a reason he won’t win it, it’s all up in smoke.
BEASLEY for ROY!
this westbrook guy for roy
Rose.He is a important part to a playoff contender.Chalmers and B-Easy is too but they are frowned upon like bums nationally because all I hear is D Wade is doing it by himself so they cant get it even though in reality they are 2 of the best young talents in the world.Mayo and Westbrook balling but they teams stink.Brook just wont get it.
rose and as someone said before it really isnt even close!
At this point u have to give it to Rose because he has been the best player (outside of arguably Ben Gordon) on Chicago and has that team fighting for a playoff spot. But I don’t think he’s gonna run away with it though. Mario Chalmers, Russell Westbrook, OJ Mayo, & Brook Lopez are are gonna get some ballot box drops as well and rightfully so
lopez hands down, both rose and mayo have been struggling the last couple months.
rose is not mind blowing?!?!?! come back to me in 2 years and tell me that so i can laugh at you.
rose=ROY, mayo and westbrook the other two
eric gordon is rookie of the year, he doesnt get hardly enough credit. look at his stats month by month and he continues to improve.
Gasol and Love aren’t getting enough attention. Each of them are higher in NBA’s efficiency scale than any rookie other than Derrick Rose (by a very marginal amount). But all three trail Brook Lopez, who should probably win the award.
I’m not saying he should win rookie of the year, but KLove is putting up sick numbers for a rook lately..just sayin.
Eric Gordon! The kid is outta control. All-Star in the making!
Just watch a Bulls game and see how bad the Bulls look when Rose goes out of the game. He is a huge difference maker.
1. Rose
2. Mayo
3. Westbrook
4. Gordon
5. Lopez
6. Beasley
7. Chalmers
50. Oden
@McLovin
Have you been following Mayo lately? He has hit the the wall in a serious way.
1. Rose
2. Westbrook
3. Lopez
4. Mayo
5. Love
6. Gorden
7. B’Easy
Derrick Rose is the best
Derrick rose the most exciting,and by far the best rookie to come in the league since Lebron james.watch the film and you’ll see what I’m talking about.
DERRICK ROSE ALL THE WAY..
he’s putting up great numbers.. check out what CP3 says about drose.. hopefully drose will be playing in the all-star game next year!
Jazz point Deron Williams, who sprained his left ankle when landing on the foot of Bulls rookie Derrick Rose in the preseason, had nothing but praise for the 2008 NBA Draft’s No. 1 selection after he scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting in Chicago’s 106-98 win Saturday night.”He’s been doing it all season,” Williams said when asked about Rose taking over the game. “He’s a great player. You know, he’s not playing like a rookie. I don’t think he’s a rookie any more. He’s one of the best point guards in this league, and he definitely took over.”