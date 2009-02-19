The Celtics Want Raja Bell

Even if Tony Allen were 100% healthy, the Celtics would hopefully be pursuing Raja Bell with equal vigor.
Boston’s been searching for that James Posey replacement ever since he up-and-signed with the Hornets during the off-season. They hoped that TA would be that guy. He’s proven that he is definitely not that guy – he’s a mediocre defender, and at times he makes Ricky Davis look like a pass-first guard.
So the question for the Celtics is how they can possibly land Bell.
It’s easy to envision Bell as a good fit with the Celtics, but [Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian] Wojnarowski reports that the teams have been unable to find a match because “[so] far, the Celtics don’t have anything in return that appeals to Charlotte.”
The C’s have also been trying to deal J.R. Giddens for a draft pick “for months.” But if Danny Ainge believes that Raja is the missing link, then maybe he should give Charlotte everything they’re asking for to make this happen.
Here’s a deal that works according to the ESPN Trade Machine:
* Send Raja Bell to the Celtics for Gabe Pruitt, J.R. Giddens, Brian Scalabrine, and a draft pick.
C’s fans might lose their heads over the idea that they’d send Veal – their locker room guy – away at a critical stage in the season.
And Bobcats fans might ask why they would do this at all. If they think that Pruitt is worth grooming, and they can get a worthwhile pick out of this, why not?
Source: Boston Globe
if u want a know why Chris Mihm got trade is the answer
PLus this is the rest of the paul gasol trade lmao
That would be a good pickup.
Brown likes Bell. No dice. Stop printing stupid trade ideas that only make sense for one team.
who cares all i wanna know is where is Boston getting all this money it aint like they’re a huge market like LA or NY. Hell they aint even a major city. Congress needs to look into the Celtics not baseball.
Why would they trade their mascot (Scalabrine)? It’s not like Cats would be interested either. I assume they’ll need to include TA or House in the deal if they really want Raja.
Yeah Charlotte isn’t making this trade with those pieces.
This would make a celts LAKERS final that much more interesting.
Maybe Raja will try to decapitate Kobe again.
Mihm is from Texas. I wouldnt want to get in a fight with him. The Lakers were probably just looking out for DJ there.
YOUNGFED….boston is not a huge market? that just sounds stupid, and to go as far to say there not a “major” city is even worse…new england/boston has one of the strongest fan bases of all the major sports in the country, the media coverage for sports in boston is close to NY, and just as serious as LA, so i have no idea where u get ur info from.
I bet they want Bell..
Maybe they should try to dig up Doug Christie too.. since Boston has gotten into the habit of begging people to come to their team so they can win..
i love haters says:
“YOUNGFED….boston is not a huge market? that just sounds stupid, and to go as far to say there not a “major” city is even worse…new england/boston has one of the strongest fan bases of all the major sports in the country, the media coverage for sports in boston is close to NY, and just as serious as LA, so i have no idea where u get ur info from.”
Seriously! WTF is dude talking about? And secondly, this isn’t baseball where the big markets get to spend whatever they want because they have more money. There is an f’n salary cap!!! What an idiot.
that wouldn’t make any sense for the bobcats why would you trade raja for those idiots,this guy is definitely a boston fan.The only team benefiting from that is Boston, stupid
Yeah Lakeshow 84 these cats look pathetic begging and begging,”please come out of retirement PJ,please,please,please”Okay will you give you the red head and the sophmore point gaurd out of SC for the guy that made defensive first team once in his life for getting toasted up by Kobe every time they played each other.
Boston is a huge market, you guys that are saying that don’t know basketball. Boston, LA and New York are the biggest markets in basketball. David Stern said it the season before KG got to the Celts, that they needed Boston to be the major market franchise it once was to keep the league afloat. He said L.A,N.Y. and Boston are the biggest markets in basketball.
@9, 11, 14
If yall wanna keep telling yourselves that Boston is a major market by all means do so.
@11
“And secondly, this isn’t baseball where the big markets get to spend whatever they want because they have more money. There is an f’n salary cap!!! What an idiot.”
Dude all the tuff guy name call miss me with that bullsh*t son. Everybody here knows about the cap but that doesn’t mean you cant go over it. BTW FUK BOSTON, the team, the city, and you.
Young Fed it’s a known fact Boston is a major market in Basketaball, top 3, the commisioner David Stern said it. Don’t you think he has a little more insight into the business side of basketball than you, seeing that he is the commissioner.I dislike boston as much as the next man but it is what it is.
@Doug
So your telling that when you think of a major city you think of Boston.
@Fed – in size, Boston IS a small market (about 600K people in the city,) so you’re right in that regard, but they draw all of New England (except parts of CT that rep NYC.) It’s Boston’s importance to the league and history that make it vital, that’s all. They do have the $$$ of most big market teams though since Boston’s a really wealthy city.
fed-I’m telling you Boston is a historically winning franchise excluding all of the 90’s and 2000-2007,they bring in money. There fans are fanatic which is why David Stern said the league needs them to be a contending team once again. It’s all about money.Celts fan put it best”It’s Boston’s importance to the league and history that make it vital, that’s all. They do have the $$$ of most big market teams though since Boston’s a really wealthy city.”It don’t matter if Utah fans are more rabid than the next if they don’t bring in dollars like major market teams such as L.A,N.Y,Boston basketball is an interwoven piece of these cities cultures.I’m a Laker fan cats we’re crazy about the Lakers out here and people got money out here to support there teams no matter how high you raise the cost of team merchandise or tickets people are going to find a way to get that stuff. This is why people are trying to pull LeBron from that dump in cleveland to one of these major markets,specifically N.Y.Money, money, money.
Ok if we talking history ill give you guys that.
it aint me man i’m a lakers fan I’m just saying boston is a major market for basketball and baseball
I agree with Doug..
Boston is a PHAT ass market.. Stern was talkin about that shit last year.. thats why he suggested the KG trade lol..
Hahaha I’m not even going to bother to read the comments on this one – DUMB! Cmon, Dime, why not just post on how the Lakers want Shaq or something. Oh, wait…
No, no, let’s see, the Spurs probably want Lebron James. Maybe they can send Fabricio Oberto and a draft pick. Good one, guys.