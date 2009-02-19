The Celtics Want Raja Bell

Even if Tony Allen were 100% healthy, the Celtics would hopefully be pursuing Raja Bell with equal vigor.

Boston’s been searching for that James Posey replacement ever since he up-and-signed with the Hornets during the off-season. They hoped that TA would be that guy. He’s proven that he is definitely not that guy – he’s a mediocre defender, and at times he makes Ricky Davis look like a pass-first guard.

So the question for the Celtics is how they can possibly land Bell.



It’s easy to envision Bell as a good fit with the Celtics, but [Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian] Wojnarowski reports that the teams have been unable to find a match because “[so] far, the Celtics don’t have anything in return that appeals to Charlotte.”

The C’s have also been trying to deal J.R. Giddens for a draft pick “for months.” But if Danny Ainge believes that Raja is the missing link, then maybe he should give Charlotte everything they’re asking for to make this happen.

Here’s a deal that works according to the ESPN Trade Machine:

* Send Raja Bell to the Celtics for Gabe Pruitt, J.R. Giddens, Brian Scalabrine, and a draft pick.

C’s fans might lose their heads over the idea that they’d send Veal – their locker room guy – away at a critical stage in the season.

And Bobcats fans might ask why they would do this at all. If they think that Pruitt is worth grooming, and they can get a worthwhile pick out of this, why not?

Source: Boston Globe