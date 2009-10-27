The Celtics Won’t Extend Rajon Rondo…For Now

Add one more big name to the list of free agents for the summer of 2010. Rajon Rondo will not sign an extension with the Celtics before the October 31st deadline. Over the offseason, three members of the draft class of ’06 (Brandon Roy, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andrea Bargnani) signed long-term, big money extensions with their teams. For months, Rondo and management have been going back and forth on trying to agree on a figure. Rondo’s agent Bill Duffy announced last night that the two sides will resume contract talks at the end of the season.

“We’re not going to do an extension right now,” Duffy told Yahoo! Sports. “The conversation has been cordial. We’ve been talking the last couple of weeks. There is a difference between the perception of him in their eyes and our eyes. With that being said, the focus is on Rajon to have a fantastic season and concentrate on winning a championship.”

Rondo was reportedly seeking a five-year deal in the $55-60 million range. It was reported that he turned down a five-year, $45 million offer by the Celtics over the summer. Some believe that Boston’s hesitation to give Rondo more money stems from his attitude. Apparently, Rondo’s sense of entitlement has rubbed some in the organization the wrong way.

