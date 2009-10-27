The Celtics Won’t Extend Rajon Rondo…For Now

Add one more big name to the list of free agents for the summer of 2010. Rajon Rondo will not sign an extension with the Celtics before the October 31st deadline. Over the offseason, three members of the draft class of ’06 (Brandon Roy, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andrea Bargnani) signed long-term, big money extensions with their teams. For months, Rondo and management have been going back and forth on trying to agree on a figure. Rondo’s agent Bill Duffy announced last night that the two sides will resume contract talks at the end of the season.
“We’re not going to do an extension right now,” Duffy told Yahoo! Sports. “The conversation has been cordial. We’ve been talking the last couple of weeks. There is a difference between the perception of him in their eyes and our eyes. With that being said, the focus is on Rajon to have a fantastic season and concentrate on winning a championship.”
Rondo was reportedly seeking a five-year deal in the $55-60 million range. It was reported that he turned down a five-year, $45 million offer by the Celtics over the summer. Some believe that Boston’s hesitation to give Rondo more money stems from his attitude. Apparently, Rondo’s sense of entitlement has rubbed some in the organization the wrong way.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Is Rondo asking for too much?
MIND JOB
Good luck with that kid Celtics.. He has the look and feel of a home wrecker.. Wait until KG starts to degress as Rondo gains more star power..
Its going to be ugly..
My buddies and I were guessing and thought Rondo should get $10-$12M per based on his potential and what he’s already done. His expectations are very fair; however, in the current economy, GMs aren’t rushing to sign guys w/ question marks to big deals (though, despite those questions, he started on a title team and picked up a BIG chunk of the load when KG went out last year.) He’ll have to hit the open market and I guess we’ll (we f***in better anyway) just match the $10-$12M he gets from someone else. I just don’t understand us low-balling him. We have NOTHING waiting in the wings at point here. SIGN HIM; what he’s looking for is fair.
Rondo’s agent now says they will be looking for Top 5 PG money when he hits the market next summer… Ugh.
@Lakeshow – Kobe does/did too. Talent always wins out and kid is talented.
This guy really isn’t that good. If I were a GM, I wouldn’t pay him that amount…
@ Celtsfan
Ill give you that on the talent side but Kobe just wants to win..
What Rondo’s real motivation?? Race cars?? Fast food?? being a redbull icon?? He dont bark like someone who really wants to win.. as a matter of fact in all interviews he talks like someone who dont really give a f#$k.. and im not just referring to the Gerald piece..
rajon rondo is NOT worth $10-$12mil a year. are you all crazy? dude is a bum. cant even hit an open 12ft jimmie.
his weakness are disguised since he’s been on a solid team with allstars. he is worth about $6-$7mil only.
when you have ray allen, paul pierce, kevin garnett, marquis daniels, rasheed wallace and a coach who used to play the position…..you could really have anybody come in and run the point guard slot. no need to overpay for rondo
Rondo is just as important to the Celtics success as PP, Ray-Ray and KG…they just can’t feasibly throw super-star money at ANOTHER player. They’re so financially locked up in all the fading stars that they can’t pay the only rising star on their squad accordingly. The Celtics are about to fall off HARD and be back in the cellar within the next few seasons.
Should’ve taken the money. Sign a shorter contract for a few more bucks, maybe, and hit the market after the big 3 retire. Their contracts were probably in the way, anyway.
could be they are wary of how good he’s gonna be without the big three. Ray may be retiring soon, KG as well if he keeps getting bit by the injury bug and Pierce probably wants to end his career in LA. You gonna put your eggs in the Rondo/Perkins basket? I think not.
Are you kidding?
Rondo is very important to the Celtics and he is perfect for their defensive system.
That being said he is not worth $12m!! Unless he comes out this season with a midrange game, he isnt worth anything over what they offered him. He strikes me as a bit of a punk to be honest, dating back from when he pushed Kobe, like he was on the same level as him!!!
You cant be squaring up to Muhammed Ali when your Prince Naseem (UK boxer, very arrogant)!!
however, his demand stems from the players being overpaid all over the place. Look at Baron Davis. His contarct is major for someone who shows up every now and again. The most recent one begin LaMarcus Aldridge! Dude is so not worth what he was paid!
Heckler is right. I’d probably give Rondo $8mil at the max. Would he be able to carry a team? For $10-12mil he’d better at least be able to carry a team.
this kid is out his damn mind. top 5 pg money when he aint even top 25. learn to hit open 12ft jumpers then talk shit, asshole.