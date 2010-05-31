The Championship Rounds

The NBA is off until Thursday, when Round 12 of Lakers vs. Celtics (Championship Edition) tips off. It’s kind of strange that as much as we’ve been trained to view this as the League’s greatest rivalry, it’s actually overwhelmingly one-sided. In the 11 times the Lake Show and Celts have met in the NBA Finals before, Boston has a 9-2 lead. So basically it’s a “rivalry” in the same way Notre Dame vs. Navy or Scott Steiner vs. Urine Test (he beats it every time) is a “rivalry” … That said, the voting has been pretty close in our DimeMag.com poll asking who will win this year’s matchup. Most would agree that L.A. has the best player in Kobe Bryant, Boston has the better starting five, L.A. has the better coach, Boston (arguably) has more momentum right now, and the benches can go either way depending on who’s hot on any given night. The Lakers have home court, but the Celtics may have a bigger chip on their shoulder from being written off for months. Who do you got? … Meanwhile, the New Orleans Hornets are reportedly already negotiating with Celtics assistant Tom Thibodeau‘s people for their head coaching vacancy. Assuming Thibodeau gets the job, watch out for Rajon Rondo vs. Chris Paul to become the most intriguing head-to-head point guard battle of the next few years (or second-place behind Deron Williams vs. Derrick Rose). Who knows every part of Rondo’s game more than Thibodeau? And if you remember, CP and Rondo already had that little spat last year when Rondo talked smack to CP for not having any rings … After LeBron (of course), Amar’e Stoudemire was the 2010 free agent getting the most attention over the weekend. Amar’e hasn’t changed his stance that he’s 50-50 on coming back to Phoenix, but said it would be “ideal” to remain with the Suns. He also said it’s “very important to have a sense of security.” So in other words, the Suns can have Amar’e if they give him a lot of years and a lot of money. If Amar’e opts out of his deal and you’re running the Suns, do you make him your top priority, or use that money to chase another big man like Chris Bosh, Carlos Boozer or Dirk Nowitzki? Reuniting Steve Nash and Dirk would be fun, but we might have to mute their national TV games because every announcer is going to beat it into our skulls that Nash and Dirk are boys … This Sasha Vujacic vs. Goran Dragic thing is headed the way of a soccer feud. Asked about his elbow-to-face flagrant foul, Vujacic said it was “great acting” by Dragic, claims Dragic pulled the family card in his trash-talking (maybe Goran just said “motherf*****” in Slovenian and Sasha misheard him), and The Machine called his rival a “low human being.” Next time they play, somebody is gonna head-butt somebody square in the chest … Congrats to Manu Ginobili, whose wife just gave birth to twin boys. When the doctor went to slap the older one, the baby started crying before contact. Then the younger one put his hands in the air and looked around the room real confused, thinking he’d been blamed for the slap … We’re out like Dragic vs. Vujacic …
LOL
Talkin smack about babies. Low but funny.
lmao at the Manu comment. Classic man. GO BOSTON!!
Lakers got to be odds on favourites. Kobe has gotten better (somehow) and kg considerably worse.
vujacic can call Dragic anything. that retarded prick is just frustrated because he knows Dragic is way better basketball player than him.
That Ginobili comment…that’s terrible. Funny though.
The best thing about that Boston 10-1 stat is the fact that it don’t mean shit. There is just no way you can bet against Kobe.
As much as I hate to say it, the Lakers will take it in 6.
the manu babies comment is COLD but HILARIOUS…classic!
also the lakers-celtics tally is 9-2, not 10-1– don’t get it twisted lol
celtics won 7 times from 1959-1969 (aka prehistoric times)
and then in the 80s, celts won in 84, lakers won in 85 and 87
celts won in 2008–
and i’ll say that after these finals, lakers will have made the tally 9-3. LAKERS IN 6!!!
realist beat me to it
Lakers beat the Celtics twice in the 80s
Also Kobe fans need to get the excuses ready over the next 2 weeks. He’s only winning with Shaq or if KG is hurt. That’s what they’re gonna have to hear for a long time if the Lakers don’t win.
“Scott Steiner vs. Urine Test (he beats it every time”) – LMFAO!
You wanna be careful Manu doesn’t holler in Hebrew and have the Dimemag office looking like downtown Gaza…
Isn’t Manu Argentinian? What do Hebrew and Gaza have to do with him?
@ M Intellect: “You wanna be careful Manu doesn’t holler in Hebrew and have the Dimemag office looking like downtown Gaza…”
Ummmmmm…. “holler in hebrew”? I’m pretty sure Manu is Argentinian.
Change your name to M Ignorance.
You probably could have checked the internet to find out he’s Argentinian. You know, the thing you used to find this website. Should change your name to M not an Intellect.
so, boston has a chip because of way people treated them, but lakers (and kobe) don’t have a chip, even if they lost to boston two years ago?
i think that andrew bynum will be really important in this series. if his knee holds up he could do some damage to boston. he wasn’t that good against phoenix, but they run too much for his knee. i don’t think that perkins can bully him like he could pau 2 years ago. and i’m waiting for kg to start doing his douche thing and then ron slaps him silly :)
Personally i’d like Ron to slap the crap outta Pierce. The game will depend on the big men, i dont think Gasol will want the soft tag again. Expect Kobe to call Gasol soft everyday in practice to hype him up.
Anyone remember Pierce calling himself the best player in the world in 2008? Pierce is a bitch and thats The Truth.
Yeah, Manu is from south America not the middle east…
at least the original joke was funny.
lakers should win. But Boston is on fire. They beat the cavs and magic convincingly, and devestated D-wade in the first round taking three of the games most explosive stars. The lakers have kind of had it easier. Thunder (first timers), Jazz (with a rusty AK), Suns (streaky).
Celtics could win but Kobe is writting history on the way to his second three peat.
@jimmhumm: “Kobe is writting history on the way to his second three peat.”
Huh??? Are you already looking forward to next year’s Final??
What’s with the posters today?? Getting shit wrong all over the place.
no question the lakeshows the undercard if you will.numbers don’t lie.
I like it that anyway.our guys got a weird way off easing off the pedal when they think they got wiggle rom and doing some of the dumbest shyt imaginable.u a laker fan I aint gotta explain this.
to beat boston we gotta be at our most cutthroat,just like they are.hitting on all cylinders that triangle is gorgeous to behold.IMO ray ray might be a very big issue for us.sasha and shnnon have a hard time defending withou fouling when derek checks out and kobe’s gon have his hands full with rondo.
these celtics aren’t unsolvable but it’s gon take absolute focus to knock em out.LAL in a hard fought,tech-filled 7.
ROFL @ Manu Baby comment…ahahaha
and more lol @ Jewish Ginobli comment
I have a feeling Rondo is going to shine in the finals, theres no way D fish can play him..
kobe guarding rondo would be an interesting match up
What the fuck? LOL @ “The Jewish Manu”
LMFAO @ “M Ignorance”… good one, JAY
Lots of fucked up posts – on a Monday at that. Let’s stay off the pot on weekdays…
Sasha Vujacic vs. Goran Dragic: Bring out the AK-47s and let’s have a good ole western shootout at high noon.
@21 Let’s keep this trend of factual corrections going:
AK-47’s are Russian. These guys are Slovenian. Slovenia was colonized by the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. Nothing to do with Russia or the Soviet Union. And I’m pretty sure they didn’t use AK-47’s in western shoot-outs.
Ron Artest will make Paul Peice virtually a non factor. He’s shorty and slower than Ron. Which will make him have to become a ball stopper, ruining the flow of the offense and creating several pick n roll situations where Paul gets tunnel vision trying to shake ron. Mark my words Paul Peirce doesn’t wanna see Ron Ron. Ray Allen will go Looney Tunes in this series. And KG is getting in the hot tub machine and average 19 and 11. Then Rondo Will do his thing. Bynum won’t be a factor he is too hurt. Garnett will be pulled from the lane to guard lamar and Gasol will torch Perkins. He is too tall and long and skilled for him. The physicality wont matter when he’s throwing hooks and jumpers over both shoulders…with all that said I cant wait to watch and I have no Idea who will win…pray to God it goes 7…
If the finals aren’t epic dare we say worst playoffs ever?
LMAOOOO @ OTTO #22!!!!
@ #23
I don’t see it that way. I think Pierce will out-smart Artest. He’s slower and less-athletic than pretty much everyone who guards him. He’s just crafty.
Manu’s kids were born on May 16th – nice line but did you really need two weeks to come up with that?
Otto – what is Kirilenko’s number, and nickname?
…but thanks for the colonization of the YougoRepublica lesson…
Question… does anyone know if any player has averaged a triple-double in an NBA Finals Series?
I don’t think Rondo will do it but Fisher is guarding him.
I’m thinking he goes for 17-10-7
….I need to lay of the pot…
…or get a new supplier…. peace otto
@ #27
Just FYI, Otto was referring to actual AK-47s in response to sh!tfaced’s post… not Kirilenko.
Is tonight a full-moon??
“but the Celtics may have a bigger chip on their shoulder from being written off for months”
So the team that was restin starters all year in anticipation of the playoffs will have a bigger chip cuz they finished 4th while Orlando and Cleveland were killin? The team that got smacked in the 2008 Finals won’t have a chip? Great analysis.
One thing about Lakers/Celtics is I don’t put much weight in the 9-3 Celtic advantage when they were killin Jerry West back in the sixties….just sayin
