The Champs Sports Game Plan: adicolor Royal-Green Pack

The latest selection to hit The Game Plan is the adicolor Royal-Green Pack. By now you’re probably familiar with adidas teaming up with Champs Sports to launch exclusive adiColor collections that will have you living in color. This new collection features two adidias originals shoes, the Adi Court Additude and Hardcourt II.

Here is a first look at the collection, which has five more sneakers dropping this summer. Turn up color on 7/17 at your local store and online.

Here is the collection:

Shoes

ADI COURT ADDITUDE – ‘ROYAL/GREEN’ $90.00

This sneaker is too turned up in adicolor.

ADI HARDCOURT II- ‘GREY/ROYAL/GREEN’ $90.00

Whether you’re using these long-standing kicks (originally designed in ’85) for hoop or just to hang out, you’ll be putting your stamp on footwear fashion. And, so you know, these are exclusive to Champs Sports.

Check out the head to toe apparel hookup on the next page…

