The Champs Sports Game Plan: Air Jordan XX8 Collection

02.16.13 5 years ago

Welcome to THE GAME PLAN, a new section on DimeMag.com where we will be collaborating with CHAMPS SPORTS to bring our readers the best one-stop head-to-toe collections for ballplayers nationwide.

The first product offering to be featured in this space arrives in time to coincide with NBA All-Star Weekend and Michael Jordan‘s 50th birthday. In MJ’s honor, check out the Air Jordan XX8 Collection, a cluster of high-end product inspired by the stealth nature of The G.O.A.T.’s game (remember his infamous “By the time you see me coming, it’s too late” quote?).

Below you will also find a special Jordan pack comprised of an Air Jordan I, Air Jordan III, and corresponding apparel & accessories that take its color cues from the Air Jordan XX8’s night vision-inspired look.

AJ III ‘Night-Vision,’ AJ Crew Sock, Aero Fly Mania Short, & AJ III MJ Dunk Tee Collection Release Date: February 16

Check out the entire head-to-toe XX8 collection at Champs Sports.

Air Jordan III ‘Joker’ â€“ ‘Black/Electric Green/Canyon Purple/White’ – $160
A classic Jordan silhouette, the AJ III, is given the color cues of the XX8 with a night-vision inspired black-based color way.

TAGSair jordanChamps SportsJORDANJordan BrandThe Champs Sports Game Planthegameplan

