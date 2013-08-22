The Champs Sports Game Plan: Jordan Fire Red Volt

08.22.13
Jordan Brand is always about bringing in new style while sticking to their roots, and the latest Game Plan — a Champs Sports exclusive — features just that. Here, the classic Fire Red colorway gets a kick with a loud, in-your-face Volt colorway. This was originally only going to be available for kids but Champs Sports decided to make it available to everyone. Awesome news. As fall approaches, get ready with what is sure to be one of the best colorways of the season.

Champs Sports has got you covered with the exclusive Jordan Fire Red Volt Collection in select stores. Use the store locator at ChampsSports.com to find the retailer nearest you.

Jordan Flight Origins ‘Black/Fire Red/Volt’- $114.99
The Jordan Flight Origin brings the heritage of hoops to daily wear with a splash of volt to make this the centerpiece of this collection.

Jordan SC1 Lo ‘Black/Fire Red/Volt’- $109.99
SC-1 is a lifestyle shoe, inspired by the Retro III with a basketball/skate feel. The low cut top gives us an off season look, with a premium black snake skin patter on the toe.

MJ Be Like Me Tee ‘Black/Volt/Fire Red’- $30.00
The iconic slogan ‘Be like Mike’ gets a new school twist. This is the go-to tee for this collection.

MJ Be Like Me Tee ‘White/Fire Red/Black’- $30.00
For those of you who want to play it safe with this versatile colorway.

MJ Retro 3 Circles Tee ‘White/Red – $35.00
This tee was originally designed to go with the Retro III Fire Red J’s. But you can rock with this collection as well.

