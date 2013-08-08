The Champs Sports Game Plan: LeBron Soldier 7 Collection

It’s good beingright now. His accolades on the court, and his persona off of it combine to create a worldwide movement. Enter the latest Game Plan , featuring the popularis the top retailer of LBJ collections and this new pack will showcase some exclusive ‘Bron items for you to step into on and off the court. The collection is now available in stores and select items can be found online, while the Lion Fan tee will release in September.

By now, you’re probably also familiar with adidas teaming up with Champs Sports to launch exclusive adiColor collections that will have you living in color.

Here is a first look at this new collection, available now at your local store and online.

Nike Soldier 7 ‘Black/Royal’- $125 (Exclusive)

These are cold. Especially since this colorway is exclusive to Champs Sports.

NK X JDI Pattern Tee ‘Royal/Black’- $25.00

Another exclusive, this tee’s iconic Just Do It font blends in perfectly with the Black/Royal Soldier above.

EXCLUSIVE Nike Soldier 7 ‘Grey/Orange’ – $125.00

Flash your game with this loud Soldier 7, but you better bring it with these on. Oh yeah, it’s only found at Champs Sports.

NK X Going Big Tee ‘White/Grey/Orange’- $25.00

Yet another exclusive tee, which sums up Bron’s accolades.

Nike Soldier 7 ‘Grey/Black’ – $125.00

So far, this is the bestselling Soldier 7. Don’t worry about getting these dirty, these are primed for Battle.

