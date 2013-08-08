The Champs Sports Game Plan: LeBron Soldier 7 Collection

08.08.13 5 years ago
It’s good being LeBron James right now. His accolades on the court, and his persona off of it combine to create a worldwide movement. Enter the latest Game Plan, featuring the popular LeBron Soldier 7 collection. Champs Sports is the top retailer of LBJ collections and this new pack will showcase some exclusive ‘Bron items for you to step into on and off the court. The collection is now available in stores and select items can be found online, while the Lion Fan tee will release in September.

By now, you’re probably also familiar with adidas teaming up with Champs Sports to launch exclusive adiColor collections that will have you living in color.

Here is a first look at this new collection, available now at your local store and online.

*** *** ***

Nike Soldier 7 ‘Black/Royal’- $125 (Exclusive)
These are cold. Especially since this colorway is exclusive to Champs Sports.

NK X JDI Pattern Tee ‘Royal/Black’- $25.00
Another exclusive, this tee’s iconic Just Do It font blends in perfectly with the Black/Royal Soldier above.

EXCLUSIVE Nike Soldier 7 ‘Grey/Orange’ – $125.00
Flash your game with this loud Soldier 7, but you better bring it with these on. Oh yeah, it’s only found at Champs Sports.

NK X Going Big Tee ‘White/Grey/Orange’- $25.00
Yet another exclusive tee, which sums up Bron’s accolades.

Nike Soldier 7 ‘Grey/Black’ – $125.00
So far, this is the bestselling Soldier 7. Don’t worry about getting these dirty, these are primed for Battle.

Hit page 2 to check out even more of the collection…

Around The Web

TAGSChamps SportsLeBron 7 Soldier CollectionThe Champs Sports Game PlanThe Gameplanthegameplan

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP