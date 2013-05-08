The Champs Sports Game Plan: Nike Griffey Spring Collection

Welcome to THE GAME PLAN, a new section on DimeMag.com where we collaborate with CHAMPS SPORTS to bring our readers the best one-stop head-to-toe collections for ballplayers nationwide.

Next up: The latest collection to hit the Game Plan is the Nike Griffey spring collection. Ken Griffey Jr. revolutionized the game and brought in a whole new crowd of fans. Junior’s on-field swagger and smooth game attracted Nike to create an off-the-Diamond-inspired collection. Griffey’s signature swingman silhouette has been iconic since the mid 90’s and captures his one-of-a-kind backswing. This spring, Champs Sports is releasing a Seattle Mariners colorpack to pay homage to “The Kid’s” golden years and following it up with a new age Hybrid Neo/Turq/Volt Griffey to show that swingman still lives on.

The Seattle Pack is available 5/4 and Neo/Turq Pack available 5/11 at your local Champs Sports location.

Here’s the gear:

Shoes

Nike Griffey 1 â€“ ‘Wht/Nyv/Blk/Volt’ – $149.99

The Air Griffey Max 1 kicked off “The Kid’s” debut with a unique style, strap and Air Max bubble. This sneaker is what Griffey was rocking in his prime and is still well received by baseball enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike.

Nike Air Max 360 Diamond Griff â€“ ‘Neo Turq/Volt/Wht’- $169.99

If you took all the unique features of previous Griffey models and morphed them in one, you would get this Hybrid.

