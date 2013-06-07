The Champs Sports Game Plan: Nike Sportswear Golden Gloves Pack

Welcome to THE GAME PLAN, a new section on DimeMag.com where we collaborate with CHAMPS SPORTS to bring our readers the best one-stop head-to-toe collections for ballplayers nationwide.

The latest collection to hit the Game Plan is the Nike Sportswear Golden Gloves pack, only available at Champs Sports. This collection includes three exclusive NSW sneakers (and apparel hookup) dedicated to the greatness of Ken Griffey Jr.

In Ken Griffey Jr.’s phenomenal career, he won 10 Gold Gloves in a row (from 1990-99), baseball’s highest defensive honor. This pack is said to shine another light on Junior and his accomplishments. It is a collection that honors the past as well as the future, with one of the shoes â€“ The Turf Jet â€“ added to the mix because Junior’s son is a receiver for the University of Arizona.

Hook it up here and check out the product below:

Shoes:

Nike Air Max 360 Diamond Griffeyâ€“ ‘Black/Metallic Gold’ – $169.99
10 Gold Gloves and an array of sneaker launches later, this modern day Griffey pays homage to Junior’s defensive accolades over his career.

CHAMPS_PP8_EDIT1

Nike Zoom Air Turf Jet 97 â€“ ‘Black/ Metallic Gold’- $129.99
This iconic trainer was originally worn by some of the NFL greats in the late 90’s. Nike and Champs Sports are taking this classic to another level with this Golden Gloves edition.

CHAMPS_PP8_EDIT7

Griffey 1- ‘Black/Metallic Gold’- $149.99
The shoe that started it all gives a nod to its creator’s greatness.

CHAMPS_PP8_EDIT6

Check out the shirts, shorts and snapbacks that hook up with the sneakers…

