The Champs Sports Game Plan: The Jordan Suns/Knicks Collection

The latest product release to hit the Game Plan is the Jordan Suns/Knicks

Collection, with it’s centerpiece being the legendary – and controversial

– Jordan Retro 8.

Is this shoe supposed to be a nod to New York or to Phoenix? Was the coloring a nod to NYC and MJ’s epic battles with the Knicks in Madison Square Garden? Or was it created in homage to one of Michael’s most dominant performances – the 1993 NBA Finals where MJ took it to another level to vanquish a formidable Charles Barkley-led Suns team?

Every sneakerhead has an opinion, and the good news is that you can go with whichever story you believe to be true. Champ Sports has the full collection starting 5/18.

Here’s the product:

SHOES:

Nike Jordan Retro 8 â€“ ‘Black/Bright Citrus/Deep Royal/Cool Grey’ – $160

A case for the Suns: in 1993, With Jordan rocking the Retro 8’s against Phoenix, Nike trimmed the sneaker in black and grey suede along with the bright citrus and a deep blue colorway.

Flight Club ’91 â€“ ‘Black/Bright Citrus/Deep Royal/Cool Grey- $140

A case for the Knicks: The styling of the V transcends the original line. This flight ’91 gives us a good vision of what a Knicks-inspired VI would look dipped in black, bright citrus, and deep Royal.

Retro 8 Slide- ‘Black/Bright Citrus/Deep Royal/Grey’- $52

Slip into summer with this slide derived from the Retro 8.

