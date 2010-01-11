The Chris Bosh Trade Rumors Are Heating Up

Is it just me, or does it seem like a different Chris Bosh trade rumor pops up on the internet every other day? In the past weeks, the Raptors’ All-Star forward has been talked about being traded in blogs and articles to everywhere from Chicago to Golden State to Houston. The latest rumor has CB4 heading to Tinseltown, where he would apparently be traded to the Lakers for Andrew Bynum.

The NBA trade deadline is more than a month away, but teams are doing anything but procrastinating. Whether it’s teams trying to shed money to avoid the luxury tax or clear cap room for what could be the biggest free agent summer in NBA history or just make power moves to better their teams in the short run, GMs have been working the phone lines aggressively. Several other high profile players have also been talked about being moved recently: Al Jefferson, Caron Butler, Anthony Randolph, Carlos Boozer, Tracy McGrady, Marcus Camby, Tyrus Thomas and Amar’e Stoudemire, just to name a few.

But despite all those big names on the block, Bosh might be the most appealing out of the bunch. At just 25 years old, Chris is having his best statistical year of his career by averaging 23.9 ppg, 11.3 rpg and shooting 52.2 percent from the field (of course, being in a contract year has something to do with that). He’s starting to enter his prime and can provide a team with 20-10 stats for at least the next five or six seasons.

While Raptors nation wants to see Bosh stay up north, the reality of the situation is the team has to seriously entertain any offer that comes their way between now and Feb. 18, because there is a chance they could walk away from this situation with absolutely nothing. Since Bosh has not given Toronto a guarantee he will not opt out or he will sign an extension, the team’s front office has been preparing for life after Chris. Last summer, they extended Andrea Bargnani’s deal (who I believe the team views as their future franchise player) and signed Hedo Turkoglu to his own long-term deal.

With the Raptors hovering at .500 with a 19-19 record (sixth in the East), they’re not having the season they probably envisioned having heading into training camp. Even if they make the playoffs, they will likely not get past the first round. If that’s the case, the possibility that Bosh will seek greener (and warmer) pastures is high. That’s why the Raptors (they have denied shopping him) are probably willing to deal Bosh if the price is right.

The Lakers rumor, that was originally reported by the NY Post, is probably exactly just that, a rumor. With the Lakers’ already having an All-Star power forward in Pau Gasol, I can’t see them trading for Bosh for Bynum- unless they weren’t planning on trying to re-sign CB4 in order to save money. Bosh going to Chicago for possibly a Kirk Hinrich and Thomas or for Joakim Noah and John Salmons, could be a good move for Toronto. If they get Noah, they would have a strong rebounder to replace Bosh and allow Bargnani and Turkoglu to increase their scoring roles. Would either of these Bulls trades be market value? Not even close. But would they be better than getting nothing? Absolutely.

If the Warriors are serious with parting with Randolph, the Raptors should seriously entertain that offer. Most likely, Golden State would have to throw someone else in like a Monta Ellis, Stephen Curry or Andris Biedrins to make it work. The Raptors would be getting a younger (and cheaper) version of Bosh along with possibly a good shooting guard in either Ellis or Curry.

But maybe the most interesting possibility is Bosh heading to his home state of Texas by getting traded to the Rockets. As it was reported on ESPN before the weekend, the Raptors could acquire one of Houston’s top talents like Luis Scola, Trevor Ariza, Aaron Brooks for Bosh. Of course, the kicker is whether McGrady would have to be part of that deal. It would be a great move for Houston, who would instantly become a legitimate contender out West. But at the same time, it seems there’s not enough in the deal to entice Toronto to make that move.

There’s roughly 40 days until Toronto is forced to show their hand. Expect more rumors and more teams involved to surface in the coming days and weeks. And maybe sometime soon, one of these rumors will actually pan out.

Do you guys think that the Raptors should move Bosh? If so, where and why?