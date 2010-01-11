The Chris Bosh Trade Rumors Are Heating Up

Is it just me, or does it seem like a different Chris Bosh trade rumor pops up on the internet every other day? In the past weeks, the Raptors’ All-Star forward has been talked about being traded in blogs and articles to everywhere from Chicago to Golden State to Houston. The latest rumor has CB4 heading to Tinseltown, where he would apparently be traded to the Lakers for Andrew Bynum.
The NBA trade deadline is more than a month away, but teams are doing anything but procrastinating. Whether it’s teams trying to shed money to avoid the luxury tax or clear cap room for what could be the biggest free agent summer in NBA history or just make power moves to better their teams in the short run, GMs have been working the phone lines aggressively. Several other high profile players have also been talked about being moved recently: Al Jefferson, Caron Butler, Anthony Randolph, Carlos Boozer, Tracy McGrady, Marcus Camby, Tyrus Thomas and Amar’e Stoudemire, just to name a few.
But despite all those big names on the block, Bosh might be the most appealing out of the bunch. At just 25 years old, Chris is having his best statistical year of his career by averaging 23.9 ppg, 11.3 rpg and shooting 52.2 percent from the field (of course, being in a contract year has something to do with that). He’s starting to enter his prime and can provide a team with 20-10 stats for at least the next five or six seasons.
While Raptors nation wants to see Bosh stay up north, the reality of the situation is the team has to seriously entertain any offer that comes their way between now and Feb. 18, because there is a chance they could walk away from this situation with absolutely nothing. Since Bosh has not given Toronto a guarantee he will not opt out or he will sign an extension, the team’s front office has been preparing for life after Chris. Last summer, they extended Andrea Bargnani’s deal (who I believe the team views as their future franchise player) and signed Hedo Turkoglu to his own long-term deal.
With the Raptors hovering at .500 with a 19-19 record (sixth in the East), they’re not having the season they probably envisioned having heading into training camp. Even if they make the playoffs, they will likely not get past the first round. If that’s the case, the possibility that Bosh will seek greener (and warmer) pastures is high. That’s why the Raptors (they have denied shopping him) are probably willing to deal Bosh if the price is right.
The Lakers rumor, that was originally reported by the NY Post, is probably exactly just that, a rumor. With the Lakers’ already having an All-Star power forward in Pau Gasol, I can’t see them trading for Bosh for Bynum- unless they weren’t planning on trying to re-sign CB4 in order to save money. Bosh going to Chicago for possibly a Kirk Hinrich and Thomas or for Joakim Noah and John Salmons, could be a good move for Toronto. If they get Noah, they would have a strong rebounder to replace Bosh and allow Bargnani and Turkoglu to increase their scoring roles. Would either of these Bulls trades be market value? Not even close. But would they be better than getting nothing? Absolutely.
If the Warriors are serious with parting with Randolph, the Raptors should seriously entertain that offer. Most likely, Golden State would have to throw someone else in like a Monta Ellis, Stephen Curry or Andris Biedrins to make it work. The Raptors would be getting a younger (and cheaper) version of Bosh along with possibly a good shooting guard in either Ellis or Curry.
But maybe the most interesting possibility is Bosh heading to his home state of Texas by getting traded to the Rockets. As it was reported on ESPN before the weekend, the Raptors could acquire one of Houston’s top talents like Luis Scola, Trevor Ariza, Aaron Brooks for Bosh. Of course, the kicker is whether McGrady would have to be part of that deal. It would be a great move for Houston, who would instantly become a legitimate contender out West. But at the same time, it seems there’s not enough in the deal to entice Toronto to make that move.
There’s roughly 40 days until Toronto is forced to show their hand. Expect more rumors and more teams involved to surface in the coming days and weeks. And maybe sometime soon, one of these rumors will actually pan out.
Do you guys think that the Raptors should move Bosh? If so, where and why?
As long as the Raps are in the playoff hunt, there’s no way they deal Bosh mid-season.
please stop posting chris bosh trade rumors.
please stop saying over and over how certain it is he will leave when he has not given any indication of that.
@ Mike
This is Gerald. I never said he will leave or that he wants to leave, because you are right, he never said that. But at the same time, he hasn’t given the Raptors a guarantee he will stay either. I know he likes Toronto and I do believe he likes some of the pieces the team has. But whether they want to admit it or not, Toronto is looking at their options because they don’t want to end up with nothing. The trade rumors aren’t going away, in fact it’s probably going to get worse
@ Gerald.
You’re right on. He has given slight indications before that he’s moving AND of all the big names of this free agency class he seems like the most likely to leave. Him on a real contender…that’ll be scary and awesome.
The claim that the Raptors are simply waiting for the best trade offer for Bosh is the STUPIDEST THING I’VE EVER READ ON THE INTERNET!!
Here’s something that should be tattoed in every US-based media outlet seeking to fabricate/perpetuate this RIDICULOUS RUMOR (or any stupid trade rumors) — the Raptors aren’t trading Bosh unless the name LeBron is coming north! Bosh has given every indication that he’s quite happy with his situation. Bryan Colangelo has every intention of keeping him long term. The Raptors are a relatively young team that is most certainly on the rise. You just don’t put nine new faces together and all of a sudden things click. It takes time and from their recent record it looks like things are turning around. Bosh realizes that the future is bright with the Raptors.
The only rumor that is MOST LIKELY to pan out is that BOSH RE-SIGNS WITH THE RAPTORS FOR THE MAX!
Attn All,
whats this rumor about Danny Granger being traded for Al Jefferson? any truth?
An unextended Bosh does absolutely nothing for GS. There’s no way he resigns with the Warriors and Riley/Nelson know that. Randolph and Ellis for a 3 month rent-a-Bosh on a lottery bound team? Come on..Give me a break
Please try to think things through before posting rumors that you read off somebody’s blog.
Do the Lakers know something about Bynum that we don’t…attitude? injury?…the guy seems like a natural fit to their system….Can Gasol and Bosh play together?
i can understand the trade rumours, but at this point in time as long as the raptors are in the playoff hunt there’s next to no chance he gets moved before the deadline. if were to be moved, it’d be in the off season for a sign and trade most likely.
There’s no way the Raptors are dealing their best player while they have a big chance to go into the playoffs. They would finish the season with Chris and then try to offer him max money. This is just plain stupid, and I notice Dime dislikes the Raptors organization. Lets make the articles more neutral DIME
I cant see why the raps would trade him midseason when a sign and trade would benefit them, Bosh and the team who he is traded to significantly more.
I do think he wont be in Toronto next season tho. The Raps should look to get a rebounding, shotblocking, defencive presence to play next to Bargs and Hedo.
Use a little common sense when dealing with rumors. Chris Bosh can only get max dollars from the Raptors, and since the GM has made it clear that if Chris wants out that a sign and trade would allow Chris to get the best dollar value I don’t think he’s walking away as a free agent. With new collective bargaining agreement on the horizon the Bosh camp will make sure a sign and trade is done to get their client his max deal before the economic reality in the NBA changes. The Raptors aren’t rushed, Brian is a former exec of the year and wouldn’t let Chris walk for nothing, in fact it’s foolish and irresponsible to suggest it. Everyone seem to be waiting to find out what’s going on and considering the fact that he dropped a lot of hints in his recent Documentary that he might stay I think that trade speculation on Bosh is premature.
I’d hang on to Joakim Noah, get that dude to hit the weights hard and he’ll be a beast.
anytime I see an article on Dime…referencing either Bosh or the Raps…I dont read it…all it is “trade Bosh…”…”the Raps suck”…etc etc….brutal already…
This is Gerald
@Michorizo
You know, I don’t think that Lakers rumor makes any sense. I think the Lakers are good the way they are, and yes, I don’t think Bosh and Gasol would mesh well together.
@ Drew
Good point. A sign and trade could be a possibility. I think if CB chooses to leave in the offseason, he would be very open to helping out T-Dot get something in return. I don’t think the Raptors feel it’s mandatory to move him before the deadline, but if the price is right, I think they’ll pull the trigger
@ RC
hahah. I certainly don’t dislike the Raptors. In fact, I like them. I’m Canadian and when I was in Vancouver last year, watched Raptors TV religiously. But when rumors come out, we have to report them. And I do think Bosh will most likely move on, whether it’s at the deadline or in the offseason. But I don’t feel bad for the Raps. They got a nice core whether he stays or doesn’t
There is no doubt that there are tons of rumors, and that he hasn’t given an indication either way.
At the same time, if you’re going to write an article about a player and his team’s situation, you would think that the writer would have actually paid attention to the team’s recent ways (winning or losing) and used that info to contribute to the article. It seems like Gerald didn’t pay much attention to anything other than their record on paper.
The Raps as it was mentioned in Smack, are one of the hottest teams in the league, and they still have a good amount that they can improve. Bosh has generally maintained that if the Raps are going in the right direction, and he feels like they are on their way to being a contender down the line, he’ll stay.
Merge those two idea’s and the trade rumors, and wow this article could’ve been so much more.
move bosh for a rebounder with youth, let bargnani grow into nowitzki big timer status. or bring back childs and oakley for some D
bring back Chris Childs or Charles Oakley….
hmmm….
I’m all for participation but Dime should have a minimal IQ score screening before posts.
While we’re playing make believe though, I think Stockton and Malone should come back to help the Jazz playoff push!
@ gerald
dime should be reporting rumours when they come up, but i’m not sure all of these “rumours” are necessarily more than anything but a journalist with nothing better to start then to mention random trade possibilities that they think make sense (eg. peter vecsey, and he said the same thing about vc before the offseason of his free agency).
i’ll be the first to admit that despite the recent hot streak of the raptors, this team isn’t built properly and one of bargnani or bosh have to go, and i watch these guys all the time. i’d prefer bargnani to go because he represents the problem with the raptors’ core players…soft players who can’t rebound or play defense (see turkoglu, calderon).
I can’t help but feel that if Hedo was earning his salary, the Raps would have a much better record, and there wouldn’t be as many Bosh trade rumors. The Hedo signing is going to end up killing the Raptors. As a Raptors fan, I was shocked and dismayed at the news of Hedo signing with the Raptors for $50M+. If he was actually earning his money, there would be POTENTIAL for the Raptors to be a top 4 team in the east. I can’t see Bosh wanting to stay with a .500 team that will get bounced in the first round.
being logical, why wouldn’t the Raps trade Bosh……
Seriously, even IF they make the playoffs…….will they get out of rnd 1?
now with that said….do you let that scenario unfold, then Bosh leaves and the end of the season and the Raps get nothing?
I think CB4 & the Raps have talked, adn I think all involved knows that he won’t re-sign with them.
so trade him….make some fans mad for a minute, then they’ll get over it and have something to cheer for in the near future.
make sense? sure it does.
I am really disappointed in the author of this article who happens to be the lone Canadian writer on staff and who also claims to be a big Raptors fan and such. Yet, he writes the same trash his ill informed buddy Aron over there at Dime wrote without stating facts SUCH AS the $30 mil he is leaving on the table by just bolting the team and not doing a sign and trade. He would be out of his mind to to do that and I am sure all of his advisors have pointed this out to him. Colangelo has said all along that this is the only option he has if he wants to leave.
How the writers at Dime completely ignore this simple little fact is beyond me.
Gerald, you seem to point out in your last comment that these rumours may be nothing more than just stuff thought up by journalists who have nothing better to do yet you dont mention that in your article.
You just basically went along with that and joined in like the rest of the people who keep writing about this topic yet leave out facts.
Nice one sided piece, I am sure you and Aron sat down and fact checked each others work before it was posted.
@ Reddi Red
Exactly! It makes complete sense to get something in return for a great player then just letting him go for nothing. The Raptors Truthers are blinded by the chance to make the playoffs and not realizing they would most likely get destroyed in Round 1. I feel bad for them because they are in denial that their best player in franchise history is out the door. I’m sure the Raptors front office has a pretty good feel for what Bosh’s intentions are since he seems like the type of guy that would have a truthful conversation with them so they don’t get screwed.
I don’t see the Raptors being able to sign him even if they can offer the most money. I think he’s ready for a new challenge and is better served as the #2 option to another superstar (Wade, LeBron, etc.) that is more vocal and built to be a leader. Bosh seems a little too quiet and reserved to be THE franchise guy even though his talent says otherwise.
I really don’t understand why raps fans get so worked up about it. It’s just a rumor. ESPN YAHOO.SPORTS ETC….reports the same shyt….If people are so tired of hearing about it then stop reading about it…
Dime writers have to write about rumors. If all they could talk about were proven facts, the site would just be game scores and being last to report a trade. Look at ESPN, more than half of their site is rumor and opinion pieces.
As for Bosh, I’d like to see how he fits in Houston. They’re playing a smaller and faster game, so he might be a center sometimes in the way that Amare would play center for the Suns with Nash and Marion. If they can get him without trading McGrady, then there is room for next year to be Yao, Bosh, and a third star with the T-Mac money. Starting Yao, Bosh, Battier, and… Wade? AI2? maybe. Not bad.
Prof. TX got it right on! Houston is where he needs to be! And yes they need to get him without that Mac moola.
Prof. TX you nailed it! Houston would like and needs Bosh!
@ DjRyB
I will spell it out once again my friend. IF he signs and does a sign and trade he gets a HUGE amount of money and goes where he may want rather than just signing there as a free agent. What dummy gives up a large amount of money knowing they could get the same result but be in a better position. The Raptors Truthers aren’t blinded dude, they are just more informed. If he goes then he goes, but the team won’t be in the same position like it was with Carter so if people are going to post things then at least get your shit straight or else the argument makes no sense.
@Rick773
Yes they report the same shit but guys come here hoping to read something that is not the mainstream in those places and maybe get another point of view or read other interesting stuff. Its hard to ignore articles that have “The Chris Bosh Trade Rumors Are Heating Up” written in them and not read.
some tidbits you may or may not know but should be considered:
This is an excerpt from Doug Smith (followed the raptors since inception; current president of national basketball writers of America) the words in quotation marks are from Chris Bosh and everything else is Doug Smith:
[“You do have to have like a guy who can really step up every night and I think between Andrea, Turk, Jose and Jarrett we can really support each other.”
Which, because I’m not that much of a dope, led me to wonder if that meant he saw promise in the fact that group – whether he’s with it or not – had a chance to grow together and maybe do something.
“I think a team staying together is really a lost art in basketball. If you look the past teams, the Pistons stayed together but they’re not together any more, San Antonio did and Boson stayed together for three years and that’s about it … Growing together hasn’t been done for a while.”
Interesting? Yes, I think so.
I still don’t think he knows 100 per cent what he might or might not do next summer, which is an opinion I’ve held for a long time, but there were nuances there. And the last one to get the masses chattering is when I asked him about the thought of players spending their entire careers in one place.
“It’s interesting. And it’s a lost art, too. It’s a lost art.” ]
I couldn’t find the article i read it in, but I do know that Bosh will absolutely not play basketball in Texas. It is mentioned briefly in the Miami Herald, but in the article I read, he stated that it is far too close to home, so Houston is out and Dallas (next to his hometown) is definitely out.
Bosh’s dislike of cold winters is also well documented. Whether the weather is actually a determining factor in a player’s career decision seems laughable to me but it’s possible. But being that he doesn’t like cold winters, for him to go to Chicago would make no sense whatsoever.
Bosh’s professed love for Toronto is well known too. He has said that early in his career he couldn’t wait to go back to Dallas and now it is the reverse. At season’s end he likes to amble around before leaving and tries to return to Toronto as soon as possible.
All things considered, the most likely destination (if he does leave) seems to be Miami. I may be wrong, but I believe Cleveland will have lots of space under the cap this summer and would also intrigue Bosh. Or he can stay.
Lastly, (this is also from Doug Smith), Bosh has said that he doesnt chase the limelight. He admits that he did early in his career, but it no longer matters to him. Bosh doesn’t seem to be particularly interested in moving for “big market” purposes.
As for Bryan Colangelo he has been steadfast in his assertion that he will not be moving Bosh before the February deadline, and I do not believe it makes sense to do so unless the trade is ridiculously in the Raptors favour. It does not make sense to jump the gun otherwise without seeing what this team can do in the postseason. Saying they will certainly lose in the first round in January is just plain…. stupid.
In the end though, winning is everything and I believe that will factor the most in his decisions (a decision he yet to make.)
@ Drapsfan:
isn’t this his last year? Isn’t he a free agent next year?
what 30mil is he “leaving on the table”.
@ drapsfan.
you hit the nail on the head with the sign and trade scenario. don’t know why all the “professional” sports writers out there seem to forget about that. i don’t have a problem either if he leaves, but misinformed journalism without getting the facts straight boggles the mind sometime.
@ Reddi Red
Dude the contract the NBA has with the players has a rule that has been around for years that if a free agent bolts he can only sign for 5 years and at a percentage less. If the guy signs with his own team he gets a 6th year and up to 25% more of the salary. So YES it is his last year and YES he will be a free agent. So thats the $30 mil he is leaving on the table. The Raptors won’t let him leave for nothing that is a fact.
If he signs somewhere else without a sign and trade he gets 5 years and maybe $97 mil total.
So you tell me….would YOU give up a shitload of money like that to just walk away when you can still get it and go somewhere else?
Thats the money he is “leaving on the table” Hence the reason these articles are annoying to see because no one gets their shit straight before writing or commenting on them.
I meant to say –
@ Drapsfan:
isn’t this his last year? Isn’t he a free agent next year?
what 30mil is he “leaving on the table” when he could possibly be that last piece to when a chip (though a bit unlikely, but possible).
The Raps aren’t working with much and to them as well, it would make sense to get the most back.
If your idea is so logical, then would’t Bron, Wade and others simply stay, get signed and traded?
There would be no reason to talk free agency.
@ Drapsfan:
I read your response after I made my changes so here’s a response to your latest msg:
I do agree with your logic. Honestly, I do, however, I do not think there would be alot of talk about the free agency if all the premier players would just re-sign for the max, then demand a trade…..
At that point, the odds of going to a contender would substantially lessen.
I think Bosh may want a ring my friend, just like Bron, Amare’ and Wade (2nd for Wade).
@mosduff
u r a c l o w n
dr literal prescribes death to all jokes
Bosh for Bynum ain’t happening. On the other hand if we gotta trade Bosh, I’d prefer Randolph and Ellis/Curry. We would get two young players who are bound to be very good in the league. Somehow we gotta bring Bosh back… I’m tired of us giving away franchise players…
@ Reddi Red
I agree bro, you are right. But in Bron’s case I don’t think the salary matters as much as it does to Wade and Bosh considering the brand he is now. I am not so sure Wade even leaves to begin with and if he bolts without securing the money then its a bad business decision.
If Bosh wants a ring then so be it, he’s a smarter player than T-Mac was. Guy turned out to be the biggest loser in the NBA…at least Marbury made the playoffs once. If Bosh goes then he does, but while he can leave the Raps have a lot of leverage with the money so I am sure once he weighs it all out he will decide to stay or will go for the sign and trade since there are only a few teams in the league that can sign Wade, Bosh or Bron, those same teams would end up doing the sign and trade anyways because of the space they have.
Trading for those teams becomes a non issue since they are the only teams that have money. On top of that, if Bosh signs and goes elsewhere then Toronto all of a sudden becomes a team with huge cap space. At the end of the day money really talks.
just talkinn about bosh for bynum is plan stupid that desperate for story good money says he gets moved but bynum is the lakers future and is untouchable!!!!!!
I’ve never understood why star players chase the max money. Yeah, if you’re barely making it on 25K a year, you might take a bad job to make 30K. But it seems to me that I’d rather be a happy title-contender making 25 million than a miserable star on a losing team and making 30 million instead. What does 30 million a year really buy you that 20-25 doesn’t? Players talk about salary representing respect, but winners get a lot more respect in the league than losers.
Anybody from Chicago will like this video series on Whitney Young. They are the top team in the state and nationally ranked.
[www.courtcred.com]
We’ll take Chris Bosh for Andrew if CB4 wants to resign with us! Look at the books – Bosh and Banks for Drew and Expiring Contracts Vujacic and Morrison works . . . move Pau to Center, where he plays best any ways, put Bosh at the 4, Artest at 3, Kobe and Fish and we’ll be good to go . . . we have Lamar anchoring the Bench like he’s suppose to and we’re looking better!
So far, Drew looks like garbage playing next to Pau and I have a feeling that Bosh is a MUCH better team player after watching him play for the Gold Medal in the Olympics. Toronto is definitely not getting the short end of the stick as Drew can definitely post up monster numbers and open up 3pters for Bargnani and Hedo all day!
It’s the start of silly season, where GM, and agents try to stir the pot to see who might be available by the trade deadline and how much their players are worth. No one knows what Chris Bosh will do he even said it himself that he doesn’t even know what he’ll decide to do until the time comes. So all this speculation and trade rumours can take a back seat. Right now he’s a Toronto Raptor for this season. IMO he’s decision depends on a couple of things. 1) How well the Raptors do this season. The Raptors did not start off the season well. That can be attributed to the 9 new players gelling and the tough November and mid December schedule. It’s hard for a new team to gel and gain confidence when the SOS (strength of schedule) was top 5 in the league to start. Now the Raptors are 19-19 so things are looking up. 2) If they have a winning season and go into the playoffs. This is very important to Bosh, he wants to be in the playoffs and compete in them. 3) Making a run in the playoffs. This is going to be the factor that will weigh on Bosh this offseason. If the Raptors somehow make it to the second round Bosh stays, if not then he might not. If they push a first round series to 7 games and lose he might still consider staying.
lol i love how all the bum ass raptor fans get offended when your mention that ANOTHER STAR might be leaving them. How many “franchise” players are gonna have to give you all the “its not you its me treatment” as they bounce. Sure bosh hasn’t said he wasnt to leave but he hasn’t done much to say he doesnt wanna either. Bosh is a face character, meaning hes gonna play nice while he has to but if he was realllly dying to stay in canada, he’d have said it or signed a while ago….if a super hot girl asks u out u dont sit around for a month and debate sayin yes or no. so obviously sorry canada, bosh just not that into you.
@jvedo, bynum is the lakers future? with both his knees blown out already? really?
@Drapsfan, tmac left the raptors because a) he saw what vince saw, what zo saw, what bosh is seeing etc…your oganization is junk specially when compared to orlando. b) he didn’t go to orlando just for money, he went because tim duncan was a free agent and flirting with signing with orlando and grant hill was still relevant as he was about to sign. So a line up of “Right behind kobe as best player in the league at the time era” Tmac, “potential to be mike era” grant hill and tim duncan in his prime is wayyyyyyy better than anything tmac would of gotten in toronto. Just sucks cuz ducan resigned as a spur and grant hills bones turned into wet chalk causing tmac to carry a squad that makes the knicks look like the lakers to the playoffs by himself dropping like 30 a game, the way kobe did when the lakers sucked.
@ Bron42 aka Had Springs before Slamball
Ya great observation bro, he saw what Vince saw and signed in Orlando. Yet Carter ended up signing here and only wanted out when the team was shit and he didnt feel like playing here years later. Yup you’re right, it had nothing to do with him being the “man” as he wanted to be and even said so and of course it had nothing to do with the money that was thrown at him that he wouldn’t get now if he would just bolt to another team since that’s not how the contract rules work. Yup he saw exactly was Zo saw considering Zo was crying to get out of Jersey to go play in Miami from the beginning and that was known.
Ya man, great observations and facts you posted, I’m surprised you don’t write for Dime already.
Keep up the great factual work my friend, I am sure you are doing well in life paying attention to the details.
Awesome post!!! Raps suck! Yup haven’t seen that one posted here.
best trade for bosh that I’ve heard is…
CB4 and Bellinelli
for
Nene and JR Smith
Raps get an athletic 2 (Demar Derozan aint gonna work)and a decent big.
Nuggets get the piece that gets them to the next level.
@ bron42
based on your expert theory, im sure lebron just aint that into cleveland either, is he? thanks for contributing your knowledge with the rest of us at dime.
@ Lakers Nation
good post. It looking more and more like Pau and Drew can’t be as productive together cuz they both need touches in the post. Bosh would be more effective in the triangle cuz he can post up and step out when Pau or Kobe are in the post and he rebounds and defends. In the T-Dot, Drew would put up monster numbers cuz he wouldn’t have to share the post and the Raps shooters would make double teaming murder. Drew’s postgame is pretty advanced for a player his age and he’ll have no problem kickin it out cuz the Raps play pretty unselfishly so he’ll get the rock back.
All that bein said, the Raps are finally startin to gel as addin 9 new faces was gonna take a minute to blend and they still waitin on Reggie Evans who’ll do nuthin but help em defensively and with reboundin and toughness. I really don’t think Bosh leaves if this team starts to bubble. Before the season started, the east was lookin like Cle, Bos, Orl and Atl. Now with Washington havin they issues, Raps can take the 5 spot and have a good chance with Atl in the first round.
As for AB and the Lakeshow, I don’t really wanna let dude go, cuz he’s only 21 and Pau and Kobe got like a great 3-4 years left before they start to slide and by that time, Bynum only gon be 25-26 and probably gettin dominant so you never want to mortgage the future…
@ K Dizzle
good post, only thing i can point out is that a bynum for bosh trade straight up probably wouldn’t match salary wise, and secondly would the raptors settle for that? (assuming they were inclined to even entertain a trade right now). i can see how the trade could possibly work from a playing style point of view, but i don’t see it happening right now, although this one is more likely to happen than others from left field if the raptors actually entertain trade offers.
cb4 for biedrins and ellis, or for noah and salmons are both good deal. We need the interior defense that neither bargs or bosh provides, and noah & biedrins are both solid defenders