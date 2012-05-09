The Classic Reebok Question Is Coming Back Later This Month

Allen Iverson has been on our minds a lot lately. We just passed the 10th anniversary of his famous “Practice” rant. We’re doing a Draft Diary with Dion Waiters, a Philly cat who has professed his love for AI multiple times on there. And then there’s the bit of news about Iverson possibly playing in China. But perhaps the most exciting Answer-related stuff circulating comes directly from Reebok: his most famed sneaker ever – the Question – will be released again on May 25.

Reebok Classics tweeted these photos out yesterday, and details have been released saying the sneaker will be limited to R23 accounts. The white and red leather sneaker features honey comb air units and a translucent outsole.

Will you get these?

