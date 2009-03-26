The Clippers Are Out Of Their Minds

Despite the fact that the Clippers were able to pull off the W last night in New York (thanks Al), their team is still a mess. Don’t believe me? According to ESPN.com, Clippers owner Donald Sterling spoke with Isiah Thomas about an executive position several weeks ago.
The meeting between Thomas and Sterling was reportedly set up by current coach/general manager Mike Dunleavy, who has been the subject of scrutiny in recent days. Recent reports indicate Dunleavy could be relieved of his GM post, but one candidate — Jerry West — has already rebuffed the Clippers’ advances.
Thomas and Sterling reportedly met in February and there have been follow-up discussions, but anonymous sources in the story confirmed no job has been offered.
It is unclear what role Sterling might have in mind for Thomas, the former Pacers coach and Knicks president of basketball operations. According to the report, Sterling is “considering adding another executive to the Los Angeles front office to alleviate some of Dunleavy’s responsibilities in his dual role as coach and general manager.”
What is Donald thinking?! Their team is already in shambles, and their two bright spots are rookies Eric Gordon (who’s averaging 20+ since January) and Mike Taylor (who dropped 35 on the Knicks last night).
In terms of a role Sterling might have in mind for Thomas, it should be “stay the hell away from my franchise.” I think all 30 teams would hand out that job to Isiah after they saw what he did with the Knicks.
Source: Sporting News
If it’s his role to just to deal with the draft then that would be ok.
Anything else not so much
So the Clippers are trying to prove everyone who said “At least they cant get any worse” wrong?
haha…Sterling-Dunleavy-Thomas…should work nicely. worst owner meets worst coach meets worst GM….oh me oh my.lol
LOL, gotta love the fact that Dunleavy himself setup the meeting. I think he has a personal grudge against the franchise and is trying to make it implode from the inside, lol.
Hide the women executives
Match made in Heaven.
The Trifecta of Terrible… No need to wonder why they are among the worst franchises in all of professional sports. David Stern should step in and take the team away, give it to Seattle and put Sterling out of his misery.
He wasn’t a bad coach in Indiana and he drafts and evaluates pretty good talent.
zeke is the best fit for the position, maybe sterling is trying to hook his daughter up the way jerry buss did with phil
I am pretty indifferent to the Clips but if they hired thomas AND got the #1 pick this year I would now have a least favorite team.
Well I believe the third bright spot is Al Thornton. He may be selfish but dude can ball
Wow. Before this I thought the team should just be eliminated. But now they’re just too funny/dysfunctional/ridiculous to not have around.
..I think it’s a great idea, how is Isiah going to
make the Clippers worse?
I’m actually excited to see how this marriage goes and ends up. hahahha
Didn’t Dunleavy throw Thomas under the bus last year? I thnk he said something like the Knicks were one of the worst ran franchises or something.
This actually MIGHT work….. like two negatives make a positive…NOT
I’m sorry, but you guys that think Dunleavy is a terrible coach are idiots. It’s everything else that’s wrong.
The Knicks wasnt shit before Zeke.I hope he comes back and does a good job so all the haters can get off his dick.Like he fucked the Knicks up.NY aint been relavent since like 99.
Isiah is a good evaluator of talent, and he’s obviously bright. Maybe if he gets another shot — without the pressure that comes from working in a high-profile place like NY — he could do well.
man, this has the makings of the grandest epic fail in the history of professional sports…
…let them do it guys…
Second Nigel at #6.
its interesting to see that isiah would would want to go back and work on the “plantation”.
didnt he learn anything from the past.
Elgin Baylor is tha TRUTH.
i’d paid money to see any sane clipper’s face on hearing this.
Did Sterling actually think Jerry West was dumb enough to work for him?
Not to be a conspiracy theorist, but is Donald Sterling trying the lay the groundwork for an insanity defense? That’s about the only thing that could be accomplished by talking with Isiah.
isiah is a great drafter so he should be made head of scouting not any of that gm mumbo jumbo
Give the Clippers credits for being creative. They can’t do no worse. Just some form of intervention. If the owner is smart, just write the contract accordingly, we don’t want to de jevu Knicks and Thomas needs to get his act together. I’m for it. No doubt about it.