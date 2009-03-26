The Clippers Are Out Of Their Minds

Despite the fact that the Clippers were able to pull off the W last night in New York (thanks Al), their team is still a mess. Don’t believe me? According to ESPN.com, Clippers owner Donald Sterling spoke with Isiah Thomas about an executive position several weeks ago.

The meeting between Thomas and Sterling was reportedly set up by current coach/general manager Mike Dunleavy, who has been the subject of scrutiny in recent days. Recent reports indicate Dunleavy could be relieved of his GM post, but one candidate — Jerry West — has already rebuffed the Clippers’ advances. Thomas and Sterling reportedly met in February and there have been follow-up discussions, but anonymous sources in the story confirmed no job has been offered. It is unclear what role Sterling might have in mind for Thomas, the former Pacers coach and Knicks president of basketball operations. According to the report, Sterling is “considering adding another executive to the Los Angeles front office to alleviate some of Dunleavy’s responsibilities in his dual role as coach and general manager.”

What is Donald thinking?! Their team is already in shambles, and their two bright spots are rookies Eric Gordon (who’s averaging 20+ since January) and Mike Taylor (who dropped 35 on the Knicks last night).

In terms of a role Sterling might have in mind for Thomas, it should be “stay the hell away from my franchise.” I think all 30 teams would hand out that job to Isiah after they saw what he did with the Knicks.

Source: Sporting News