The Clippers Lock In Their Pick

There was some debate in these pages as to who would end up as the best pro – Blake Griffin or Ricky Rubio. But everyone would agree that the Clippers would be idiots if they went for the Spanish PG instead of pairing Blake Griffin with Baron Davis, Eric Gordon and Co. Instead of adding to the legacy of taking Michael Olowakandi, Yaroslav Korolev, and Chris Wilcox in the lottery, Mike Dunleavy said that they could lock the pick in right now – they’re 100% going with Griffin.



“Clearly, we’re taking Blake Griffin,” Clippers General Manager and Coach Mike Dunleavy said in a telephone interview from Barcelona, Spain. “This guy is the No. 1 pick. We’re extremely excited. He’s the guy.”

Ironically, Dunleavy was in Spain to scout Ricky Rubio. He came away impressed with the kid, who battled through an injury to finish with 16 points in the Spanish playoffs. But Dunleavy’s mind is made up. There’s no concern about his fully stocked roster of power forwards. Though it will be nearly impossible to move Zach Randolph‘s two years and $33 million right now, or Chris Kaman‘s inflexible three years, $34 million, maybe LAC will explore getting rid of Marcus Camby‘s one-year $7 million left. Otherwise, they’ll just be really deep up front.

If Dunleavy is telling the truth, Griffin will have a rare opportunity in Los Angeles. From day one he’ll have the chance to save the images and the careers of a slew of guys – from Dunleavy to Donald Sterling to Baron Davis.

Source: LA Times