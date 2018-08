Blake Griffin (knee) and Chris Paul (wrist) both had surgeries this summer. Chauncey Billups (Achilles) had surgery last season. Lamar Odom needs surgery (heart). The Clippers aren’t the healthiest team in the league. But just as they were last year, they’ll probably be the most exciting.

