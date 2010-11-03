The Coach K Effect: NBA Being Dominated By Team USA

With the NBA’s premiere week over, there’s a lot to take away. And for those of you that have been watching all the action before your free League Pass runs out, perhaps you’ve noticed the same thing: The NBA is being dominated by Team USA. After running through the competition in this summer’s World Championship under Coach Mike Krzyzewski, the 12 members of the squad are doin’ work in the League. Check it out:
Kevin Durant
As to be expected, KD is in MVP mode already and the Thunder are 2-1. Averaging a league leading 29.3 points along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game, it looks like the scoring title is staying in OKC this summer – and quite possibly some more hardware as well.
Derrick Rose
If it wasn’t for Rajon Rondo dishing out 24 assists in a game, Rose would have been the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week. As expected, the Bulls have come out the gates strong and boast a 2-1 record, and the surprising thing is how much he’s been scoring. At 27.7 points per game, the only guy in front of him is Durant. And when you add in 8.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal per game, you can see where that MVP talk came from.
Danny Granger
No one thought the Pacers would be 2-1 to start the season, and the reason behind their success is Granger. Averaging 27.0 points per game, you can understand why we call him Danny Buckets around the office. He’s an absolute beast.
Rudy Gay
Sure the Grizzlies are just 2-2, but Gay has proven to people that he’s worth the $80 million investment he received this summer. Averaging 24.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game, if you’ve watched him play, you can see a clear difference in confidence for the fifth-year pro.
Russell Westbrook
The way Westbrook has started the year, it appears there will be no way to keep him off the All-Star team in his hometown of L.A. this February. The Thunder are 2-1, he’s averaging 22.3 points, 7.3 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 2.67 steals per game, and he’s only going to get better as the season goes on.
Stephen Curry
You gotta love Steph. With him in the lineup, the Warriors started the season 2-0, and Curry was averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 assists per game. And once his ankle heals, expect more of the same. Buckets. Buckets. Buckets.
Eric Gordon
Don’t tell us we didn’t warn you. Besides his ridiculous dunks the other night, and the fact that the Clippers have yet to win a game, Gordon has been making fans forget Baron Davis is even on the roster. Averaging 18.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game, it’s kind of scary to think how good of a 1-2 punch he and Blake Griffin can form over the next couple years.
Chauncey Billups
After being the vet on Team USA this summer, Billups is back in his role as floor general in Denver. And with Carmelo Anthony still on the roster, the Nuggets are 2-1 and looking to make some noise. At this point, we’ve all come to expect 15.7 points, 5.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game from CB.
Lamar Odom
The Lakers are 4-0 to start the season, and a large part of that is Odom. Sure Kobe is Kobe, and Pau Gasol took home Western Conference Player of the Week honors, but Odom does it all. Averaging 16.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, the Lakers are going to lean on him hard until Andrew Bynum is able to return.
Kevin Love
If Love has demonstrated anything during his tenure in the League, it’s that he just needs time on the court to produce. So far this season, he’s averaging 15.5 points and 11.3 rebounds in only 25.3 minutes per game. What more does he have to do in order to log some clock? If he was playing more, perhaps the T-Wolves wouldn’t be 1-3.
Andre Iguodala
Like the Clippers, the Sixers have yet to win a game. But you can’t say Iguodala isn’t doing his best. Averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, he’s been the clear leader for this young Philly squad. Now he needs to find a way for that to translate to Ws.
Tyson Chandler
His numbers aren’t great – 6.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game – but Chandler is back. The Mavs are off to a 2-1 start, and his almost 24 minutes a night have been huge to fill the hole in the middle. Plus, it’s just great to watch Chandler get the alley-oop pass from Jason Kidd. He’s back.
What do you think? Is there any correlation between the guys who won gold this summer with Team USA and continued success in the NBA this season?
Odom’s gonna pull his yearly disappearing act soon, but he’s a beast right now. Bynum better come back STRONG after all this crap, but if he does, we’re virtually unbeatable, and might mess with 70 wins ourseves.
More like those players were already good, which was why they were picked in the first.
What about those that weren’t on the team? Were Lebron, Wade, and Rondo poised for a bad season?
@Handles- Stop hatin bruh. This was a good article. Some of these players were on the fence last year about will they take that next step on their progression or would let just end up settling. Coach K took all of these guys mental approach to the game is paying off hugely for the guys with their own team. SMH..damn haters..
Another reason why these guys are playing so well is they are already in mid-season form because they have been playing competitively most of the summer. Most of the NBA players ‘work on their game’ while taking a few months off during the summer months.
And I also agree that these young players definitely learned a few things from Coach K.
@ Aron Phillips
I love the way you tried so hard to make cases for tyson chandler and andre iguodala, who are both suckin balls right now. As for the rest of the players, they are Team USA mainly b/c they are great players to begin with, not some “coach k effect”. Not such a good article.
lmao, agreed w/ Sonic.
Actually Lebron, Wade, and Rondo all played for TEAM USA.
Lebron James and Dwayne Wade played for TEAM USA that won Olympic GOLD in 2008 playing as a team with Coach K.
Rajan Rondo played several games with 2010 World Championship TEAM USA before deciding not to continue into the tournament since his FT% was a slight liability to the team. However as a floor manager, distributor, and elite point guard Rondo is still getting great minutes with the Championship Celtics.
Coach K has helped many of TEAM USA’s professional athletes become leaders and team building winners. No doubt the athletes already had considerable skillz, talent, and athletic ability.
I for one believe NBA is benefiting from the experience that these world-class athletes had as Olympic winners and as World Championship winners.
The NBA is mad fun too watch again.
This is almost like taking the All Star teams 2 weeks after the game, and saying that they are playing very well as a result of being in the All Star game. The players who were selected to represent usa were selected because they are good. That they are doing good shouldn’t be a surprise…
If team usa was formed with guys like Marvin Williams, Mo Williams, Shelden Williams and Jawad Williams, and then they suddenly turned into All Stars (real ones, not fake like Mo)…then THAT would be something to write about.
Perhaps you should have had a bigger view and not just gone with Team USA. Some others that played in the FIBA World Championships that are continuing their strong play are …
– Scola: 27ppg, 14rpg, 2apg, almost 1 stl and 1 blk, ridiculous %’s
– Delfino: 16ppg, 5rpg, 2steals, and almost 4 treys a game
– Kleiza: 16ppg, 4rpg, 2apg, 2 treys a game
Just a thought
I agree with #3 those players were going to be good regardless…if there is any correlation it’s only that they also were able to remain in playing shape while other player might not have done the same thing…and so they have a little jump start in terms of conditioning.
Good article
why wouldn’t they give LOVE some MInutes?????????????
WHY?????????????
