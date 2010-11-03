The Coach K Effect: NBA Being Dominated By Team USA

With the NBA’s premiere week over, there’s a lot to take away. And for those of you that have been watching all the action before your free League Pass runs out, perhaps you’ve noticed the same thing: The NBA is being dominated by Team USA. After running through the competition in this summer’s World Championship under Coach Mike Krzyzewski, the 12 members of the squad are doin’ work in the League. Check it out:

Kevin Durant

As to be expected, KD is in MVP mode already and the Thunder are 2-1. Averaging a league leading 29.3 points along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game, it looks like the scoring title is staying in OKC this summer – and quite possibly some more hardware as well.

Derrick Rose

If it wasn’t for Rajon Rondo dishing out 24 assists in a game, Rose would have been the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week. As expected, the Bulls have come out the gates strong and boast a 2-1 record, and the surprising thing is how much he’s been scoring. At 27.7 points per game, the only guy in front of him is Durant. And when you add in 8.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal per game, you can see where that MVP talk came from.

Danny Granger

No one thought the Pacers would be 2-1 to start the season, and the reason behind their success is Granger. Averaging 27.0 points per game, you can understand why we call him Danny Buckets around the office. He’s an absolute beast.

Rudy Gay

Sure the Grizzlies are just 2-2, but Gay has proven to people that he’s worth the $80 million investment he received this summer. Averaging 24.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game, if you’ve watched him play, you can see a clear difference in confidence for the fifth-year pro.

Russell Westbrook

The way Westbrook has started the year, it appears there will be no way to keep him off the All-Star team in his hometown of L.A. this February. The Thunder are 2-1, he’s averaging 22.3 points, 7.3 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 2.67 steals per game, and he’s only going to get better as the season goes on.

Stephen Curry

You gotta love Steph. With him in the lineup, the Warriors started the season 2-0, and Curry was averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 assists per game. And once his ankle heals, expect more of the same. Buckets. Buckets. Buckets.

Eric Gordon

Don’t tell us we didn’t warn you. Besides his ridiculous dunks the other night, and the fact that the Clippers have yet to win a game, Gordon has been making fans forget Baron Davis is even on the roster. Averaging 18.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game, it’s kind of scary to think how good of a 1-2 punch he and Blake Griffin can form over the next couple years.

Chauncey Billups

After being the vet on Team USA this summer, Billups is back in his role as floor general in Denver. And with Carmelo Anthony still on the roster, the Nuggets are 2-1 and looking to make some noise. At this point, we’ve all come to expect 15.7 points, 5.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game from CB.

Lamar Odom

The Lakers are 4-0 to start the season, and a large part of that is Odom. Sure Kobe is Kobe, and Pau Gasol took home Western Conference Player of the Week honors, but Odom does it all. Averaging 16.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, the Lakers are going to lean on him hard until Andrew Bynum is able to return.

Kevin Love

If Love has demonstrated anything during his tenure in the League, it’s that he just needs time on the court to produce. So far this season, he’s averaging 15.5 points and 11.3 rebounds in only 25.3 minutes per game. What more does he have to do in order to log some clock? If he was playing more, perhaps the T-Wolves wouldn’t be 1-3.

Andre Iguodala

Like the Clippers, the Sixers have yet to win a game. But you can’t say Iguodala isn’t doing his best. Averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, he’s been the clear leader for this young Philly squad. Now he needs to find a way for that to translate to Ws.

Tyson Chandler

His numbers aren’t great – 6.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game – but Chandler is back. The Mavs are off to a 2-1 start, and his almost 24 minutes a night have been huge to fill the hole in the middle. Plus, it’s just great to watch Chandler get the alley-oop pass from Jason Kidd. He’s back.

What do you think? Is there any correlation between the guys who won gold this summer with Team USA and continued success in the NBA this season?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.