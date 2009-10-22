The Converse EB2 Drops Today, Win An Autographed Pair

A year ago, Elton Brand’s EB1 signature shoe was one of the hottest selling kicks on the market. This year, Brand and the folks at Converse came back stronger with the second edition, the EB2. With its double strap and the iconic Star Chevron logo, this fresh shoe is now available at JCPenney. Best of all, the EB2 retails at just $65 for adult sizes and $50 for kid sizes.

If you happen to be in the South Jersey/Philly area this weekend, Elton will be signing autographs at the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon inside the JCPenney from 3-5 p.m. Here’s the address.

Cherry Hill Mall

JC Penney

200 Route 38, Ste. 1000

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

If you don’t live in that area, don’t worry Dime’s got a couple of autographed pairs we’re giving away. We all know Elton is one of the few guys in the league that has a career average of 20-10. Which up-and-coming player do you think has the best chance to achieve that 20-10 career average and why? Best answer gets the autographed shoes!