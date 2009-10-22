The Converse EB2 Drops Today, Win An Autographed Pair

A year ago, Elton Brand’s EB1 signature shoe was one of the hottest selling kicks on the market. This year, Brand and the folks at Converse came back stronger with the second edition, the EB2. With its double strap and the iconic Star Chevron logo, this fresh shoe is now available at JCPenney. Best of all, the EB2 retails at just $65 for adult sizes and $50 for kid sizes.
If you happen to be in the South Jersey/Philly area this weekend, Elton will be signing autographs at the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon inside the JCPenney from 3-5 p.m. Here’s the address.
Cherry Hill Mall
JC Penney
200 Route 38, Ste. 1000
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
If you don’t live in that area, don’t worry Dime’s got a couple of autographed pairs we’re giving away. We all know Elton is one of the few guys in the league that has a career average of 20-10. Which up-and-coming player do you think has the best chance to achieve that 20-10 career average and why? Best answer gets the autographed shoes!
I’m going to say Blake Griffin. 6’10″/251, built like a monster, and one of the most athletic big men in the league today. Pairing those physical attributes with his intensity and drive when he’s out there on the court, there’s no question he’s going to average at the very least 20/10 throughout the course of his career. A player who goes hard every possession, and always wants the rebound more than whoever else he’s on the court with. He’s no slouch on offense, either. With the offensively skilled big man becoming an extinct species, Griffin is truly a gem in today’s game.
I’d have to say Al Jefferson. He has already done it for 2 consecutive seasons in Minnesota. With the way he scores (his scoring isn’t based on his athletic ability, it’s his skill and footwork), he has the ability to continue to put up 20+ for several seasons. As far as his rebounding, he has a ‘nose’ for the ball… he reminds me of a Moses-lite, he just keeps coming at ya. He is one of, if not the premier lost post scorer in the NBA. I thought about LaMarcus Aldridge, but he is going to have to share the rock with that up and coming team for at least the next 4 years (plus he has never done it yet). I think Blake may have to deal with the Clipper-curse…
I’ll have to go with Blake Griffin. For most guys getting 20 points is the toughest part, but I think Griffin can manage that easily. He is strong, quick, and skilled enough to get his points if he gets enough touches. Not to mention he could probably get 10-12 points just from put backs and athletic fast break finishes. He may struggle early on in getting 10 rebs if he has to fight for them against Kaman and Camby but as his career progresses he should be able to easily average 10 boards.
Yes, he’s been in the league for a year now. Yes, he’s athletic, and yes, he sure does need more minutes. And yes, I’m talking about Javale McGee. He needs his time to shine. 6’11” presence arounds the paint, yet a big guy who can run the floor and finish with the best of him. All-Star calibur? Maybe. Elite All-sitar? Who knows. Someone who can get the job done with 20-10? Definitely.
Brooke Lopez, hands down. Unlike Griffin, he’ll have every chance to get his shots. The best scorer on his team is Devin Harris, which isn’t saying much. No knock on Harris, but he’s hardly Vince Carter. Speaking of which, he should get a couple more shots a year to build on his 13 points last game.
Furthermore, he plays alongside Yi Jianlian, who I hope can grow into a stronger player, but isn’t exactly going to be snatching boards from Lopez.
In his division, he has to play against a couple strong frontlines (most notably the Celtics – Sheed, KG, and Perkins, and the Sixers – Dalembert, Brand, and even Iguodala), true. But he also has a couple weak ones, in NY (Harrington – boards a game last year as a starter in a fast paced offense) and Toronto (much as I hope he becomes great, Bargnani not there to pick up boards).
He’s a few years younger than Jefferson, and he’s a bit more established than Griffin – primed to be the next 20-10 player in the league.
I will most likely be ridiculed for posting this and my chance of winning might be thrown out the window, but i truly believe that Yi Jianlian can be a 20-10 player. After two below average seasons posting around 8 ppg and 5 rebounds in 24 minutes for teams who already had all-star caliber players (ie. vince, harris, redd, a similar and more accomplished player in Villanueva during his rookie season). To add on to my reason why he can breakout for future 20 and 10 seasons, Yi is no longer a timid NBA player and has recovered from previous injuries, he has 2 years under his belt and in a rebuilding Nets squad, he has been given the green light to showcase his skills at the PF spot. His skill are not a question anymore after helping the Chinese squad with a Yao-less squad in the FIBA Asia Cup, Yi proved he can be the go-to-guy. In a game against Jordan (i know JOrdan, right?) he put up 29-18. In his first game he gave the favored to win australia 30. His ability to shoot the ball has always been there, but talk out of china is that now he is also attacking the hole. He has also prepared himself physically by adding more muscle and hopefully his summer success helps him mentally. He averaged a double- double this summer with around 18.3 ppg, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. If Yi transitions his summer play to the NBA and steps up his game considerably, he could even win Most improved player award. With the Chinese fan base now cheering for Yi, he might just have something to proof to himself, not just the Nets. Yi’s time is now!
I’m going to say by boy Anthony Randolph- dude is 6’10” and is a freak athlete. He is playing in the Warriors sytstem which is designed for anyone to get buckets. Last season ( his rookie year) he averaged 8 ppg and 6 rpg in under 18 mpg. In one season at LSU as a freshman he 16 and 9 and was a double- double machine- expect more of the same once a adjust to the NBA and gets more minutes. He has shown he can get to the basket and get rebounds in the preseason this year- averaging 11.7 ppg and 7.4 rpg in 27 mpg. The man can run the floor, shoot, or finish with a dunk- recipe for 20/10 in the future
1. Blake Griffin
2. Michael Beasley (yeah, I said it)
3. Al Jefferson
Who cares, those shoes fckng suck
I had to choose a diamond in the rough (because Blake is just to easy) I would say DeJuan Blair.
Granted he is on a squad where he won’t see the ball a lot in regards to plays made for him. He will get most of his work off of whatever he gets.
Still I’d say if somehow he gets traded in the next two years for any various reasons. On the right squad where he is more of a lead player he can easily be a 20-10 guy.
Everyone knows the rebounding part will be easy for him with his tenacity for getting after the boards.
Point wise he knows how to use his frame and will learn even more than he already has in regards to scoring that will allow him to get the 20.
DeJuan Blair, you heard it first.
Blake Griffen,
I see him becoming the player EB is before his injuries
Al Jefferson
Al has a hunger for boards and has the post moves to work around any big man in the league. His knee injury might make him a little shaky, but his skills are already set and you can see what you’ll get.
I know someone already chose big Al (hope that doesn’t disqualify me), but did they mention that Converse is their favorite sneaker? Didn’t think so. Er, I’m not claiming its my favorite sneaker… I’m just saying.
LL
Al jefferson already averages 20-10… Just saying
blake griffin must be the one.he will get the ball close to the hoop as much as he wants giving him better percentage than most.he will be the frachise player for years to come.he has the power and body mass to get to the rebounds.living in denmark myself i must be a good candidate to win the shoes just for being the one who will have the hardest task of showing up in cherry hill myself.
I’m gonna jump on the bandwagon and say Big Al.
We are talking about CAREER averages here. Al’s stats are sitting on 14.9 and 8.5 as of the end of 08-09.
Al is 24 now and due to the fact his game doesn’t rely on athleticism I can see him playing another 12 years. If Al keeps up his stats from last season (which i think he can improve) over that period he will be looking at career averages of 21 and 10.2.
Obviously in his last few years those stats could dip but i think that he could improve them enough over the next few years to council that out.