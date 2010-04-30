The Converse Takeover & Tip-Off In Atlanta

Converse has a rich history in sport, music and culture, and so does Atlanta. The synergy between a trendsetting city and a game-changing brand has resulted in The Converse Takeover, an action-packed weekend merging community, music and basketball. And I’ll be keeping you posted the whole way.

I just got to the hotel, and I can see that The Converse Takeover has already started. Upon checking in, I was hooked up with a bag of all the essentials for the ATL: a bottle of Crown Royal Black, a Flip Video camcorder a pair of the Converse JV Pro Leather Hi from the Converse Limited Edition by John Varvatos line. Throw in a couple dope t-shirts and a mixtape and postcard series of the artists playing in Band of Ballers tomorrow, and you’ve got yourself a nice welcome package.

First up on the itinerary, we’ll be getting an exclusive glimpse of Converse’s deep involvement with Atlanta’s youth, a private showing of the Fall Holiday 2010 product line, and a look at the advertising campaign celebrating Atlanta’s local Basketball Heroes. Should be great. Not to mention, we’ll be arriving in style as GM has provided 2010 Chevy Tahoe Hybrids and 2010 Cadillac Escalade Hybrids for the trip.

Converse Basketball General Manager Ric Wilson and Converse Senior Prodcut Line Manager Karim Wazani.