The Converse Tip-Off: In Pictures

To put it simply, last night was great. Getting an exclusive glimpse of Converse‘s deep involvement with the city of Atlanta, as well as a private showing of the Fall Holiday 2010 product line, you couldn’t ask for much more. Held at the legendary Georgia Freight Room, the brand did an amazing job with the display. But rather than having me just write about it, I figured the best way to experience it all is through pictures. Check out the whole evening below…

Check back later today for pics and interviews from Converse Open Gym and Band of Ballers. Also, be sure to follow me on Twitter, as I’ll be tweeting up a storm, using the hashtag #ConverseATL and #bandofballers.