The Converse Tip-Off: In Pictures

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Converse
05.01.10 8 years ago

To put it simply, last night was great. Getting an exclusive glimpse of Converse‘s deep involvement with the city of Atlanta, as well as a private showing of the Fall Holiday 2010 product line, you couldn’t ask for much more. Held at the legendary Georgia Freight Room, the brand did an amazing job with the display. But rather than having me just write about it, I figured the best way to experience it all is through pictures. Check out the whole evening below…

Check back later today for pics and interviews from Converse Open Gym and Band of Ballers. Also, be sure to follow me on Twitter, as I’ll be tweeting up a storm, using the hashtag #ConverseATL and #bandofballers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Converse
TAGSATLANTABand Of BallersCONVERSEConverse Open GymStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP