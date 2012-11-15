The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Jamal Crawford Breaks Ray Allen

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video
11.15.12 6 years ago

Each week Court Grip will bring you a prime basketball highlight made possible by having an edge – in skills, performance and technology. This week features Jamal Crawford‘s second appearance in the last three weeks [Watch him murder Rudy Gay with a crossover]. Watch what Jamal did last night to one of his long-time recurring victims, Ray Allen.

Watch all of the previous Court Grip Difference Makers HERE.

For more info on Mission Court Grip GO HERE.

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Video
TAGScrossoversDimeMagJamal CrawfordLos Angeles ClippersMission Court GripRAY ALLENThe Court Grip Difference Maker of the Weekvideo

