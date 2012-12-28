The Craziest Air Jordan III & IV Collection Ever

12.28.12 6 years ago
The perks of going to Oregon as an athlete are well known, and I’m sure there are more than a handful of cats who get swayed into the school just because they have a certain affiliation. I remember seeing Tinker Hatfield rocking the “Oregon” Jordan IIIs at the launch of the Air Jordan 2012. I was in awe, and the thirst was real.

But I’m not sure we’ve ever gotten a better look at the Oregon-inspired Air Jordan III and IV than we get right here. Fortunately for all of us, DJ Clark Kent hooked up our friends at Complex with a chance to check out his incredible Air Jordan III and IV “Oregon Ducks” collection.

