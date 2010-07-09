The Craziest Thing You’ll Read All Week (Courtesty Of Dan Gilbert)

Let’s be honest. We all get upset. But this is just a bit over the top. After LeBron James decided to head to Miami, Cavs Majority Owner Dan Gilbert decided to write an “Open Letter to Fans.” This may go down as famous as the Desiderata. Read the letter in its entirety after the jump.
Dear Cleveland, All Of Northeast Ohio and Cleveland Cavaliers Supporters Wherever You May Be Tonight;
As you now know, our former hero, who grew up in the very region that he deserted this evening, is no longer a Cleveland Cavalier.
This was announced with a several day, narcissistic, self-promotional build-up culminating with a national TV special of his “decision” unlike anything ever “witnessed” in the history of sports and probably the history of entertainment.
Clearly, this is bitterly disappointing to all of us.
The good news is that the ownership team and the rest of the hard-working, loyal, and driven staff over here at your hometown Cavaliers have not betrayed you nor NEVER will betray you.
There is so much more to tell you about the events of the recent past and our more than exciting future. Over the next several days and weeks, we will be communicating much of that to you.
You simply don’t deserve this kind of cowardly betrayal.
You have given so much and deserve so much more.
In the meantime, I want to make one statement to you tonight:
“I PERSONALLY GUARANTEE THAT THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS WILL WIN AN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE THE SELF-TITLED FORMER ‘KING’ WINS ONE”
You can take it to the bank.
If you thought we were motivated before tonight to bring the hardware to Cleveland, I can tell you that this shameful display of selfishness and betrayal by one of our very own has shifted our “motivation” to previously unknown and previously never experienced levels.
Some people think they should go to heaven but NOT have to die to get there.
Sorry, but that’s simply not how it works.
This shocking act of disloyalty from our home grown “chosen one” sends the exact opposite lesson of what we would want our children to learn. And “who” we would want them to grow-up to become.
But the good news is that this heartless and callous action can only serve as the antidote to the so-called “curse” on Cleveland, Ohio.
The self-declared former “King” will be taking the “curse” with him down south. And until he does “right” by Cleveland and Ohio, James (and the town where he plays) will unfortunately own this dreaded spell and bad karma.
Just watch.
Sleep well, Cleveland.
Tomorrow is a new and much brighter day….
I PROMISE you that our energy, focus, capital, knowledge and experience will be directed at one thing and one thing only:
DELIVERING YOU the championship you have long deserved and is long overdue….
Dan Gilbert
Majority Owner
Cleveland Cavaliers
Wow.
What do you think?
unbelievable and im reading this as a lebron fan who wanted lebron to stay in cleveland
Sounds like a Cavs fan
“I PERSONALLY GUARANTEE THAT THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS WILL WIN AN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE THE SELF-TITLED FORMER ‘KING’ WINS ONE”
I got 3 reasons why I think you’re waaaay wrong Mr. Gilbert. Give it up to Cleveland Police though. They were outside Bron’s house in riot gear hours before Bron chose. haha
Haha I just saw this…really all I can sat us that’s just sad and pathetic. I mean damn
I do think LeBron should of stayed with the cavs and gotten a ring for that city, as much as I dislike LeBron. But this is just sad. They sound like someone who just got broken up with or something and are writing an angry letter to their former partner. And no way they win a ring before Bron, who here legit thinks the cavs will even make the playoffs next year??
Very appropriate and accurately describes how us Cavs fans feel right now. I cannot wait to hear how the self proclaimed “King” treated people in the organization and how his finger prints are all over the moves they made to try and win a championship…to only be let down by the “KING” himself, but quitting in the middle of the playoffs!
Classless! I bet LBJ felt even better about his decision to escape after reading this junk. I can’t picture Dr. Buss behaving in this manner. LBJ will drop 50 everytime he returns to Cleveland until Danny G. says sorry.
And go ahead and laugh, we know we are an easy target…I do think the CAVS will win before Le-Loser wins one…he does not have the heart of Cobe, or even Wade…but he probably won’t quit on his new team in the middle of the play-offs…Who would have guessed he wanted to be Pippen and not Jordan!!!!
this is the NBA version of the drunken late night phone call, the mixtape of songs like blink’s “i miss you” and anything by dido or off “808’s and Heartbreak”, and breakup poetry all mixed into one. Horrifingly sad but incredibly entertaining from the outside. Cant imagine how diehard cav fans are feeling…
But a little classless in my opinion though. Something Gilbert may regret. Lebron put 7 years in, you weren’t building the right team around him, and he wants to win. How long did you want him to wait??
This just made me realize that James just broke up with an entire city. That’s alot of unanswered voicemail messages and potentially keyed cars….
Dan Gilbert: ow. wow. ow. what a classy owner!!!
Wow. That is probably the most childish thing I have read in a long time……and i am a primary school teacher…haha
Wow is that serious???
Oh well the game will go on, regardless of where LBJ plays. And really, how would you think the guy would react? Everybody on here has been dumped, and mad as hell about it. Much like when Orlando eventually reformed a competitive teammafter Shaq’s departure, Cleveland will do the same. Pretty sure they’ll “win” a lottery draft within 3-5 years.
Bron was classless in not letting gilbert know with a phone call or anything before his ego-athon he had tonight on national television. But this is just ridiculous
@Professor J: you hit it right on the head, shits just like that.
Smart move to capitalize on Cleveland fans anger. Good move prwise WITHIN the city
I bet Gilbert found out about Bron’s decision like everyone else. In an hour long nationally televised special. You’re the owner of the team that’s put all they could around this guy. Scared shit less for at least two years at all of the ‘talk’… and ‘speculation’. “Bron to NY” “Is this Bron’s last season as a Cav”. Yatta yatta yatta. Pull off two 60 win seasons… best in the east. And then to go through all of this crap… talk… and you don’t even get the respect to be told about this decision by the guy you’ve been bending over for, for years now.
Shit… and the city of Cleveland doesn’t have the right to burn Bron’s friggin jersey. After all he’s put that town through. For a few seasons now… PUH LEEZE.
Hell yeah Dan Gilbert was pissed. Hell yeah the city.. no, state of Ohio is PISSED. Can you really blame them?
I sure as hell aint defending Gilbert’s letter. But it’s damn funny as hell to read… and it’s 100% TOTALLY UNDERSTANDABLE.
I think it’s abhorrent, disgusting, and dispicable that this man blatantly try to associate some sort of curse with LeBron. We’re talking about someones LIFE here. This guy is a douche for coming at LeBron like this and I hope LeBron uses this to smother his weak ass team everytime they meet.
And in other basketball news. The Heat just gave away the 2nd pick of the 2008 draft away for some picks to Minny.
DAYUM!
I told you idiots so…
If lebron had a pair he would have just told the Cavs straight up instead trying to protect his image. Bron knew he wasn’t coming back the second he decided to have his own special. But hey he is still a great guy he did this special for charity. The power of media
I would probably be pissed too if I was Dan Gilbert so I understand; just like I understand Lebron decision to go to a team with more talent. This circus was an insult to cleveland though because they never were in serious consideration and he just didn’t have the balls to tell them
First off, I am not a Lebron fan although, after tonight, I have to admit that I respect him a little bit more. Why? Because tonight Lebron showed me that he cares more about winning than about his “brand” aka, his image. And for Gilbert to write this only makes me dislike the Cavaliers more than I already did when Lebron was with them. What? Was he harboring feelings like this all this time? If so, then if he’d have had the balls to tell Lebron about his self-serving behavior before, maybe he wouldn’t have had to write such a totally baseless letter. And what’s with the part about being motivated to win a championship now? So he wasn’t as motivated before? I don’t think he was. I think he was clearly happy with the just having the money generating machine that is Lebron on his team, cause when it boils down to it, EVERY owner is about making money. It’s because of this truth that I find his open letter appalling and more than full of its share of bullshit because Gilbert knows damn well that if he thought he could make a killing on trading Lebron next year or the year after (because, God forbid, Lebron somehow got injured or started losing his value), he’d trade him without a hint of remorse or shame and wouldn’t give two rat nuts about it. So, the way I see it, is that Mr. Gilbert feels like Lebron let Cleveland down… and you know what? He did. The key word there is Cleveland. The fans. Not Gilbert, not Scott, or anybody else that has a vested financial interest in making sure Lebron stuck around. But that was HIS business decision just like it is any GM, owner, president, or whatever to trade away players when said player really doesn’t want to go. For him to come out now dishing out backhanded insults like so many Chris Paul passes just shows you what kind of guy he really is and I don’t blame James (or Bosh for that matter) for not wanting to play there. Gilbert’s letter only confirms the suspected classlessness of an overwhelming unclassy man. I truly feel sorry for the people of Cleveland and I truly do think Lebron was torn about the decision as evidenced by a lack of smiles during the “Decision” (still can’t believe he did that) from a man known to smile too damn much. The truth of the matter is that Gilbert spectacularly failed to surround Lebron with quality talent. Oh sure they were talented, but it was the kind of talent that wilted under pressure. For example, did Mo Williams and Gibson even suit up for most of the playoffs? It sure felt that way. And knowing Lebron was in heading into free agency, what does he go out and do? get old ass Antwan Jamison and eve older Shaq. That’s right… in a conference where the Cabs have to play Rose, Howard, Carter, Nelson, Rondo, Garnett, Peirce, Allen, Bosh, and Wade, he goes out and gets muthafucking Jamison and Shaq and then wonders why the hell Lebron bolted. In any case, like Lebron said, he made the decison that was best for him and his family just like any GM would have done to him (or any other player) in trade if they thought it was the right thing to do. And for him to rile up a situation fraught with emotion only serves to underscore the jack-assery of this guy. So with that, I am glad Lebron gave him a big hearty “Fuck you” because it’s guys like Gilbert that want to dish it out but can’t take it. He’s the bully that beats the shit out of kids in the bathroom but damn near breaks his ankles trying to get the hell out of dodge when all those kids come together to kick his ass. And if I didn’t say it before, Fuck Dan Gilbert. Fuck him, fuck, fuck him! And fuck him again for making me use up my swear quota for the month! Sorry Cleveland faithful. I feel your pain… but if you want to be mad at someone, be mad at Gilbert for being so damned inept that he couldn’t hold on to a star that was his to lose.
This was a great move for Cleveland. He had to say this to reaffirm and stop any suicides. Honestly, I think Dan should have been a battle rapper. He just did a 2nd Round Knockout ala Canibus to Bron’s LL.
LeBron promised a ring. He failed. He bailed. He refused to tell ownership his plans, which looking back he knew he was leaving the whole time. The Cavs are in mess financially. They cannot afford anyone to bring the team back to half of the wins they had last year. Our draft picks are gone in meaningless trades. Cav’s and Cleveland finances will hit the toilet because noone wants to spend their hard earned money on a 25 win team.
Cleveland fans, remember the Ricky Davis and Dajuan Wagner days? THEY’RE BACK!!!
At least it’s Browns season. Oh wait
This is exactly why Lebron had to leave. Fuck that guy and any Cavs fan that feels the same way. You assholes never had the justification to boo the guy that single handedly made you relevant. I honestly didn’t like ANY of the options Lebron had, but at least he decided to go out winning with his friends. He was selfless enough to go to another man’s city because he cares about winning. He gave Cle more than enough of a chance to keep him and they let him down.
You’re punishment, Gilbert, will be observing what happens over the next 5 years. Enjoy it you self-righteous son of a bitch.
Ultimate Disrespectâ„¢
Love Gilbert’s honesty dont know how well that will help him recruit free agents in the future…Gilbert promises more to come about covering up for LeBron and him quitting in the playoffs, does that mean Gilbert is going to spill the beans about Delonte and LeMom?
Ha ha! This reminds me of our saying we used to have at UF: “There are 49 states in the USA, because Florida owns Ohio!”
I guess that goes for professional sports too…
He smoke some serious ****
Really? You guys are mad at cavs fans because the Home Grown superstar that said his mission was to deliver his city a ring decided to leave. Cavs fans would be less hostile if he would have dealt with the situation like a man. Instead he goes on the ultimate self-love antics. Why in the world did he need an hour long speacial to tell us where he wants to play basketball? LeBron toyed with us all these years promising gratness, but only delivered personal success.
I always defended LeBron and I am not angry about him leaving. I knew that was a possibility all along. The problem is the way he did it. Art Modell moved the Browns to Baltimore in a very deceptive and secretive way. LeBron decided it would be best to say nothing and then make a giant spectical of his personal “F-You” to Ohio.
No wonder why the ‘King’ escaped, why would he want to play for an owner that told Paul Silas who to sub in & out; an owner that after running Danny Ferry out of town, is now trying to be the gm via ‘acting gm’ Chris Grant. LBJ saw the writing on the wall & gave the peace sign. Cleveland fans don’t blame LBJ, blame Danny G.
Comment 9 re: drunken late night phone call – LOL. But seriously, Gilbert’s letter is sour grapes. The Cavaliers won the LeBron lottery seven years ago because they had the worst roster in the league. Three years ago they still had the worst roster + ‘Bron and he re-signed under the promise that the Cav’s would build a championship-caliber team around him. Today the status quo still holds in Cleveland: they have the worst roster in the NBA. The Cavaliers’ organization completely failed to execute on a goal that they had three full years to prepare for. Gilbert failed Cleveland’s fans, completely, and he’s too childish to admit it.
My favourite part of that letter (the one on the Cavs site) is that it’s written in Comic Sans font.
Bwaaaaahahahaha so grown up.
i bet you $50 dollars Dan gilbert and every other “cavs fan” couldn’t name the 2002 starters…fuck that i bet they can’t even name the 2007 starting 5 that went to the finals
Not exactly graciously admitting defeat….but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t laugh the 1st 2nd or 3rd time I read this. Just relax folks it’s just basketball people saying it’s wrong for Gilbert to curse him I mean it’s just a rant god forbid is something terrible happens to Lebron or the heat in general it won’t be because of this letter.
Is Bron arrogant? Maybe. Could he have handled the free agency situation better? Undoubtedly. Does he owe it to city of Cleveland and the Cavs organization to stay? Hell No! The man did his time and has decided to move on. I don’t understand where all this backlash is coming from. The NBA is a business! Players come and go. You MOVE ON and get over it!Dan Gilbert sounds like a bitter Becky.This open letter is definitely is going to be a great sell for future free agents and rookies alike.
I’ve gotta quote Hov on this one:
“Sorry, mama, I promised it wouldn’t change me
But I would’ve went insane had I remained the same me
F*** the Cavs, Cleveland too
All I got is this heat,and that’ll do”
Props to Dan Gilbert for tellin everyone how he feels. Theres more to this story then meets the eye. LBJ probably told Gilbert a week ago…u have my word. I will sign with Cleveland…Then once Bosh went. Well the other domino fell.
If the Heat dont win this year, then Gibson is right. There is a curse, potentially more powerful than the one once known as the Babe Ruth curse.
Should be one hell of a NBA season!
Comedy gold
Now he’s at the the Heat who drives that bus with the fervor of KG or the captain? I know who takes a step back – yes I’m looking at you Bosh.
LeBron is gonna get bashed from pillar to post by anyone whose not ESPN or Miami this summer.
Cavs fans can be mad at Lebron, but they should be even madder at some combination of this guy and Danny Ferry for the joke of a team they put around Lebron. You gave Anderson Freaking Varejao a big contract. You can’t expect him to stay with that kind of roster.
Dan Gilbert. Wow. What a loser
i’m saying someone has hacked the cavs site. this can’t be real…
I cant wait to see what my man Stan Van Gundy gotta say about all this…them Van Gundy boys are quite candid
Lebron breaking up with Cleveland on national tv…giving away scholarships and money to kids was a cute twist but all very transparent. The ESPN guys saying Lebron is a team player and gave up money for winning was lame too, if Lebron was such a team guy he should have made his announcement with Bosh & Wade other day. The special tonight was classless on Lebrons part. This letter from Cavs owner is embarassing in different ways. He took it too far with the guarantees and vodoo on Lebron. But I can associate with how Cavs fans feel right now, many in national media like to pick on smaller cities like Cleveland and after awhile it gets tired. I feel for Cavs fans, they are the ones who buy tickets, jerseys, etc and pay for the player salaries and give owners profits. The fans have no control over any of this and are the ones who care the most, especially in smaller cities where sports has more of an impact on psyche and morale. Miami, LA, etc fans do not take things like this to heart, the weather is nicer, the money comes easier, it is a different feeling that the announcers at ESPN or even other players simply cannot understand. The entire special was kinda showing in how out of touch the NBA is with most of America. Many teams will be in trouble as who is buying tickets to non-Lakers & Heat games for years to come when odds of winning championship are low?
To the guy quoting Jay-Z above…do you think Jay-Z is happy with Lebron right now? He is a part of the Nets you know and Lebron dissed them too!
LOL Tell em how you feelin, Danny…
Y’all hatin on Gil can’t feel his pain. This really ain’t about Lebron or winnin, it’s about the fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers just went from a 800 Million Dollar franchise to about somewhere just below 45 Mil..
Yo. It hurts when they take it from your pocket…
hahaha he was really crying inside… how can he get mad that the guy made the best decision for his life and career goals. the nba rapes cats and has since its inception. he just mad that lebron is the best player in the league at 25 and took his destiny in his own hands. TAAAAAAAAAAAAAH TO DAN GILBERT!
Random thought
How many dunks is The Centaur Gonna put on Rupaul next season?
“the nba rapes cats and has since its inception” are you kidding me k-smiles? ya 100+ million contracts tossed around like nothing…rape huh?
COURTETSY OF DAN GILBERT
-Dime, don’t you have any proofreaders lying around in your office? or are your magazines not selling enough for you to hire one? LMAO
I still don’t understand why LeBron is being killed by media/fans for leaving Cleveland. Bottom line is they couldn’t put together a team that could win a championship with him. Anybody who says it’s because LeBron isn’t good enough to lead those teams to a title is delusional because as good as a player is, he’s still only one man. MJ needed Pip, Kobe needed Shaq/Gasol, DWade needed Shaq, etc.
LeBron probably shouldn’t have made that hour long special and probably should have just announced his decision like a normal player, but a player ALWAYS has the right to leave a team; especially one that can’t win a title. Lebron made the best BASKETBALL decision and I must say I respect him for that. It’s finally something that proves that he’s more about winning than money/fame.
P.S. Gilbert is a dumbass. LeBron made you buttloads of cash and you’re going to kill him like that in a press statement? Shady. If that’s the kind of owner he is I would’ve left the Cavs too.
Kick Ass, Baby!