The Craziest Thing You’ll Read All Week

If Scottie Pippen had his druthers, the only time he’d be issuing statements is when he’s inducted into the Hall of Fame later this year. That’s why I can’t believe the following statement was issued today by the seven-time NBA All-Star regarding his role in the movie Midgets vs. Mascots. I’m warning you now, it’s crazy.
“Given the recent controversy surrounding Gary Coleman, the fact that I’ve been repeatedly asked questions about my small part in the movie Midgets vs. Mascots, and a related video posted online which shows me being assaulted by a group of Little People, I want to clear up any misunderstandings.
“In 2008, I agreed to play a cameo role in a movie titled A Tribute to Big Red (now titled Midgets vs. Mascots). My role was scripted, and the first two scenes went off without any problems. During the third scene, I was told that four Little People, along with actor Gary Coleman, were going to become angry with something I said and storm off as the scene ends. Instead, they basically attacked me, with Gary Coleman apparently climbing on a chair behind me to hit me over the head with a phone (twice).
“A short fight ensued before I heard the film’s director yell ‘cut.’ As I recall, some of the Little People were laughing as the director explained that the scene was ‘sort of like an episode of the TV show Punk’d.’ At that point, I left quickly without a clear understanding of what was going on.
“As for the Little Person who claims he was injured in the attack, I really don’t think I caused the injury or can be held to blame. To the best of my knowledge, there is no action being taken against me, nor am I pursuing any action. For the record, I have never seen the movie and, in hindsight, wish I’d not been involved with it. I simply wanted to make clear my role and position as I understand the movie is coming out soon. I will not be answering any further questions regarding the film.”
Hahahaha
I love Pip
strange and disturbing comes to mind….
WTF… Pip, I know you aint going out like that!!
“…with Gary Coleman apparently climbing on a chair to hit me with a phone (twice)” hahahahaha
The Championship Bulls have had some real, real weird lives.
Scottie has this, the Blazers, and all the smack he was talking on the Bulls a few years back.
Bison Dele.
Dennis Rodman (nuff said).
John Paxson becoming the GM of the Bulls.
MJ’s life being MJ’s life.
BJ Armstrong: First player to ever be drafted by the Toronto Raptors.
Luc Longley’s home being destroyed in a fire.
Ron Harper at the 6:00 minute mark of this video…tragic. [www.youtube.com]
The scene in question… you be the judge.
dun dun dun
[www.youtube.com]
I have that card! ^
That is f^king awsome!
The craziest thing I read all week was Aron Philip’s last article, proposing a trade of poo-poo platter of bad bulls contracts for bosh…
Yo the telephone hit was ill, lol, Pip was caught all off guard lol.
Crazy. Come on Pip you should have already known to walk out on something like that lol.
BANG OVER THE HEAD! “Ohh! What tha fu**!” ~ Pippen
LOL too funny!
WOW …youre better than that Pip. i know you had financial woes, but to cameo in a movie like this? MJ, give this man a job somewhere …thats the least you can do, lol
What in the holy hell did I just read??
(speechless) + lol
Scotty Pippin getting beat up by 2 Little People AND Gary Coleman is his Karma for refusing to enter the biggest game of the year because another player got the shot. The best part is that it was filmed, distributed and he has to put out the above candyassed statement.
1. Gary Coleman will do ANYTHING for a check. I think he’d perform at my cousin’s birthday party for $200.
2. Scottie Pippen is praying this just goes away as quickly as possible.
3. Did you read the “more info” on the YouTube clip?
“It’s only $14.99 plus you get a free pack of midget condoms to give to your tiny friends. Order now and we’ll give you a bonus bag free!”
4. Whatever happened to that movie where Dennis Rodman was playing ball with some midgets?
Pippen helps make everything a winner. First MJ and the Bulls, now Gary Coleman and this movie…lol
Out of curiousity: Who do Jordan lovers hate more? Kobe or Pippen?
Kobe for having the audacity to become good enough to draw comparisons or Pippen for forcing them to acknowledge that MJ didn’t win the rings all by himself.
Somewhere in Croatia nestled in a log cabin with a roaring fireplace, mink rugs, century old scotch, and 5 naked former Miss Lithuania pageant contestants, Toni Kukoc is laughing has ass off.
Watcha Talkin’ ’bout Pippen…?
“I have that card! ”
Me too, also Jordan’s, Magics, Bird, and a few others from that set…
THAT JUST HAPPENED !!!!!!!!!!!!