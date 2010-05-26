The Craziest Thing You’ll See All Week

Normally the tweets you get from @NBAStoreNYC are pretty tame. A sale going on, an autograph session, etc. But today this came out of left field. Apparently next season at your local pizza parlor, they’ll have licensed edible NBA logos for all 30 teams to put on your pie. I’m speechless.
What do you think?
What the hell are those logos made out of?
Apparently they’re made of sugar, starch and food coloring…
thats disgusting….
the suns already started this…they served the lakers a nice slice of humble pie last night
LMAO@S.Bucketz nice shot homie
one thing is sure. This thing got me hungry.
Sooo… Do you order your favorit team in support and eat that? Or do you order the one with the team you loathe to make a point by eating it?
@4
Haha, first proper funny thing ive seen written in these comments in a while, good one!
That’s great hahaha
What the….
also, that pizza looks HORRIBLE. Is it just me, or has pizza generally gotten worse and worse over time? Look at that crap LOL
i’m not eating that. prolly gives you the bubble guts.
@datdood
Bubble guts? Okay, you are definitely white and live with your grandma.
i wouldnt eat that, doesnt look healthy….why the fuck would i eat a half green slice of pizza?
Whoever made that pizza was pinchin on the cheese… Look at all that red space by the crust …blasphemy!
wtf, this is retarded. are we going to be eating advertisements off our pizza in a few years?
You’re right,pizza in general HAS gotten considerably worse…..one reason is the quality of the ingredients has plummeted,(the mozzarella has a higher water content)and a lot of places are ‘reverse engineering’ their pizza,just slapping the ingredients together like a Ikea bookshelf lolmart
I believe Dave Chapelle had a skit with “bubble guts”
Need to avoid the pizzas with the CAVS, HAWKS, and MAVS logos on it…
Heard there’s a big chance you might CHOKE on it.
And with Wince Carter and Rashard, you might wanna look out for the MAGIC’s as well…