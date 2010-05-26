The Craziest Thing You’ll See All Week

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.26.10 8 years ago 17 Comments

Normally the tweets you get from @NBAStoreNYC are pretty tame. A sale going on, an autograph session, etc. But today this came out of left field. Apparently next season at your local pizza parlor, they’ll have licensed edible NBA logos for all 30 teams to put on your pie. I’m speechless.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

