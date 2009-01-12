The D-League All-Showcase Teams

After dropping our first D-League Hot Hand List last week featuring Courtney Sims, Will Conroy and Antonio Meeking, the rest of the League took notice before the start of the 2009 D-League Showcase and came out firing.
Selected by a panel of NBA and D-League coaches and front office staff that were in attendance, the All-Showcase Teams were as follows:
First Team
Will Conroy, Albuquerque Thunderbirds
Coby Karl, Idaho Stampede
Trey Johnson, Bakersfield Jam
Antonio Meeking, Reno Bighorns
Courtney Sims, Iowa Energy
Second Team
Dontell Jefferson, Utah Flash
James White, Anaheim Arsenal
Cartier Martin, Iowa Energy
Ronald Dupree, Tulsa 66ers
Malik Hairston, Austin Toros
Conroy, the D-League’s leading scorer and Performer of the Week, led the Thunderbirds to two wins, averaging 25.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds. Karl averaged 25.0 points, 8.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds while leading the Stampede to two wins. Johnson averaged 30.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds as the Jam went 2-0. Meeking, who led the Bighorns to two wins, averaged 24.0 points and 10.5 rebounds. Sims, averaged 12.5 points and 12.0 rebounds as the Energy went 1-1.
Who do you want on your NBA squad right now?
Source: D-League
You can go HERE to vote for these top Showcase prospects or your hometown favorites to participate in NBA All-Star festivities as D-League All-Stars. Voting ends Jan. 30.
james white on the knicks so he can go to the dunk contest instead of 1dunkthisseason nate
ps the knicks arn’t my team haha
Courtney Sims. I feel he would help more than hurt.
Conroy is a beast…I’m surprised he can’t make it on to a squad when people like Luke Ridnour are getting legit all-start consideration.
Meeking doesn’t have the prototype height and length, but he is super strong. I could see him helping out like a Carl Landry in Houston. He can score and get boards.
Plus he comes from PF-U La tech lol.
anyone that keeps Scal off the floor
I’d like to see Coby Karl back with the Lakeshow with Farmar, Walton and Odom out. He knows the system and can produce way more than Sun Yue ever will this year. Besides, when Sasha has his off shooting nights which seems to be every other game, he can come in and keep Sasha from jacking.
kyrylo fesenko . . . wtf is jarron collins still doing on the active roster? when was the last time he has a multiple block shot game? never? fes had his last against yao ming . . .
James Flight White on the raps and possibly courtney sims and conroy too
James Mays.
why would u want james white on the raps? hes joey gram wit more hops and less of everything else
Sims
james white on GS or NYK, so he won’t bother to defend and all he’d worry about is trailing long passes and making something creative out of all the hangtime he has…
Gary Forbes, no questions asked.
