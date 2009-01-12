The D-League All-Showcase Teams

01.12.09 10 years ago

After dropping our first D-League Hot Hand List last week featuring Courtney Sims, Will Conroy and Antonio Meeking, the rest of the League took notice before the start of the 2009 D-League Showcase and came out firing.

Selected by a panel of NBA and D-League coaches and front office staff that were in attendance, the All-Showcase Teams were as follows:

First Team
Will Conroy, Albuquerque Thunderbirds
Coby Karl, Idaho Stampede
Trey Johnson, Bakersfield Jam
Antonio Meeking, Reno Bighorns
Courtney Sims, Iowa Energy

Second Team
Dontell Jefferson, Utah Flash
James White, Anaheim Arsenal
Cartier Martin, Iowa Energy
Ronald Dupree, Tulsa 66ers
Malik Hairston, Austin Toros

Conroy, the D-League’s leading scorer and Performer of the Week, led the Thunderbirds to two wins, averaging 25.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds. Karl averaged 25.0 points, 8.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds while leading the Stampede to two wins. Johnson averaged 30.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds as the Jam went 2-0. Meeking, who led the Bighorns to two wins, averaged 24.0 points and 10.5 rebounds. Sims, averaged 12.5 points and 12.0 rebounds as the Energy went 1-1.

Who do you want on your NBA squad right now?

Source: D-League

You can go HERE to vote for these top Showcase prospects or your hometown favorites to participate in NBA All-Star festivities as D-League All-Stars. Voting ends Jan. 30.

